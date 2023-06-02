BSER 10th Result 2023: Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result without Internet and Wi-Fi

RBSE 10th Result 2023, Check राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट without Internet: Board of School Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will declare its 10th class Result at 1 PM TODAY. Dr B D Kalla will be announcing the Rajasthan board dasvin ka result 2023 in a press conference on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1 pm and the result link will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Over 10 lakh Madhyamik Shiksha Board Rajasthan candidates who appeared for the 2023 exam can check their result today via the official websites, DigiLocker and also through SMS service. Since there are a lot of students, as soon as the results are published online, a huge rush is expected to overwhelm the result servers. Although RBSE candidates will eventually be able to access their results, if you are desperately waiting to get your result, then check here the detailed steps to get Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2023 on your mobile phones without Internet and Wi-Fi.
RBSE 10th Result 2023 TODAY
Rajasthan board Dasvin ka Result Kab Aaega: Rajasthan Education Minister Dr B D Kalla will be publishing the Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2023 on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1 PM.
How to Check RBSE Board Result 2023?
Students can check their BSER, Ajmer 2023 Results both online or offline.
To check the 2023 Rajasthan 10th results online, candidates must visit the official result websites of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
To check the Rajasthan 10th results offline, candidates can use the SMS service.
How to Check Rajasthan Board Result via SMS?
Students can check the Rajasthan 10th class result 2023 without using the internet or wi-fi connection on their smartphones or mobile phones through SMS service.
Check RBSE 10th Result 2023 without Internet: How to Check राजस्थान बोर्ड Result 2023 Class 10 via SMS?
The steps to check RBSE Board result via SMS are:
Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Create a new SMS.
Step 3: Type: RJ10(space)roll number
Step 4: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263
Step 5: RBSE will send you back the 10th result on the same mobile number.
Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result: राजस्थान 10 बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023 कब आएगा?
Education Minister, Dr B.D Kalla and the Minister of State for Education, Smt.Zahida Khan, will declare the results through a press conference at Jaipur. 10 lakh 66 thousand and 300 candidates will get their 10th class RBSE Praveshika exam result today.