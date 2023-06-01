RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 5th Result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in with Roll Number and Name

RBSE 5th Class Result 2023: Students who appeared for the exam can check their Rajasthan Board 5th results online at the official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They have to use their roll number and other asked details to download the marksheet.

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Rajasthan Directorate of Education will declare class 5th board exam results today: June 1. As per the scheduled time, the RBSE 5th class result will be announced at 1:30 pm. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla will announce these results at a press conference. Students/parents can check marks on the Shala Darpan portal: rajshaladarpan.nic.in after the announcement of result.

Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. They have to use their roll number mentioned on the admit card to download the marksheet. This year, around 14 lakh appeared for the Rajasthan 5 board exam.

Check Latest Updates on RBSE 5th Result 2023!

BSER 5 Results 2023: 2 hours to go RBSE Class 5 Results 2023 will be announced on June 1, 2023. The board result will be announced at 1.30 pm. Updated as on June 1, 2023, at 11:47 AM

Shala Darpan portal to host Rajasthan board 5th class results 2023 The official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in has been updated. The result will be announced soon. Check image of the RBSE Shala Darpan below:

Rajasthan board 10th result this week Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results will be announced this week, a board official has confirmed. However, the official did not inform about an exact date for these results. Once declared, students can check their marks on the website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER): rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Updated as on June 1, 2023, at 11:37 AM

What to do in case of any error in RBSE 5th Result 2023 marksheet? If there is any error in the class 5 marksheet, students must contact their respective school principals who will get in touch with the Rajasthan board. They can also directly contact RBSE via email or phone. Updated as on June 1, 2023, at 11:33 AM

RBSE 5th Result 2023: No More Merit list As per media reports, Rajasthan Board has made a significant decision and will not publish RBSE 5th merit or toppers list. Updated as on June 1, 2023, at 11:20 AM

RBSE 5th Result 2023: 14 Lakh Students Awaiting results A total of 14,68,130 students from across the state have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 5th examination this year. All of the students are awaiting the announcement of the class 5 results. Updated as on June 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM

Will RBSE 5th results be available offline? Last year, students could check their BSER 5th class results via SMS by following these steps: Step 1: Open SMS app

Step 2: Type RESULTRAJ5roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56263 Updated as on June 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer 5th Result The BSER, Rajasthan tweeted, that RBSE 5th result will be announced today at 1:30 PM. Check tweet below: राजस्थान बोर्ड :-5वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 2023, दोपहर 01:30 बजे जारी होगा परिणाम ll @Rajasthanboard#RajasthanBoardResult ll #Rajasthanboard#5thclassresult — Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) June 1, 2023 Updated as on June 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM

List of websites to check Rajasthan Board 5 Class Result 2023? Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at these websites: rajshaladarpan.nic.in rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

What documents are needed to check RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023? Students need to keep their RBSE admit cards ready. To check the result, they are required to enter their roll number and other details, as mentioned in the hall ticket. Updated as on June 1, 2023 at 10:43 AM

Will girls perform better this year too in BSER Rajasthan 5th Results 2023? In 2022, girls performed better than boys with an overall pass percentage of 94% whereas a total of 93.6% of boys passed the exam. After the announcement of results, students will get to know whose performance is better this year. Updated as on June 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM

Details to check on RBSE Class 5th Marksheet It is expected that the following information will be mentioned on the marksheet of class 5th students: Name of the student Roll number Subjects Parent’s Name Grades Date of Birth Name of School Marks secured in each subject

How to check RBSE 5th result 2023 on rajshaladarpan.nic.in Shala Darpan portal online? Students can go through the steps below to know how to check and download their Rajasthan board 5th results using Shala Darpan portal: Step 1: Visit the shala darpan portal: rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 5th Result 2023 link available

Step 3: Enter roll number and other asked credentials in the given space

Step 4: Click on the submit button to proceed

Step 5: The RBSE class 5th results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result and download it for future use Updated as on June 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM

RBSE Rajasthan 5th class result 2023 to be announced by Education Minister Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla will announce Class 5 results at 1:30 pm today. As per media reports, this year, 14,68,130 students have appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 final exam. Updated as on June 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM

BSER RBSE 5th Result 2023 Login credentials To check and download the marksheet, students have to use the required login credentials. Based on past year’s trends, they have to use the following details: Roll Number

Class

District

Captcha Code Updated as on June 1, 2023 at 9:43 AM

Rajasthan Class 5 Results 2023 Date and Time The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced RBSE 5th Result 2023 date and time. Students can check the results on the official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Events Date and Time RBSE 5th Result Date June 1, 2023 Rajasthan Board 5th Result Time 1:30 PM