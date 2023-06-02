mahresult.nic.in Result 2023: Check Maha SSC 10th A, B, C, D Grading System, Passing Marks

The Maharashtra board has released the MSBSHSE 10th results 2023 today, June 2, 2023, in online mode. However, the link to check the results will be made available for the students at 1 PM. Once activated, students who have appeared for the board exams can download their respective marksheets at mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Check details here

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra board has released the MSBSHSE SSC results 2023 today, June 2, 2023. Whereas the link to check the Maha board SSC result will be made accessible at 1 PM. Once activated, students who have appeared for the final board exams can check and download their respective results at mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.T hey have to use their login credentials such as roll number and mother’s first name in the result login window by visiting the official website- mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

As per the released data, this year the overall passing percentage is recorded at 93.83%. Whereas, boys performed better than girls with a pass percentage of 95.87%, while 92.05% of girls have passed the MSBSHSE SSC exam 2023.

Maharashtra 10th Result 2023: Division-wise Result Stats

Division Number of students Distinction 4,89,455 First Division 5,26,210 Second Division 3,34,015 Third 85,298

Maharashtra Board SSC (Class 10th) Result 2023: Gender-wise Pass percentage (%)

Candidates can check the gender-wise pass percentage of Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023 in the table given below:

Gender Pass Percentage Girls 92.05% Boys 95.87%

What are the details mentioned in the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023?

Candidates are advised to go through all the necessary information provided on the marksheet carefully after downloading the Maharashtra 10th marksheet. It is expected that the below-mentioned details will be mentioned on the MSBSHSE result scorecard 2023.

Name of the Board

Candidate's name

Roll Number/ Seat Number

Division

Subject Code

Subject names they appeared for

Marks obtained by the candidate

Qualifying Status (Pass or Fail)

How to download Maharashtra Board class 10th Result 2023 via Official website?

As per the last year’s trends, it is expected that this year too the board will announce the class 10th results at a press conference. After that, the result link is activated on the official website of the Maharashtra Board. Candidates can follow the steps to know how to check Maharashtra Board class 10th result 2023 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra board - mahresult.nic.in or maharashtra.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘SSC Examination March - 2023 Result’ tab available on the screen

Step 3: Fill out the required login credentials such as roll number and mother's first name in the given space

Step 4: After this, click on 'View Result'

Step 5: The Maharashtra board SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the Maharashtra class 10th marksheet and print a hard copy for future use

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 Grading System

Students can check the division-wise grading system for Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023 given below:

Grade Marks Distinction 75% and above First Division 60% and above Second Division 45% to 59% Pass Grade 35% to 44% Failed Below 35%

What are the minimum passing marks required for Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023?

Students are required to score a minimum of 35% marks in their SSC exams in order to qualify the Maharashtra Board class 10th exam. As per the recent updates, the qualifying marks include marks of both theory and practical papers. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum qualifying marks will get a second chance to appear for the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary exam 2023. The board officials will soon release the official notification regarding the dates of the supply exams on its official websites.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 - Highlights

