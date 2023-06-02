RBSE 10th Result 2023 (1 PM) at rajresults.nic.in: Check राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट Name Wise, Roll Number Online with Direct Links

RBSE 10th Result 2023 will be released today at 1 PM at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students can check Direct Link to download Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Name Wise, Roll Number. Also check how to download result, toppers list, pass percentage, jagran josh link.

RBSE 10th Result 2023 (राजस्थान बोर्ड RBSE 10वीं रिजल्ट) will be available today! Just 1 hour left. The result will be announced by Dr B D Kalla and Shrimati Zahida Khan at the administrative building of the Education Complex, Jaipur at 1 PM. RBSE 10th Marks of all the students will be available around 1 pm to 1:30 PM on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSER) i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students are required to use their roll number or their name to check their individual marks. Also, the marks will be available at Jagranjosh, Digilocker and will be sent through SMS as well.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: What is the Rajasthan Matric Compartment Exam Date ?

After the declaration of results, students who could not secure the minimum required marks (passing marks are given below) will be required to appear for the compartment exam. RBSE will release the Rajasthan 10th Compartment Exam Date 2023. The supplementary exam is expected in June/July 2023.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Education Minister Message on Twitter

RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Roll Number and Name Wise

Students can check Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 with the help of both roll number and name. Students who do not remember their names can check their results with their names.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट Link

Rajasthan's 10th result can also be checked on Jagran Josh without visiting the official website. Generally, the website stops working due to overload so candidates can check their subject-wise marks, directly, on RBSE website.

RBSE Class 10th Result Download 1 jagranjosh.com RBSE Class 10th Result Download 2 rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE Class 10th Result Download 3 rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10वीं रिजल्ट Important Details

Students can go through the information given in the table in order to know the details of the results:

Name of the Board Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)



Exam Name RBSE 10th Class Class 10th Subjects Hindi English Math Science Social science RBSE 10th Class Exam Date March 16 to 11 April, 2023 Number of Students 10,66,300 RBSE 10th Passing Marks 33% in Every Subject Total Exam Centres 7134 RBSE 10th Class Result Date June 02, 2023 RBSE 10th Class Result Time 1 PM Login Credentials Roll Number Official Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

How to Check Rajasthan 10th Board Result 2023 ?



The candidates can follow any of the methods to download the result. Before opting for any of the given methods, students must ensure that they have the following documents or things ready with them:

RBSE 10th Admit Card for Roll Number Mobile phone or computer or laptop Internet package or wifi (for checking result online)

On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in Visit any of the mentioned websites of RBSE

Click on the result link given on the homepage ‘10th Examination Result’

A new page will be opened where you are required to provide your roll number and captcha code

Check RBSE 10th Mark 2023 On Jagranjosh website Open www.jagranjosh.com

Click on the ‘Results’ Section

Now, go to ‘ Rajasthan Board 10th Result ’

Provide your roll number

Download your Marks On SMS Type “RJ10” (space) roll number on the SMS box of your mobile number

For example RJ10 123456

Send this message to any of the following numbers: 5676750 or 56263

You will get your marks On Digilocker Download the DigiLocker app or visit the Digilocker app.

Create a new account, if not.

After login, go to the “Education” section.

Select ‘RBSE board’.

Now, click on ‘Class 10th Result 2023’.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Download RBSE 10th Marksheet and Certificate





How to Download Rajasthan 10th Result by Name

Step 1: Visit the indiaresult.com or official website

Step 2: Now, select the result link

Step 3: Instead of entering the roll number, choose the ‘Enter Name’

Step 4: Click on ‘Find Result’

Step 5: Download RBSE 10th Scorecard

Details Mentioned in RBSE 10th Result 2023 Marksheet

The provisional marksheet can be downloaded online. Students will get the hardcopy of original mark-sheet from their school on which the following details will be mentioned:

Name Roll number Date of birth Subject-wise grades or marks Total marks Total percentage Qualifying status (Pass or Fail) Division or rank obtained (if applicable) School name Exam year

RBSE 10th Class Result Current and Previous Year Statistics

The students can check the previous year's pass percentage and check expected the current year data

Subject 2022 2023 Number of Students 10,91,088 10 lakhs 66 thousand and 3 hundred Overall Pass Percentage 82.89% Expected 85 to 90% Girls Pass Percentage 84.38 % Expected 85 to 90% Boys Pass Percentage 81.62% Expected 80 to 85%

RBSE 10th Toppers List 2023

The top 3 candidates' names will be announced by the education minister of the state. We will share the details as soon as it is available.

RBSE 10th Re-evaluation Date 2023

Students can submit their application for rechecking of their results with a fee payment of Rs. 300 per subject (Within 7 days after the result) or Rs. 600 rupees per subject (Within the next three days) at bseronline.com. The result for rechecking is expected in the last week of July 2023.

RBSE 10th Grading System 2023

Students can check their grades according to their marks