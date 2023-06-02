RBSE 10th Result 2023 Today: Important Facts and Latest Updates on Rajasthan Board 10th Result Pass Percent, Toppers, and more

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2023: Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Check important facts and latest updates on RBSE 10th Result pass per cent, toppers, etc.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer to declare RBSE 10th result at 01:00 PM (Today). The RBSE 10th Result 2023 is to be announced on June 2 in the press conference by Dr B.D. Kalla Cabinet Minister Education and Smt. Zahida Khan State Minister (Primary and Secondary).

The official website to download RBSE 10th result 2023 is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check and download BSER RBSE 10th result at Jagranjosh. To download RBSE 10th result 2023, candidates have to enter their roll number.

Question 1: RBSE 10th Result 2023: Date & Time - June 2, 2023 and Time 1:00 PM

Answer: Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 date is June 2. The RBSE result is to be announced at 01:00 pm.

Question 2: RBSE 10th Result 2023: Date & Time - Website to Download RBSE 10th Result and Marksheet

Answer: Below are the results websites of RBSE 10th

Question 3: RBSE 10th Result 2023: Who will announce the result

Answer: Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced by Dr B.D. Kalla Cabinet Minister Education and Smt. Zahida Khan State Minister (Primary and Secondary).

Question 4: RBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check

Answer: Visit any RBSE 10th board official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. And, click on the RBSE 10th result link and enter the roll and registration numbers in the login window. Submit and download RBSE 10th result 2023

Question 4: 10th RBSE Result 2023: What is the minimum marks required to the pass

Answer: Rajasthan Board Class 10 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall in order to pass Class 10 board exams 2023.

Question 5: RBSE 10th Results 2023: To Check Via SMS

Answer: There is a provision to check Rajasthan Board Result through SMS. Candidates whose internet is not working can download Rajasthan Board Matric results by sending an SMS. To check RBSE results through SMS follow the steps below.

RBSE Results 2023 Via SMS - Type RESULT(space )RAJ10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

Question 6: RBSE 10th Result 2023: Who is the topper and what is the marks

Answer: Last year, RBSE 10th topper was Girish Sharma. He belongs to Dausa and secured 99.5% marks. The RBSE 2023 Toppers name will be updated soon once the result is declared.

Question 8: RBSE 10th Result 2023: How many candidates appeared and passed

Answer: In 2023, a total of 10.66 lakh candidates appeared in the RBSE 10th exam which was conducted between March 16 to April 11.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 82.89 which was the highest in the last seven years. Among the total qualified candidates, 81.62 and 84.38 per cent were boys and girls respectively.

Previous Years’ Pass Percentage of Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result

Previous Years’ Pass Percentage of Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result Year Total Students Overall Pass % 2023 1066000 2022 1036636 82.89 2021 1152201 80.63 2019 10,98,132 79.85 2018 10,58,018 79.86 2017 1072799 78.96 2016 10,51,105 75.89 2015 1069547 78.1









Question 9: RBSE 10th Result 2023: Girls Outperformed Boys

Answer: In 2022, RBSE girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 84.38 per cent. The pass percentage of boys stood at 81.62 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys in 2022 as well as a total of 84.38 per cent of RBSE girl students had cleared the examination successfully.

Boys Vs Girls Pass Percentage in RBSE 10th Result Year Boys’ Pass % Girls’ Pass % 2023 2022 81.62 84.38 2021 79.99 81.41 2019 79.45 80.35 2018 79.79 79.95 2017 79.01 78.89 2016 76.02 75.7 2015 77.87 78.41









Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer has declared the following results in 2023. The RBse announced result dates, times and official links are provided below.