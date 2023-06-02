RBSE 10th Result 2023 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Out Live Updates: 93.83 Percent Pass in Maha SSC Result, 90.49 Percent pass in RBSE 10th Result

Get here all latest news and live updates for RBSE 10th and Maha SSC Result 2023
Rajasthan Board, Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Declared: The Maharashtra Board has declared the Maha SSC result 2023 today at 11 AM with a pass percentage of 93.83 Per Cent. On the other hand, the RBSE 10th pass percentage is 90.49 Percent. Girls have outshined in both the results. Get Updates on how to check Rajasthan Board, Maharashtra Board Result, pass percentage, topper list, direct link, etc.
- Go to the Maharashtra SSC result official website.
- Click on the link for Class 10 Maha SSC results 2023
- Enter login credentials including roll number, registration number
- Click on the submit button
- The Maha Class 10th SSC 2023 result will be displayed on your screen.
- Visit any of the RBSE 10th board official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
- Click on the RBSE 10th result 2023 Link
- On the next login window, enter details including roll number and registration number
- Submit and download RBSE 10th result 2023
Get live updates on Maharashtra SSC result and RBSE 10th result 2023 here.
02 Jun, 2023 01:37 PM IST
The overall pass percentage for RBSE 10th result 2023 is 90.49%.
02 Jun, 2023 01:41 PM IST
Jhunjhunu district has the highest pass percentage in the RBSE 10th result 2023 of 95.7%. Sikar district has the 2nd highest pass percentage of 95.63%. The 3rd district with the highest pass percentage is Nagaur with 95.04%
02 Jun, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Total girls in 1st division: 212253
Total girls in 2nd division: 171895
Total girls in 3rd division: 56335
Total Passed: 440608
02 Jun, 2023 01:39 PM IST
Total boys in 1st division: 209495
Total boys in 2nd division: 205450
Total boys in 3rd division: 86589
Total Passed: 501752
02 Jun, 2023 01:39 PM IST
Total students registered across state: 1066270
Total students appeared across state - 1041373
Overall Passing percentage - 90.49
Boys Pass percentage:89.78 per cent
Girls Pass percentage: 91.31per cent
02 Jun, 2023 12:53 PM IST
|
Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 - Declared (Direct Link Activated)
02 Jun, 2023 12:41 PM IST
The Rajasthan board conducted the RBSE Class 10 exam 2023 from March 16 to April 11. More than 10 lakh students are awaiting for the declaration of the RBSE 10th result.
02 Jun, 2023 12:37 PM IST
The boys pass percentage for Maharashtra Board 10th result 2023 is lower. The boys have recorded a pass percentage of 92.05 while girls have secured a pass percentage of 95.87%.
02 Jun, 2023 12:36 PM IST
Check this year's Maha SSC Board result 2023 stats at a glance
Total students appeared across state - 15,29,096
Total students passed - 14,34,898
Passing percentage - 93.89%
Girls Pass percentage: 95.87 per cent
Boys Pass percentage: 92.05 per cent
02 Jun, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Candidates will soon be able to check the RBSE 10th result 2023 soon at 1 PM.
02 Jun, 2023 12:33 PM IST
The overall pass percentage of Maha SSC Class 10 result has dropped by 3.11 percent as compared to last year. This year, 93.83% of students have been declared pass while in 2022 the pass percentage was 96.94%.
02 Jun, 2023 12:23 PM IST
The students will be able to access their provisional Maharashtra SSC mark sheet online at 1 PM when the link is activated. The original Maha SSC mark sheets will be distributed at respective schools on June 14, 2023, ensuring a comprehensive record of their academic achievements.
02 Jun, 2023 12:02 PM IST
Among the 1,529,096 students who took the Maharashtra SSC 2023 exam, an impressive 489,455 students have achieved first class with distinction.
02 Jun, 2023 11:59 AM IST
The Maharashtra Board has declared live through a press conference with a pass percentage of 93.83%.
02 Jun, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Out of the total number of repeaters in the Maha SSC result 2023, a total of 36,648 students who appeared for the exam, an impressive 60.90% have successfully passed.
02 Jun, 2023 11:54 AM IST
The Maharashtra SSC results have seen fluctuations over the years. In 2020, the pass percentage was 95.30%, which rose significantly to 99.95% in 2021. However, in 2022, it dropped slightly to 96.94%, and for Maha Board 10th result 2023, it stands at 93.83%.
02 Jun, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Konkan division of Maharashtra has bagged the top position for Maha SSC result 2023 with a pass percentage of 98.11%. Pune has recorded an impressive pass percentage of 95.64%, followed by Kolhapur at 96.73%. Other divisions also performed well, contributing to an overall pass percentage of 93.83% in the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. Check the division wise Maharashtra 10th result pass percentage below:
02 Jun, 2023 11:47 AM IST
Konkan division has topped the Maha SSC result 2023 with 98.11% pass percentage while Nagpur division ranks lowest with 92.05 per cent.
02 Jun, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Out of the total number of schools which is 23,013 that participated in the Maha SSC exam 2023 6844 schools have recorded 100 per cent result.
02 Jun, 2023 11:16 AM IST
The Maharashtra Board 10th result 2022 pass percentage was 96.94%. The girls outshined boys by securing pass percentage of 97.96 %
Overall pass per cent: 96.94 %
Girls pass per cent: 97.96 %
Boys pass perc ent: 96.06 %
02 Jun, 2023 11:13 AM IST
The students will be able to check the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2023 today at 1 PM. The result can be checked by visiting the Maharashtra Board website
02 Jun, 2023 11:10 AM IST
The Maharashtra SSC result past years pass percentage is shared below.
Overall pass percentage of 2022: 96.94%
Overall pass percentage of 2021: 99.95%
Overall pass percentage of 2020: 95.30%
Overall pass percentage of 2019: 77.10%
Overall pass percentage of 2018: 89.41%
02 Jun, 2023 11:07 AM IST
The RBSE 10th Result pass percentage of the previous years is given in the table below.
|
Year
|
Overall pass percentage
|
2022
|
82.29
|
2021
|
80.63
|
2019
|
79.85
|
2018
|
79.86
|
2017
|
78.96
|
2016
|
75.89
|
2015
|
78.1
02 Jun, 2023 11:03 AM IST
This year, a total of 1577183 candidates have appeared for the Maha SSC Result. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, 8,44,116 are boys and 7,33,067 are girls.
02 Jun, 2023 11:00 AM IST
The Maharashtra SSC results will be declared for nine district divisions today. Students will know the Maha SSC result division wise with pass percentage, topper list, pass percentage for the divisions that are Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nasik, Latur and Konkan.
02 Jun, 2023 10:56 AM IST
The Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be released at 11 AM via press conference. However, the link to download the result will be activated at 1 PM for the students.
02 Jun, 2023 10:54 AM IST
The Rajasthan Board 10th result 2023 will be declared today, i.e. 2nd June 2023 at 1 PM. Once declared, the students will be able to download the result from the RBSE website.