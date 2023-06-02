Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: How to Download RBSE 10th Marksheet Online via DigiLocker App

How to Download RBSE 10th Marksheet Online via DigiLocker?

Check the steps to download RBSE 10th Class Result Marksheet from DigiLocker Mobile App and Website below:

Step 1: On your smartphone, download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store (Android users) or from Apple App Store (iOS). You can also visit www.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: If you are already a registered user then sign in using your mobile number and aadhaar number or username else Sign Up and create a new user account.

Step 3: Click on the search icon and go to the “Education” section under the Categories portion.

Step 4: Search and go to Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Step 5: Choose RBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter your Name, Roll Number and year of exam to get your RBSE 10th Marksheet 2023.

Step 7: Submit the details

Step 8: Your RBSE Class 10 marksheet will show up on screen. Download it or take a screenshot.