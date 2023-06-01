Official RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: Download Rajasthan Board Class 10 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time (OUT): Rajasthan Board has released class 10th date and time today. Students can check their results at the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They have to use their roll number in the result login window to download their marksheet.

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will announce the Higher Secondary (HS) results tomorrow, June 2, 2023, in online mode. Once released, students who have given the class 10th examinations can check and download their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They need to fill out the required login details such as roll number and the security captcha code to get their class 10th marks. As per the past year's updates, it can be expected that the examination authority will announce the exam result through a press conference.

Check the Official Notice Confirming RBSE 10th Date and Time

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 Date

Students who have appeared for the board exams can check below the table to know when will class 10th result be announced:

Events BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Date and Time June 2, 2023, at 1 PM Exam Date March to April 2023

Check the List of Websites to Get RBSE 10th Result 2023 Link

Once announced, students can check Rajasthan Board 10th results on the official site and some other third-party websites using the required login credentials including roll number and security code. Students can download RBSE 10th marksheets on the below-given website:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

jagranjosh.com/results

rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com

How to Check Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 via SMS?

Based on last year's trends, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) might declare the class 10 results through SMS. Students can follow the steps mentioned below: