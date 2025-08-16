IGNOU Admission 2025: July Session Application Deadline for Fresh and Re-Registration Extended to August 31; Direct Link Here

News

IGNOU Admission 2025: IGNOU has extended the July Admission 2025 deadline to August 31, 2025 for fresh applications and re-registrations in ODL and online UG, PG, and Diploma courses.

IGNOU Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the IGNOU July Admission 2025 deadline to August 31, 2025. The revision is done for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for fresh applications and re-registrations for UG, PG, and Diploma courses. According to the official website, this extension is not applicable for Certificate courses. IGNOU Admission 2025 Details Candidates can find the details on IGNOU Admissions 2025 here: Overview Details Event name IGNOU Admission 2025 July University name Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Academic year 2025-26 Official website ignou.ac.in Admission websites Fresh applications: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Continuing applications: onlinerr.ignou.ac.in Session July 2025 Programmes Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Online programmes Levels Undergraduate (UG) Postgraduate (PG) Diploma Revised Registration deadline August 31, 2025

How to Apply/Register Online for IGNOU Admission 2025? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps while freshly applying online or re-registering for IGNOU UG, PG, or Diploma courses: Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Press on the ‘CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION’ button Create a username of 8 to 16 characters and the password must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters long Enter your name, email ID, and phone number Solve the captcha and press on ‘Register’ button Upload your documents in the format mentioned below Pay the online application fee via credit card (Master/Visa), debit card(Master/Visa/Rupay) or Net banking DIRECT LINK - IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session Registration link If you have already registered, you are an existing user hence click on the ‘LOGIN’ button.