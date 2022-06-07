Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maharashtra Board class 12 results 2022 will be declared on the official website tomorrow. According to the information provided by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the results will be announced tomorrow - June 8, 2022. The results will first be announced in an official press conference followed by which the result link will be made available on the official website by 1 PM. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to check the Maharashtra 12th Results 2022.

Updated as on June 7, 2022 @ 3:41 PM

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely to declare the Maharashtra 12th result 2022 in June/July 2022. Maharashtra Class 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. Also, a direct link to check HSC results will be provided on this page for the convenience of students.

Students will be able to check the Maharashtra 12th Science Arts and Commerce results 2022 by entering the registration details in the login window. The Maharashtra 12th result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations.

Here, students can check complete details about Maharashtra Board HSC results of Science, Commerce and Arts and other related information like date, how to check, 12th result statistics etc. Therefore, students are advised to bookmark this page to check complete information.

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Exam Name Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC - Class 12) Streams Arts, Commerce and Science Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website mahresult.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll Number and Mother’s Name Number of Students Around 14 Lakh

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Date and Time

Maharashtra Board has not yet released the exact date for the declaration of the Arts, Commerce and Science Maha HSC 2022 results. However, as per last year's date, it is expected that the result will be released in June/July. Here, students can go through the tentative Maharashtra 12th result date and other important dates.

Events Important Dates Maharashtra 12th Exam Date 4th to 30th March 2022 Maharashtra Board HSC Result 8th June 2022 Maharashtra Board HSC supplementary exams date June/July 2022 Maharashtra HSC supplementary result July 2022

How to Check Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Maharashtra board HSC results will be declared in online mode on mahresult.nic.in. Students can check their HSC result 2022 Maharashtra board on other websites too. Apart from that, they will get a direct link to check the result above on this page. They can go through the steps to know to check Maha 12th result 2022 -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Now, check the Latest Announcements Section, on the homepage.

Step 3rd - Find the link for HSC Result 2022 (Arts, Science or Commerce) and click on it.

Step 4th - Enter the exam Roll Number and Mothers’ First Name in the login window.

Step 5th - Maharashtra Board result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6th - Also, download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th exam result for future reference.

How to Check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Class 12 Via SMS?

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their Maha 12th result via SMS. They can check their Maharashtra Board HSC result 2022 via SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - Type an SMS in this format: MHHSC<space>SEAT NO.

Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 57766.

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps for the students to understand how to check result of Maharashtra HSC 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Click on the official link - maharesult.nic.in. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on the Maharashtra HSC result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022?

As per last year's data, the online Maharashtra 12th result 2022 will include students and their marks information. Students should check the details mentioned in Maharashtra HSC state board result 2022 Commerce, Science and Arts.

Also, in case of any discrepancy, they should contact the concerned officials or respective school authorities to rectify the same.

Check details below -

Name of the student Mother's name Father's name Roll number Date of Birth Name of school Stream Subjects name Marks secured in theory Marks obtained in practicals in each subject Total marks obtained Result status Remarks

Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 - Grading System

Grade Marks Distinction 75% and above First Division 60% and above Second Division 45% to 59% Pass Grade 35% to 44% Failed Below 35%

Maharashtra Board HSC Result Statistics for Arts, Science and Commerce

Along with the Maharashtra Board class 12 examination results, students will also be provided with results statistics. In 2020, 90.66 percent of students passed. The highest pass percentage was recorded for the science stream with 96.93 pass percentage. Check last few year's Maha 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result statistics here.

Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2021- Stream-wise Performance

Stream Pass percentage Science 91.45% Arts 99.83% Commerce 99.91%

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 - Previous Years’ Statistics

Years Overall Pass percentage Boys’ Pass percentage Girls’ Pass percentage Total Students 2021 99.63 99.54 99.73 13,19,754 2020 90.66 88.04 93.88 14,13,687 2019 85.88 82.4 90.25 14,89,837 2018 88.41 85.23 92.36 14,85,132 2017 89.5 93.2 86.65 14,29,478 2016 86.6 83.46 83.46 13,19,754 2015 91.26 88.8 94.29 12,37,241 2014 90.03 87.23 93.5 11,98,859 2013 79.95 76.62 84.06 10,88,653

What After the Announcement of MSBSHSE 12th Result 2022?

After the Maharashtra Board HSC 2022 results are declared, all the qualified students will be able to take admission in undergraduate courses. For admission to the undergraduate Arts, Commerce and Science stream, the respective authorities will conduct entrance examinations. Based on marks secured by the students in the exams they will be provided admission.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Students who are not satisfied with Maharashtra 12th result 2022 can apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. In re-evaluation, the entire answer sheet of a student is checked once again. Also, only students who applied for obtaining a photocopy of the answer sheet can apply for revaluation of the answer sheet. Application fees of Rs. 300 per subject is to be paid online for the re-evaluation of Maha HSC result 2022. More details of re-evaluation will be released after the declaration of the HSC result 2022 Maharashtra Board.

Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

Maharashtra Board Compartmental exams for the class 12 students will be conducted after the declaration of board results. The Maha 12th compartmental exams will be held for the students who failed in the board exam. The applications for the compartment exam will be released on the official website. This is the second and final chance to save a year of academic study so students should analyze the syllabus and prepare accordingly.

MSBSHSE HSC Result - Toppers Name and Marks Stream wise

Along with the Maharashtra Board class 12 result, the board will also release the list of students who have topped in their respective streams - 12th Arts, Science or Commerce. The list of students who top the examinations will be released streamwise. Last year, the toppers list was not announced. Check below the list of Maharashtra Board 12th toppers of 2019.

Stream Toppers name and marks Science Gaurav Goel (97.23 %) Commerce Anisha Vaishampayan (97.23%)

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established in 1965 as an education regulatory body in the state of Maharashtra under Maharashtra Act No. 41. The MSBSHSE conducts yearly state level HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra. 30,000 plus institutions are affiliated with the MSBSHSE, including 21,000 schools (SSC) and 7,000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Junior Colleges.