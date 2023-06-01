RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10 Link at rajresults.nic.in, Passing Marks and News

10th Result 2023 Rajasthan Board: Rajasthan Board 10th class result 2023 will be declared tomorrow, on June 2, 2023 at 1 PM. The result will be published online mode, at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check when, where and how to check your result and get all RBSE 10th result 2023 LIVE updates.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer is going to declare the 10th class BSER Result 2023 on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1 PM. The result will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Smt. Meghna Chowdhary, the Secretary of RBSE, Ajmer announced that Rajasthan Education Minister Dr B D Kalla will be announcing the result in the administrative building of Education Complex, Jaipur. Close to 11 lakh students enrolled for the examination that were conducted this year from March 16 to April 13, 2023.



RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Important Statistics from previous board exam of 10th class, Rajasthan Board, Ajmer

The pass percentage of RBSE 10th class board exams have been lingering around 80 pefcent since the past few years. What will happen this year?

RBSE Class 10 Result Statistics Year Total Appeared Overall Pass Percentage 2021 1152201 80.63 2019 1098132 79.85 2018 1058018 79.86 2017 1072799 78.96 2016 1051105 75.89 2015 1069547 78.1

Rajasthan 10th Result LIVE: How to check Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Name-Wise



As per past year trends, Rajasthan board students will require their roll numbers to check their 10th class BSER Results, 2023. As of now, there is no confirmation if the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Name Wise check online service will be provided.

RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Check Online on THIS Website



rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

JagranJosh.com\



RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Date And Time

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will release the class 10th result tomorrow, Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1 PM.

Rajasthan Board Result 2023 Live: How To Check RBSE 10th Class Result Online?

Check the steps to get your RBSE Mattic result 2023 online:

Step 1: Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the RESULT 2023 Link

Step 3: Select Class 10 option from the new window that comes up

Step 4: Enter your RBSE Class 10 Roll Number

Your Rajasthan 10th class result 2023 will open up on screen.

