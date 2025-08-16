Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
IGNOU Admission 2025: July Session Application Deadline for Fresh and Re-Registration Extended to August 31; Direct Link Here

IGNOU Admission 2025: IGNOU has extended the July Admission 2025 deadline to August 31, 2025 for fresh applications and re-registrations in ODL and online UG, PG, and Diploma courses.

Aug 16, 2025, 23:06 IST
IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session Application Deadline extended to August 31, 2025.
IGNOU Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the IGNOU July Admission 2025 deadline to August 31, 2025. The revision is done for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for fresh applications and re-registrations for UG, PG, and Diploma courses. According to the official website, this extension is not applicable for Certificate courses.

IGNOU Admission 2025 Details 

Candidates can find the details on IGNOU Admissions 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

IGNOU Admission 2025 July 

University name

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

ignou.ac.in

Admission websites 

Fresh applications: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Continuing applications: onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Session 

July 2025

Programmes 

Open and Distance Learning (ODL) 

Online programmes

Levels 

Undergraduate (UG)

Postgraduate (PG)

Diploma

Revised Registration deadline

August 31, 2025

How to Apply/Register Online for IGNOU Admission 2025? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps while freshly applying online or re-registering for IGNOU UG, PG, or Diploma courses:

  1. Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  2. Press on the ‘CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION’ button
  3. Create a username of 8 to 16 characters and the password must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters long
  4. Enter your name, email ID, and phone number
  5. Solve the captcha and press on ‘Register’ button
  6. Upload your documents in the format mentioned below
  7. Pay the online application fee via credit card (Master/Visa), debit card(Master/Visa/Rupay) or Net banking 

DIRECT LINK - IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session Registration link

If you have already registered, you are an existing user hence click on the ‘LOGIN’ button.

Documents Required for IGNOU July Admission 2025 Online Application

Candidates must keep the online scanned softcopies of the following documents while applying online on the admission portal: 

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

The university provides a 50% fee concession to SC and ST students in undergraduate arts, science, and commerce programs, but this does not apply if they are already benefiting from other government schemes.

