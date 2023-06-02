BSER 10th Result 2023: Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result without Internet and Wi-Fi

How to Check Rajasthan Board Result via SMS?

Students can check the Rajasthan 10th class result 2023 without using the internet or wi-fi connection on their smartphones or mobile phones through SMS service.

Check RBSE 10th Result 2023 without Internet: How to Check राजस्थान बोर्ड Result 2023 Class 10 via SMS?

The steps to check RBSE Board result via SMS are:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new SMS.

Step 3: Type: RJ10(space)roll number

Step 4: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263

Step 5: RBSE will send you back the 10th result on the same mobile number.