Watches have always been a statement and they are more than just simple devices that tell the time. Watches are known to be works of art, representing heritage and, in many cases, true craftsmanship. For centuries, there are many watchmakers who have pushed the boundary of imagination and created timepieces that not only showcase precise engineering but exquisite beauty as well. Some watches are decorated with rare diamonds, meanwhile others are recognised for their complex movements and historical value.

That is why the world's most expensive watches represent both jewellery as well as horology. Their high prices are justified by their rarity, the quality of materials used, the skill required to build them, and the stories that they carry.

Which are the Most Expensive Watches in the World?

Here is a closer look at the Top 10 Most Expensive Watches in the World, blending breathtaking design, historical importance, and engineering genius.