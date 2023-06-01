Official RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: Download Rajasthan Board Class 10 Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will announce the Higher Secondary (HS) results tomorrow, June 2, 2023, in online mode. Once released, students who have given the class 10th examinations can check and download their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They need to fill out the required login details such as roll number and the security captcha code to get their class 10th marks. As per the past year's updates, it can be expected that the examination authority will announce the exam result through a press conference.
Check the Official Notice Confirming RBSE 10th Date and Time
Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 Date
Students who have appeared for the board exams can check below the table to know when will class 10th result be announced:
|
Events
|
BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10th
|
Result Date and Time
|
June 2, 2023, at 1 PM
|
Exam Date
|
March to April 2023
Check the List of Websites to Get RBSE 10th Result 2023 Link
Once announced, students can check Rajasthan Board 10th results on the official site and some other third-party websites using the required login credentials including roll number and security code. Students can download RBSE 10th marksheets on the below-given website:
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- rajresults.nic.in
- jagranjosh.com/results
- rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com
How to Check Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 via SMS?
Based on last year's trends, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) might declare the class 10 results through SMS. Students can follow the steps mentioned below:
- Step 1: Open messaging app on your mobile phone
- Step 2: Click on Create a new SMS message
- Step 3: Type- RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER
- Step 4: After this, send the SMS to the provided phone number - 56263
- Step 5: The RBSE 10th result 2023 will be displayed on your screen as an SMS alert
- Step 6: Go through the details mentioned and take a screenshot of it for future use