Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to release the RBSE 10th result 2022 in the second week of June. Students can check their RBSE class 10th result 2022 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. As per the released dates, the authorities conducted the Rajasthan Board class 10th exam from 31st March to 26th April 2022. So, it is expected that the RBSE 10th results will be announced in June 2022. To check the Rajasthan Board 10th result 2022, students have to use their roll number. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the declaration of the result.

Updated as on 2/05/2022 at 3.56 PM

The RBSE 10th result 2022 will be provisional in nature. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the Rajasthan Board 2022 10th result. The marksheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Exam name RBSE 10th Board exam Exam mode Offline Official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Session 2021-2022 RBSE Class 10th and 12th Result May/June 2022 Mode of Result Online

RBSE Result Date 2022 For Class 10th

The Rajasthan Board 10th exam dates are yet to be released. However, it is expected that the RBSE result for class 10th will be announced tentatively in May/June 2022. Below, we have mentioned Rajasthan Board class 10 result-related dates for students reference -

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022

Events Dates Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam Dates 31st March to 26th April 2022 RBSE Result June 2022

How to Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 in Online mode?

Rajasthan Board class 10th result will be available in online mode. Students can check the RBSE 10th results on the official website. They can follow the given steps to download online Rajasthan Class 10th result -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click the Rajasthan Class 10th result link.

Step 3rd - A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter the roll number in the result window and click on the submit button.

Step 5th - Rajasthan board 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

How to Check RBSE Result 2022 Class 10 Via SMS?

Alternatively, students can also access the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 via SMS. They can check their RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS by following this - students will have to send SMS in this format - RESULT(space)RAJ10(space)ROLLNUMBER and send it at 56263.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 10 - Result Window and Checking Procedure

To understand better, here we have provided a sample image of RBSE result checking procedure for class 10th. They can check the images below -

Step 1st - Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Look for the result tab and click on it, the below-mentioned page will appear.

Step 3rd - Now, click on the respective result link, a login window will appear.

Step 4th - Enter the required credentials and the RBSE result 2022 will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned on the RBSE Result 2022 Class 10?

Initially, Rajasthan Board will release the RBSE 10th result 2022 in the form of a provisional mark sheet. So, students must ensure that all the details mentioned on it must be correct. We have provided here the details provided in the Rajasthan Board 2022 result for class 10th based on last year's data here -

Name of the student

Exam name (RBSE 10th/12th)

Roll number

Subjects

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Percentage secured

Result status

Overall grade

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics

Along with the RBSE 10th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the result statistics. Last year, amid COVID-19, the board recorded 80.63 pass percentage. Here, students can check the past few year's Rajasthan board 10th result statistics -

Years Total students Overall Pass % Boys’ Pass % Girls’ Pass % 2021 1152201 80.63 79.99 81.41 2019 10,98,132 79.85 79.45 80.35 2018 10,58,018 79.86 79.79 79.95 2017 1072799 78.96 79.01 78.89 2016 10,51,105 75.89 76.02 75.7 2015 1069547 78.1 77.87 78.41

What after the release of RBSE Board 10th Result 2022?

After the release of the BSER 10th result 2022, the students must save the same and take a printout of it for references in the future. Also, the original mark sheet will be available in the respective schools. Further, students who passed the exams can go for higher studies. They can get admission in class 11 in a stream as per their interest.

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2022 - Rechecking/Re-evaluation

The Rajasthan Board 10th result may bring in different emotions in different students. Some may be overjoyed while others may be disappointed with the marks awarded to them. In the cases where a student feels that he has not been assessed properly, they can opt for either re-evaluation/re-checking of his answer sheet by filling an application form and paying a nominal fee. It is to be noted that any changes in the final marks would reflect in the original mark sheet of the student.

RBSE Class 10th Board Result 2022 - Supplementary/Improvement Examination

After the formal declaration of the BSER Result 2022, the students who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for the compartmental/ supplementary exam. The exams are generally scheduled in June every year. The Rajasthan Board has not yet announced the date for the compartmental/ supplementary exam. We will update the same here on this page once notified by the board. The facility can be availed of by paying a requisite amount of fee and an application form.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Toppers

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announces the names of the toppers of the RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th every year after the declaration of the results by the officials. Students can check the names of toppers of 2019 -

Topper Name Marks Secured Hitesh Kumar Sharma 99.33% Kaushal Kumar 99.17% Komal 98.83% Kaustubh Agrawal 98.50% Shaheen Afroz 98.50%

About Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) which was established in 1957 is the apex body for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Rajasthan. Around 6,000 schools are affiliated with the Board and more than 15 lakh students participate in the examinations conducted by the BSER every year.

The BSER also conducts science talent search examination and national talent search examination. It also promotes Sanskrit and Cultural Studies and has a unique course structure in the form of Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha for class 12th students.