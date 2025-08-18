18th August School Holiday: Mumbai, JK, Karnataka, Chandigarh Shut Over Heavy Rain; Check Cities List here

News

School Holiday Today 2025: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in several parts across the country are likely to remain closed today and tomorrow due to heavy rainfall and red alerts issued by the IMD. Schools in Mumbai have been asked to close down in the second half due to the red alert issued in the state. The BMC issued the order via an official tweet. Schools Closed in Mumbai According to the latest update provided, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to suspend all offline classes for the second half of the day. The notification comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert in the Mumbai Metropolitan City today, August 18. The announcement was made through the official Twitter account of the BMC. Check the tweet below.

🚨 Red Alert for Mumbai Metropolitan City on 18th & 19th August 2025



🔴 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai City and Suburbs on 18th and 19th August 2025.



⚠🌧 Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary… pic.twitter.com/snU0UfE2LM — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025 School Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir All government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed today, August 18. The school holiday has been announced due to bad weather conditions. The holiday notification has been issued by the Director of School Education Jammu. Considering the heavy rainfall and multiple cloudbursts reported in Jammu and Kashmir the education department has directed that all the government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions remain closed today. Heavy rains have been predicted in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming two days as per the India Peteorological Department.

School Holiday in Karnataka Along with schools in Jammu and Kashmir, school holidays have also been announced in Karnataka’s Chikkamangaluru and Shivamogga districts. IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rain in two districts. The Chikkamangaluru Deputy Commissioner, Meena Nagaraj announced a school holiday for Anganwadi Centres, primary schools and high schools in six taluks due to heavy rainfall. Schools will remain closed in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri and NR Pura taluks. Schools will also be closed in Avanthi, Jagara, Vastare, Alduru and Khandya hoblis of Chikkamangaluru Taluk. School Holiday in Chandigarh Educational institutions in Chandigarh will be closed today after the announcement by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Although the reason for the school holiday has not been specified the administration has mentioned that the holiday is for the convenience of students. Schools in Chandigarh will resume from August 19. Considering the Baba Mahakal royal procession in Ujjain Madhya Pradesh, schools will remain closed today, August 18, 2025.