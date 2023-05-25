12th HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board: Check Higher Secondary Result Online with Roll Number and Name wise

HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board : After the announcement of Maharashtra class 12th results 2023, students can check it in online mode at different websites mahresult.nic.in, and hscresult.mkcl.org. They can check their Maharashtra HSC result by using their login credentials. Check details here.

HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board: According to the official announcement made by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the date for the Maharashtra Board to announce the class 12th results is on May 25, 2023, i.e., today. Thus, the timer has begun, and HSC Class 12 students can check their results in a few hours. On May 25, 2023, at 2:00 AM, a press conference will be held to announce the results. Students can check their results on the official websites mahresult.nic.in and hscresult.mkcl.org shortly after the announcement.

How to Check HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board?

Step 1: Go to mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org

Step 2: Select the HSC Result 2023 Link

Step 3: Fill in the details and click on Submit

Step 4: Check your Maharashtra HSC 2023 results

HSC 2023 Result Online with Roll Number and Name wise

Soon Class 12 students of Maharashtra Board will be able to check their results on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). As per the recent official notification, the result will be made public today for which a press conference will be held at 2:00 PM on 25th May 2023. The link to see the result will become active shortly after the conference.

To check their 12th HSC result, students have to use certain inputs on the portal. The result can be seen after entering the roll number and mother’s name in the provided space. SMS facility is another mode by which students can know their HSC Class 12 results. The result will show the name, roll number, and marks of each subject scored by the students along with other information. This result will only be a provisional copy and the original one will be provided by the school after some time.

List of Websites To Download HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board

The 2023 HSC Results for the Maharashtra Board will shortly go live, and students in Class 12 who took the exam can check their performance scores then. Now is a crucial time for students to be aware of where to go to check their HSC Class 12 2023 results. On the Maharashtra Board's official websites, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be made public. Using the required documents and other credentials, students are able to see the result.

Get the direct links to the official websites to check the HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board in the table below:

Board Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Examination Class 12 Academic Year 2022-23 Result Date 25th May 2023 Result Time 2:00 PM (as per the official update) Official Websites To Check HSC Result 2023 Maharashtra Board mahresult.nic.in hscresult.mkcl.org Inputs Required to See the Result Roll Number

Mother’s Name

Maha HSC Result 2022 Statistics

In the year 2022, the HSC results of Class 12th were announced on June 8. As per the data, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 HSC was 94.22. Check the stats below for the academic year 2022-23.

Qualifying Status Marks Distinction 75% and above First Division 60% and above Second Division 45% to 59% Pass Grade 35% to 44% Failed Below 35%







Division Pass Percentage Konkan 97.21% Pune 93.61% Latur 95.25% Amravati 96.34 % Kolhapur 95.07% Nagpur 96.52% Aurangabad 94.97% Mumbai 90.91% Nashik 95.03%

