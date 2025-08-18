Assam NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at dme.assam.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has released the Assam NEET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result on August 18, 2025. A total of 3,122 students got seats in this list. Some students did not get seats because their preferred choices were not available.

The students who got seats must go to their allotted colleges on August 22 and 23, 2025 to finish the admission process. For students in the PWD (Persons with Disability) category they must visit Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on August 20, 2025, with their original certificates to check their disability status.

How to Check Assam NEET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Students can easily check the Assam NEET 2025 Round 1 result by following these steps: