TS ICET 2025: TG Counselling Notification Release Today at tgicet.nic.in; Slot Booking from Aug 20

TS ICET 2025: The TS ICET 2025 counselling notification is expected on August 18, with slot booking starting August 20. After two stages of certificate verification, option entry, and seat distribution, there may be a spot round. Applicants should frequently visit tgicet.nic.in for official schedules and verified updates.

Aug 18, 2025, 16:15 IST
TS ICET 2025
TS ICET 2025: It is expected that the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counseling announcement 2025 will be made public today, August 18. Important dates, instructions, and qualifying requirements will all be included in the official announcement, which will include comprehensive information about the TG ICET counseling procedure. Additionally, certificate verification slots and selected hotline centers will be added to the official counseling portal upon publication.

The estimated timeline states that candidates would be able to reserve their preferred timeslots online starting on August 20th for certificate verification. The TS ICET counseling portal is still unavailable at this time, however it should soon launch with the whole counseling schedule. 

TS ICET 2025 Counselling: Eligibility 

A total of 58,985 applicants passed the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) this year. The counseling process for MBA and MCA admissions in Telangana is open to all eligible candidates. Slot booking, certificate verification, option entry, and seat allocation will all be part of the procedure, which will be carried out through the official counseling portal. Students were anticipating the tentative dates of counseling that were mentioned in a press note that recently circulated. 

These dates have not yet been formally announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). To prevent confusion, candidates are highly encouraged to often check the official website for verified updates and confirmed counseling schedules.

TG ICET 2025 Counselling Schedule and Important Updates

There will be two separate stages to the Telangana MBA admissions process through TS ICET 2025 counseling. If there are still open seats after the regular rounds, there will be a spot allocation round. The present plan is that the first counseling phase will start on August 20 with the booking of a slot for certificate verification. This would be followed by option entry and seat allocation. On September 8, the last round of counseling will start, giving applicants one more chance to get accepted into the MBA and MCA programs that participating institutions offer.

Candidates should be aware that the official website, tgicet.nic.in, will be used for all counseling-related operations, such as scheduling a time slot, verifying their certificates, and assigning them. It is highly recommended that students regularly check the portal for official announcements, comprehensive instructions, and confirmed dates for counseling. Crucially, unless a schedule or date is officially posted on the official counseling website, it will not be regarded as definitive.

