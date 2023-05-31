Official RBSE 5th Result 2023 Date & Time: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result Tomorrow at 1:30 pm, Check Latest News

The BSER Rajasthan Board officials will announce the class 5th Result 2023 tomorrow, June 1, 2023, online. Students can check their results at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Check details here

BSER Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce the class 5th results tomorrow, June 1, 2023, in online mode. The Class 5 results will be declared at 1.30 pm. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 5th board examinations that were conducted from April 13 to April 21, 2023, can check and download their mark sheets by filling out the required login credentials such as roll number to get their class 5th results by visiting the official portals - rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

As per the last year's trends, it can be expected that the BSER Ajmer board exam result will be declared through a press conference. Soon after the completion of the press release, the result will be accessed by the students.

RBSE Ajmer Board Class 5th Result 2023: Highlights

Students can check the RBSE class 5th result 2023 highlights in the table below:

Overview Specifications Board name The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, (BSER) Examination name Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 5th Rajasthan Board 5th Result Date and Time 2023 June 1, 2023, at 1.30 PM Login credentials required to check BSER Rajasthan Board 5th result Roll Number as mentioned on the admit card RBSE 5th Result 2023 can be accessed from Official website of Rajasthan Board (BSER)

Through SMS application Official links to check RBSE class 5th results 2023 rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in Result status To be announced Mode of the result Online

Steps to check RBSE 5 result 2023 from the official website

Students who have given the class 5th exams for the academic year 2023 can go through the steps that are mentioned below to check their Rajasthan board class 5th results online.