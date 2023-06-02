RBSE 10th Result 2023 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Out Live Updates: 93.83 Percent Pass in Maha SSC Result, 90.49 Percent pass in RBSE 10th Result

Get here all latest news and live updates for RBSE 10th and Maha SSC Result 2023

HIGHLIGHTS RBSE 10th Result 2023: 90.49 Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys Again Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: 93.83 Per Cent Students Pass RBSE 10th, Maha SSC Result 2023: Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Board, Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Declared: The Maharashtra Board has declared the Maha SSC result 2023 today at 11 AM with a pass percentage of 93.83 Per Cent. On the other hand, the RBSE 10th pass percentage is 90.49 Percent. Girls have outshined in both the results. Get Updates on how to check Rajasthan Board, Maharashtra Board Result, pass percentage, topper list, direct link, etc.

Maharashtra Class 10 Results: How To Check MSBSHSE SSC exam result

- Go to the Maharashtra SSC result official website.

- Click on the link for Class 10 Maha SSC results 2023

- Enter login credentials including roll number, registration number

- Click on the submit button

- The Maha Class 10th SSC 2023 result will be displayed on your screen.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan board result?

- Visit any of the RBSE 10th board official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

- Click on the RBSE 10th result 2023 Link

- On the next login window, enter details including roll number and registration number

- Submit and download RBSE 10th result 2023

Get live updates on Maharashtra SSC result and RBSE 10th result 2023 here.