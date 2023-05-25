Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 , Download MSBSHSE Result and Marksheet Online via DigiLocker: MSBSHSE 12th Result 2023 link will be activated at 2 PM TODAY. Check Maharashtra HSC result 2023 online on DigiLocker using your name, roll number and year of exam.

Maha Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check and Download HSC Result and Marksheet Online via DigiLocker App

Maharashtra HSC Result Marksheet on DigiLocker: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to declare the Maha HSC 12th Result 2023 at www.mahahsscboard.in at 2 PM. Close to 14 lakh students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams appeared for their Maharashtra Board HSC exams from February 21 to March 20, 2023. In this article, we have shared the complete steps to check and download their Maha HSC Marksheet 2023 from the DigiLocker app and website.

Important Statistics from Maharashtra HSC result 2023

District-wise Pass Percentage Konkan 96.01 Pune 93.34 Kolhapur 93.28 Amravati 92.75 Aurangabad 91.85 Nashik 91.66 Latur 90.37 Nagpur 90.35 Mumbai 88.13

Streams-wise Statistics from Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Total Students Registered for Maharashtra Board 12th exam 2023 14,57,293 Students who registered fom Science stream 6,60,780 Students who registered fom Commerce stream 3,45,532 Students who registered fom Arts stream 4,04,761

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023: Stream-Wise Pass Percentage Stream Pass percentage Science 96.09 per cent (highest among all streams) Arts 84.05 per cent Commerce 90.42 per cent Business courses 89.25 per cent

12th Result 2023 Maharashtra Board Date

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) published the Maha HSC Result 2023 today at mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in on May 25, 2023 at 11 AM.

HSC Candidates from Maharashtra Board can also check their scorecard results and download marksheet via DigiLocker mobile app and website.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to Check Maha HSC Result 2023 Online?

MSBSHSE has provided the facility to download Maharashta 12th Result 2023 on its official website, DigiLocker and also via SMS service.

How to Download Maha HSC 12th Marksheet Online via DigiLocker?

To download MSBSHSE HSC Result 2023 from DigiLocker, check the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit www.digilocker.gov.in or download DigiLocker app on Google Play Store (Android users) or Apple App Store (iOS).

Step 2: Sign in or Sign up based on if you are already a registered user or you have to create a new account.

Step 3: Go to the “Education” category.

Step 4: Search and go to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose Maha HSC Class 12 Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, Seat Number and year of exam to get Maharashtra Board 12th class Result 2023.

Step 7: Submit the details and your MSBSHSE Result 2023 will open up.

How to Create DigiLocker Account to get Maha HSC Class 12 Marksheet on DigiLocker?

If you do not have a DigiLocker account then follow the steps given below to create your new Digilocker Account:

Visit www.digilocker.gov.in or download the app on your smartphone

Click on Sign Up to create a new account

Enter your mobile number and press ‘Continue’

Fill in the OTP sent on this mobile number and click on the ‘Verify’ button

New window will open up. Create a Username and Password for DigiLocker account

Submit your Aadhaar Number and verify it using OTP or else use fingerprint.

Your account on Digilocker App and site is created.

You are ready to check and download your Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2023.

MSBSSHE HSC Result 2023 Highlights