Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: How to Download RBSE 10th Marksheet Online via DigiLocker App

RBSE 10th Result Marksheet in DigiLocker: Board of School Education, Rajasthan will announce the RBSE Board 10th Class Result 2023 at 1 PM on Friday, June 2nd, 2023. Rajasthan 10th class board examinations were conducted from 16th March to 11th April 2023 across 6000 exam centers. Once the result is published, students can check their results online on the website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The direct link to check RBSE 10th result 2023 with roll number will also be available on Jagran Josh. Students will also be able to get their results via SMS service and download their RBSE 10th Marksheet 2023 via DigiLocker. In this article, we have shared the complete details of how one can check and download their RBSE 10th Marksheet 2023 from DigiLocker app and website.
RBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Highlights
"Rajasthan Board dasvin ka result kab aaega?" Check all details from 10th क्लास रिजल्ट 2023 RBSE here:
Where To Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023?
While waiting for the RBSE 10th results 2023, students must keep a check on the following websites to get their RBSE 10th result 2023:
Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check and Download RBSE 10th Marksheet 2023 Online
Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajasthan provides its Marksheets on its official websites, via SMS service and the DigiLocker platform.
How to Download RBSE 10th Marksheet Online via DigiLocker?
Check the steps to download RBSE 10th Class Result Marksheet from DigiLocker Mobile App and Website below:
Step 1: On your smartphone, download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store (Android users) or from Apple App Store (iOS). You can also visit www.digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: If you are already a registered user then sign in using your mobile number and aadhaar number or username else Sign Up and create a new user account.
Step 3: Click on the search icon and go to the “Education” section under the Categories portion.
Step 4: Search and go to Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.
Step 5: Choose RBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023.
Step 6: Enter your Name, Roll Number and year of exam to get your RBSE 10th Marksheet 2023.
Step 7: Submit the details
Step 8: Your RBSE Class 10 marksheet will show up on screen. Download it or take a screenshot.
Students must also note that currently Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajasthan has made available Class 10 (2014-2021) and Class 12 (2019-2021) marksheet available on DigiLocker.
How to Check RBSE 10th Marksheet on SMS in Offline mode?
In case of a sudden rise in traffic, it is probable that RBSE websites would slow down or crash. In such cases, follow the steps given below to check your RBSE 10th class Result 2023 via SMS, in offline mode:
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone and start a new SMS
Step 2: Type a new SMS in the following format: RESULTRAJ10(space)Roll Number
Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750
Details Mentioned on BSER 10th Marksheet 2023?
As per the last year's marksheet by RBSE, the Rajasthan Board exam result for 10th is likely to include information about the students and marks.
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Important Statistics from Past Years
Over the past few years, the performance in RBSE Board 10th class result seems to be more or less same. What will happen in Rajasthan 10th result 2023? Will the RBSE pass percentage increase after the Covid years?