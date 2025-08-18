Watches have always been a statement and they are more than just simple devices that tell the time. Watches are known to be works of art, representing heritage and, in many cases, true craftsmanship. For centuries, there are many watchmakers who have pushed the boundary of imagination and created timepieces that not only showcase precise engineering but exquisite beauty as well. Some watches are decorated with rare diamonds, meanwhile others are recognised for their complex movements and historical value.
That is why the world's most expensive watches represent both jewellery as well as horology. Their high prices are justified by their rarity, the quality of materials used, the skill required to build them, and the stories that they carry.
Which are the Most Expensive Watches in the World?
Here is a closer look at the Top 10 Most Expensive Watches in the World, blending breathtaking design, historical importance, and engineering genius.
|
Rank
|
Watch Model & Brand
|
Price
|
1
|
Graff Diamonds Hallucination
|
$55 million
|
2
|
Graff Diamonds The Fascination
|
$40 million
|
3
|
Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010
|
$31 million
|
4
|
Breguet Grande Complication “Marie Antoinette”
|
$30 million
|
5
|
Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette
|
$26 million
|
6
|
Chopard 201-Carat Watch
|
$25 million
|
7
|
Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication
|
$26 million
|
8
|
Rolex “Paul Newman” Daytona Ref. 6239
|
$18.7 million
|
9
|
Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch
|
$18 million
|
10
|
Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 (Stainless Steel)
|
$12 million
1. Graff Diamonds Hallucination – $55 million
Source: Superwatchman
An extraordinary wristwatch that dazzles with over 110 carats of rare, vividly colored diamonds set on a platinum bracelet. More gem than timepiece, it is recognized as the priciest creation ever by Graff.
2. Graff Diamonds The Fascination – $40 million
Source: Worldtempus
A statement of ingenuity and elegance: this watch features 152.96 carats of white diamonds and houses in its center a detachable 38-carat D-Flawless pear-shaped diamond that can be worn as a ring.
3. Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010 – $31 million
Source: Penta
A unique masterpiece from Patek Philippe with 20 complications, dual dials, and a stainless-steel case—a first for such a complex timepiece. Auctioned for a record-breaking price.
4. Breguet Grande Complication “Marie Antoinette” – $30 million
Source: European Watch Company
An extraordinary creation commissioned in the 18th century. It remained unfinished until decades after Marie Antoinette’s demise and is famed for its extraordinary complexity and romantic provenance.
5. Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette – $26 million
Source: The Jewellery Editor
A blend of technical brilliance and regal luxury. This exquisitely jeweled cuff watch incorporates JLC’s ultra-compact Calibre 101 movement—tiny yet vitally elegant.
6. Chopard 201-Carat Watch – $25 million
Source: Augustman
An opulent design featuring 874 diamonds—including striking heart-shaped stones and a hidden face revealed by a simple act of whimsy. A true show-stopper.
7. Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication – $26 million
Source: Flavien
This is one of the most legendary pocket watches that has 24 complications. It was custom-made for banker Henry Graves Jr., and now it remains as one of the most intricate and historically significant pieces.
8. Rolex “Paul Newman” Daytona Ref. 6239 – $18.7 million
Source: Your Watch Hub
The iconic Daytona belonged to Paul Newman himself, engraved by his wife. A watch that combines racing heritage, Hollywood glamour, and deep emotional value.
9. Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch – $18 million
Source: IYC
A lavish piece featuring emerald-cut diamonds and a seamless 18K white gold construction—both a timepiece and a high-jewelry fantasy.
10. Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 (Stainless Steel) – $12 million
Source: Hodinkee
A rare serially produced perpetual-calendar chronograph in stainless steel—only four ever made. A landmark piece for collectors and a historic milestone for Patek Philippe.
In conclusion, these watches stand as masterpieces where design, history, and craftsmanship come together which makes them some of the most coveted objects in the world.
