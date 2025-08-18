Assam NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at dme.assam.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam has released the Assam NEET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result on August 18, 2025. A total of 3,122 students got seats in this list. Some students did not get seats because their preferred choices were not available.
The students who got seats must go to their allotted colleges on August 22 and 23, 2025 to finish the admission process. For students in the PWD (Persons with Disability) category they must visit Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on August 20, 2025, with their original certificates to check their disability status.
How to Check Assam NEET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Students can easily check the Assam NEET 2025 Round 1 result by following these steps:
-
Go to the official website at dme.assam.gov.in
-
On the homepage, click the Admission Notice – UG/PG/Others link under the Latest section.
-
Select the link named Admission_Notice_NEET_UG_2025 (1st online counselling).
-
A PDF file will open.
-
Search your name or NEET 2025 roll number in the list to see your seat allotment status.
Details Mentioned in Assam NEET 2025 Round 1 Result
Assam NEET 2025 Round 1 counselling result has many important details. Students will find the following information in the result list:
-
NEET UG 2025 details – Roll Number, Score, and Rank
-
DME Application Number
-
Revised State Rank
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Category / Sub-Category
-
Special Category (if any)
-
Seat Allotment / Selection details
Students must remember that the seats shown in this list are provisional. Final admission will happen only after checking all documents and eligibility.
-
Candidates need to visit their allotted college with original documents and pay ₹25,000 as part of admission.
-
The college will give an acknowledgement receipt after documents are submitted.
Earlier, DME Assam released a revised merit list on July 15, 2025, which had 19,823 names, compared to 19,809 names in the provisional list. The Round 1 result, first planned for August 6, 2025, got delayed due to changes in the MCC NEET 2025 counselling schedule.
