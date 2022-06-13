Rajasthan Praveshika Result 2022, RBSE Results, rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board is expected to declare the BSER 10th Praveshika Result 2021. The students who have appeared for the RBSE 10th Praveshika Examination 2021 can check it by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board- rajresults.nic.in, once the authorities publish the BSER 10th Praveshika Result 2021. A direct link will also be provided on this page for the convenience of the students after the formal declaration of the RBSE 10th Praveshika Result 2021 by the Board.



The students can either bookmark this page or visit it regularly to keep a track of the developments related to the Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021. They can also opt for email alerts related to the BSER 10th Praveshika Result 2021 by submitting their email ids and phone numbers with us through this page.



Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021: Important Dates

The authorities have published the exam schedule for the BSER 10th Praveshika Examination 2021 but have remained close-mouthed about the declaration of the RBSE 10th Praveshika Result 2021. As per the general trend, the board is expected to release the Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021 in the month of July.



State Exam Name Exam Date (2021)* Exam Result Date* Rajasthan Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Pariksha 6th May 2021 - 27th May 2021 Declared Rajasthan 12th Varishtha Upadhyay Pariksha 6th May 2021 - 29th May 2021 Declared

*Tentative Dates

The above-mentioned dates are tentative and subject to change. The authorities will soon publish the date of the declaration for the Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021. Once the date is out, the same will be updated by us on this page.

Where to check the Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021?

Once the Rajasthan Board publishes the BSER 10th Praveshika Result 2021, the students can check their scorecard by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board. Alternatively, to avoid any technical problems on the D-day, they can also check it with the help of the link provided on this page.



How to check BSER 10th Praveshika Result 2021?

With the help of the below-mentioned steps, the p students can check their Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021 with ease:

1- Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board or rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com.

2- Click on the live link BSER 10th Praveshika Result 2021'.

3- Enter the credentials as asked.

4- Click on Submit.

5- The Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

What after checking the Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021?

After going through the Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021, the students can save a soft copy in their respective systems and also a hard copy for future references. They can use this as a provisional mark sheet until the original is released by the Rajasthan Board. The students must compulsorily collect their original mark sheets from the schools as these scorecards cannot be used as a substitute for original ones.

Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021: Past Year Statistics

Total Number of students who appeared- 6,790

Total Number of students who passed- 3,804

Overall pass percentage- 56.02%

Boys pass percentage- 55.68%

Girls pass percentage- 56.33%

BSER 10th Praveshika Result 2021: Re-evaluation/ Rechecking

The BSER 10th Praveshika Result 2021 may bring a lot of emotions to the students. While some may be overjoyed with the marks awarded others may feel disheartened. To help the latter category of students, the Rajasthan Board provides the students with the opportunity to opt for rechecking/re-evaluation of answer sheets. In case of any change in the final marks, the same will be updated in the original mark sheet.



RBSE 10th Praveshika Result 2021: Compartmental Examination

The students who, unfortunately, fail in the BSER 10th Praveshika Result 2021 can write the compartmental examination to save their academic year from getting wasted. The students who have failed in one or two subjects can only appear in the said examination by paying a requite fee and filling an application form.

Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021 Toppers

Once the Rajasthan 10th Praveshika Result 2021 is published, the Rajasthan Board will announce the names of the toppers and also felicitate them in a ceremonial function. As soon as the names of the toppers are announced, we will update the same here.



About Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) which was established in 1957 is the apex body for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Rajasthan. Around 6,000 schools are affiliated with the Board and more than 15 lakh students participate in the examinations conducted by the BSER every year.



The BSER also conducts science talent search examination and national talent search examination. It also promotes Sanskrit and Cultural Studies and has a unique course structure in the form of Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha for class 12th students and Praveshika Parisksha for class 10th students.