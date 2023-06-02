mahresult.nic.in Result 2023: Check Maha SSC 10th A, B, C, D Grading System, Passing Marks

The Maharashtra board has released the MSBSHSE 10th results 2023 today, June 2, 2023, in online mode. However, the link to check the results will be made available for the students at 1 PM. Once activated, students who have appeared for the board exams can download their respective marksheets at mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Check details here

Check Maha SSC 10th A, B, C, D Grading System, Passing Marks
Check Maha SSC 10th A, B, C, D Grading System, Passing Marks

Maharashtra Board  SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra board has released the MSBSHSE SSC results 2023 today, June 2, 2023. Whereas the link to check the Maha board SSC result will be made accessible at 1 PM. Once activated, students who have appeared for the final board exams can check and download their respective results at mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.T hey have to use their login credentials such as roll number and mother’s first name in the result login window by visiting the official website- mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

As per the released data, this year the overall passing percentage is recorded at 93.83%. Whereas, boys performed better than girls with a pass percentage of 95.87%, while 92.05% of girls have passed the MSBSHSE SSC exam 2023.

Maharashtra 10th Result 2023: Division-wise Result Stats

Division

Number of students

Distinction

4,89,455 

First Division

5,26,210

Second Division

3,34,015

Third

85,298

Maharashtra Board SSC (Class 10th) Result 2023: Gender-wise Pass percentage (%)

Candidates can check the gender-wise pass percentage of Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023 in the table given below: 

Career Counseling

Gender

Pass Percentage

Girls

92.05%

Boys

95.87%

What are the details mentioned in the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023?

Candidates are advised to go through all the necessary information provided on the marksheet carefully after downloading the Maharashtra 10th marksheet. It is expected that the below-mentioned details will be mentioned on the MSBSHSE result scorecard 2023.

  • Name of the Board
  • Candidate's name
  • Roll Number/ Seat Number
  • Division
  • Subject Code
  • Subject names they appeared for
  • Marks obtained by the candidate
  • Qualifying Status (Pass or Fail)

How to download Maharashtra Board class 10th Result 2023 via Official website?

As per the last year’s trends, it is expected that this year too the board will announce the class 10th results at a press conference. After that, the result link is activated on the official website of the Maharashtra Board. Candidates can follow the steps to know how to check Maharashtra Board class 10th result 2023 online

Step 1: Visit the official website  of Maharashtra board - mahresult.nic.in or maharashtra.nic.in 

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘SSC Examination March - 2023 Result’ tab available on the screen

Step 3: Fill out the required login credentials such as roll number and mother's first name in the given space

Step 4: After this, click on 'View Result'

Step 5: The Maharashtra board SSC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the Maharashtra class 10th marksheet and print a hard copy for future use

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 Grading System

Students can check the division-wise grading system for Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023 given below:

Grade

Marks

Distinction

75% and above

First Division

60% and above

Second Division

45% to 59%

Pass Grade

35% to 44%

Failed

Below 35%

What are the minimum passing marks required for Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2023?

Students are required to score a minimum of 35% marks in their SSC exams in order to qualify the Maharashtra Board class 10th exam. As per the recent updates, the qualifying marks include marks of both theory and practical papers. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum qualifying marks will get a second chance to appear for the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary exam 2023. The board officials will soon release the official notification regarding the dates of the supply exams on its official websites.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 - Highlights

Candidates can check the Maharashtra board class 10th result highlights mentioned in the table below:

Overview

Specifications

Result name

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023

Examination conducting body

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune (MSBSHSE)

Maharashtra board ssc result 2023 website
  • mahahsscboard.in
  • www.mahresult.nic.in 

Maharashtra SSC board result date

June 2, 2023

Maharashtra SSC Exam date

March 2 to March 25, 2023

Required Credentials to check Maharashtra Board class 10th results 2023
  • Roll number
  • Mother's first name

Result status

Announced

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next