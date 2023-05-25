Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023: Documents Required to Check HSC Result and Download Marksheet

HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board : The Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 is about to release. Class 12 HSC Maharashtra Board students can refer to mahresult.nic.in and hscresult.mkcl.org to check their 2023 results. Certain login inputs would be required to see the Maharashtra HSC results. Check the required document list here.

HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board: For Maharashtra Class 12 HSC students the wait is over to check their 2023 HSC results. The official notification has been released for the result date and time by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). As per the MSBSHSE board’s notice, the result date is 25th May 2023, today. The board will have a press conference at 2:00 PM today after which students can expect to check their HSC Class 12th result 2023 online.

How to Check Maha HSC Class 12 Result?

There will be three ways to check the Class 12 HSC result 2023,

The MSBSHSE in its official notice has mentioned certain websites at which the HSC 2023 result will be available. Students can visit these websites and check their results after providing valid inputs.

Students can also use the SMS service to check their Maha HSC Class 12 results.

The HSC Class 12 Maha Board result will also be available on Digilocker which students can download by login into the app.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Update

Documents Required To Check HSC Result and Download Marksheet

The MSBSHSE Board has released the date to publish its HSC Class 12 result. The date is for today, 25th May 2023. Students can check their results on official websites, Digilocker and via SMS service. You need to keep your Class 12 admit card with you to check and fill in the details. Read below the documents and information required for each method.

How to check Maha HSC Class 12 Result 2023 online?

To check the Maharashtra Board Class 12 result 2023 students can visit official websites and login using their credentials. The result will appear on the site after valid and successful inputs. Follow the below steps to check the HSC Class 12 result online:

Step 1: Go to mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org

Step 2: Select the HSC Result 2023 Link in the “Results” or “Examination Results” section.

Step 3: Fill in your Roll Number/Seat Number and your Mother’s Name as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: You will be able to see your Maharashtra HSC 2023 result

How to Check Maha HSC Class 12 Result on SMS?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the Maharastra HSC Class 12 result 2023 using SMS service:

Step 1: Unlock your phone and open the general messaging/SMS app.

Step 2: Click on Create a new message.

Step 3: Type “MHHSC” and put a space after that.

Step 4: After the space given type your roll number.

Step 5: Send the message to 57766.

Step 6: Wait for the response.

Step 7: A revert will come to you from Maharashtra Board HSC result 2023 with all the result information.

How to Check Maha HSC Class 12 Result on Digilocker?

Check the steps provided below to download MSBSHSE HSC Result 2023 from DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit www.digilocker.gov.in or download DigiLocker app on Google Play Store (Android users) or Apple App Store (iOS).

Step 2: Sign in (if you already have an account) or Sign up (if you don’t have a pre-existed account)

Step 3: Go to the “Education” category.

Step 4: Search and go to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose Maha HSC Class 12 Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, Seat Number and year of exam to get Maharashtra Board 12th class Result 2023.

Step 7: Submit the details and your MSBSHSE Result 2023 will open up.

