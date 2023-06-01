RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10 Link at rajresults.nic.in, Passing Marks and News

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer is going to declare the 10th class BSER Result 2023 on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1 PM. The result will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Smt. Meghna Chowdhary, the Secretary of RBSE, Ajmer announced that Rajasthan Education Minister Dr B D Kalla will be announcing the result in the administrative building of Education Complex, Jaipur. Close to 11 lakh students enrolled for the examination that were conducted this year from March 16 to April 13, 2023.
Check Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2023 LIVE Updates below!
RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Important Statistics from previous board exam of 10th class, Rajasthan Board, Ajmer
The pass percentage of RBSE 10th class board exams have been lingering around 80 pefcent since the past few years. What will happen this year?
RBSE Class 10 Result Statistics
Year
Total Appeared
Overall Pass Percentage
2021
1152201
80.63
2019
1098132
79.85
2018
1058018
79.86
2017
1072799
78.96
2016
1051105
75.89
2015
1069547
78.1
Rajasthan 10th Result LIVE: How to check Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Name-Wise
As per past year trends, Rajasthan board students will require their roll numbers to check their 10th class BSER Results, 2023. As of now, there is no confirmation if the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Name Wise check online service will be provided.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Check Online on THIS Website
- rajresults.nic.in
- rajshaladarpan.nic.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- JagranJosh.com\
RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Date And Time
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will release the class 10th result tomorrow, Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1 PM.
Rajasthan Board Result 2023 Live: How To Check RBSE 10th Class Result Online?
Check the steps to get your RBSE Mattic result 2023 online:
Step 1: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: From the homepage, click on the RESULT 2023 Link
Step 3: Select Class 10 option from the new window that comes up
Step 4: Enter your RBSE Class 10 Roll Number
Your Rajasthan 10th class result 2023 will open up on screen.
