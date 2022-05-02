Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    RBSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Know Rajasthan Board BSER Results Date, How to Check here

    Created On : May 2, 2022 15:03 ISTModified On : May 2, 2022 15:08 IST
    Rajasthan Board Result 2022
    Rajasthan Board Result 2022
    Register For RBSE Results 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    RBSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12: As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will likely to release the RBSE class 10 12 result 2022 in the second week of June. According to media reports, the schools have sent in the grades of students to the board. Therefore, it is expected that the RBSE 10th 12th results can be out in June. Students can check their RBSE class 10thand 12th result 2022 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  To check the Rajasthan Board 10th 12th result 2022, students have to use their roll number. 

    Updated as on 2/05/2022 at 3.03 PM

    RBSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare the RBSE result class 10 and 12 in May/June 2022. Students will be able to check their Rajasthan board 10th and 122th result 2022 at rajresults.nic.in. To check the class 10th and 12th results of Rajasthan board, students need to use their roll number along with the given captcha code. 

    They can also follow the instructions provided below to check the RBSE 10th and 12th results 2022. Also, they can click on the direct link to be given below to check the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th result. Read the complete article to know more about the RBSE Board result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th. 

    Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 10 & 12 Highlights 

    Overview

    Specifications

    Board name

     Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

    Exam name

    RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th Board exam 

    Exam mode

    Offline

    Official website

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

    Session

    2021-2022

    RBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 

    May/June 2022

    Mode of Result

    Online

    RBSE Result Date 2022 for Class 10 and 12

    As of now, the Rajasthan board has not released the class 10th and 12th exam dates. Till then students can check the tentative dates for the announcement of RBSE 10th and 12th results and other important events. Students awaiting their result can check tentative class 10th and 12th result and other related dates here - 

    Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022

    Events

    RBSE Ajmer 10th Dates

    Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam Dates

    31st March to 26th April 2022

    RBSE Result

    June 2022

    Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022

    Events

    RBSE Ajmer 12th Dates

    Rajasthan Board Class 12th Exam Dates

    24th March to 26th April 2022

    RBSE Result

    June 2022

     How to Check Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Exam in Online mode?

    The RBSE class 10 and 12 examination results will be released on the official website. To check and download the result mark sheet, students have to use the login details. To check their Rajasthan Board result, we have provided steps for the same - 

    Step 1st - Go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - rajresults.nic.in.

    Step 2nd - On the homepage, click the relevant link of the result as per the student’s class. 

    Step 3rd - A login window will appear on the screen.

    Step 4th - Enter the roll number in the result window and click on the submit button. 

    Step 5th - Rajasthan board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

    How to Check RBSE Result 2022 Class 10 & 12 Via SMS?

    There might be chances that after the announcement of the result of Rajasthan board, the official website does not work properly. In that case, students can avail SMS facility to view their results. For this, they will have to send an SMS in a specified format to a specified number. They can check the SMS format to view BSER result 2022 for class 10th and 12th - 

    • For class 10, students will have to send SMS in this format - RESULT(space)RAJ10(space)ROLL NUMBER and send it at 56263.
    • For class 12th Arts, students have to send the SMS in this format - RJ12A <Space> ROLL NUMBER and send it at 5676750/56263.
    • RBSE 12th Result 2022 Science, students need to type a message in this format - RJ12S <Space> ROLL NUMBER and send it at 5676750/56263.
    • For the Rajasthan Board Commerce result, students have to send the SMS at 5676750/56263 in this format - RJ12C <Space> ROLLNUMBER

    Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 10 & 12 - Result Window and Checking Procedure 

    We have provided the image-wise result checking procedure of RBSE result here. Students can go through the steps to know the checking procedure. Check details below - 

    Step 1st - Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. 

    https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/kRiRtQRg4R4SZUwFcAtWS-GAmMRIXKIIf3nEh29jHJ7RwdBYl4dBgIeTbniKR9fZvvJVMce4Ue_tW9GlgTRoR-a6AjU4GbiXINZ2uc5oc-P0WuxhwlKQVafI_xTFDElmUOQY9A9N

    Step 2nd - Look for the result tab and click on it, the below-mentioned page will appear. 

    https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/lopRt9b_jIwNb9jRBzrhraWVFaTCn2aVly4rQ4ta8uBMCLT_ewddQ16rCEqSwYAT9HSBhSKIB9AZIIKlDNAZtfPc6zCgHEjYOaIGsi0YGmo8t74hztqYrremRk6KfpY3FJ9cjIaH

    Step 3rd - Now, click on the respective result link, a login window will appear. 

    https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/GJ73aGYxBQoBudR61Y-D1fAk8icRyRzSD-rR2FMwI9QdPw2XiqU1PNPPEYnOw-8DMa18OYsAs7dqZ8mI4lkFrxp9TvTwWroNDP1hyH55J6KPQPhAEHyRAZDDdVs9hXT2ug_oBBnQ

    Step 4th - Enter the required credentials and the RBSE result 2022 will appear on the screen.  

    What details will be mentioned on the RBSE Result 2022 Class 10 & 12 Exam?

    As per last year’s information, the Rajasthan Board Ajmer class 10th and 12th exam result is expected to include the following details. Students are advised to go through the information carefully and in case of any error they can contact the authorities. 

    • Name of the student
    • Exam name (RBSE 10th/12th)
    • Roll number
    • Subjects
    • Father’s name
    • Mother’s name
    • School name
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Grades
    • Percentage secured
    • Result status
    • Overall grade 

    Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Statistics 

    Every year, the board releases the RBSE result statistics for class 10th and 12th Arts, Science and Commerce. As per the results declared, RBSE recorded a pass percentage of 80.63% for the Class 10 examinations. For class 10th, the pass percentage of Boys was78.99% whereas for girls was 81.41%. Check below the table to know previous years Rajasthan Board result statistics - 

    BSER Result Class 10 Statistics 

    Year

    Total number of students

    Overall Pass Percentage 

    2021

    1152201

    80.63

    2019

    1098132

    79.85

    2018

    1058018

    79.86

    2017

    1099000

    79

    2016

    1051105

    75.89

    2015

    1,106,048

    78.1

    Rajasthan Board 12th Result Statistics 

    In 2021, the total number of students registered from the Science stream were 2,36,030 Whereas, the overall pass percentage from Science stream - 99.52%. Students registered in the Commerce stream was 31,953 and the pass percentage was 99.73% Whereas pass percentage in Arts stream - 99.19%. 

    Year

    Total number of students

    Overall Pass Percentage

    2018

    868492

    89.05

    2017

    805564

    87.14

    2016

    443216

    84.69

    2015

    455784

    76

    2014

    320458

    71.78

    What after the release of RBSE Board Result 2022?

    After the announcement of the Rajasthan Board class 10th and 12th result, students are advised to either download a PDF copy/take a printout of the result. The scorecard available online can be used as a provisional mark sheet until the original one is issued by the Rajasthan Board. 

    The students must collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools within the stipulated time. Further, class 10th students can take admission in any streams Arts, Science and Commerce and all the class 12th students will be eligible for admission in college in any course. 

    Rajasthan Board Result 2022 - Rechecking/Re-evaluation

    After the declaration of the Rajasthan Board result 2022, the students who are not content with the marks awarded in the examination and are of the view that their efforts have not been truly justified can opt for either rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. 

    The students can avail of this facility at the cost of a nominal fee and an application form. More information in this regard can be sought by the students from their respective schools.

    RBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Result 2022 - Supplementary/Improvement Examination

    The students who have failed in the examination will be allowed to write the exams again, saving their academic year. If a student has failed in one or two subjects, then they can opt for a compartmental examination. As the name suggests, the improvement examination provides the students with the opportunity to improve their scores in a particular subject(s). 

    The students can appear in the supplementary/improvement exam of the Rajasthan board by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website of the board and paying a requisite amount of fee. 

    Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Toppers

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announces the names of the toppers of the RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th every year after the declaration of the results by the officials. Typically, the Rajasthan Board announces the BSER 10th Result and BSER 12th Result separately, therefore, the names of the toppers will also be announced on different dates. Once the Rajasthan Board declares the names of the toppers, the same will reflect on our website. 

    About Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

    Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) which was established in 1957 is the apex body for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Rajasthan. Around 6,000 schools are affiliated with the Board and more than 15 lakh students participate in the examinations conducted by the BSER every year. The BSER also conducts science talent search examinations and national talent search examinations.  It also promotes Sanskrit and Cultural Studies and has a unique course structure in the form of Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha for class 12th students.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    RBSE Board Result 2022: Know Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Results Expected Date Here

    Published on: 2022-05-02 13:31

    Rajasthan Board is expected to announce class 10th and 12th result in June 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their RBSE 10th 12th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Know latest updates here 

    RBSE Class 5 and 8 Time Table 2022 Revised, Check Rajasthan Board Exam New Date Sheet Here

    Published on: 2022-04-15 18:41

    Rajasthan RBSE 5th and 8th Class Time Table 2022 (Revised): Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has revised the exam time table for the Class 5 and Class 8 students. Check subject-wise Rajasthan 5th and 8th Class Date Sheet 2022 here.

    RBSE Board Exam 2022 Time Table (OUT): Rajasthan Board releases Class 10, Class 12 Exam Date Sheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    Published on: 2022-02-25 08:51

    RBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 Time Table (OUT): Rajasthan Board Exam 2022 Schedule has been released for the Class 10 and Class 12 Students. Download RBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    More News

    FAQ

    What if a student fails in the Rajasthan Board examination 2022?

    If a student fails to secure the passing marks in the RBSE board exam in class 10th and 12th, then they appear for the compartmental examination to improve their marks.

    How can I check my Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Result 2022?

    Students can check the RBSE 10th and 12th results in online mode. They will have to visit the official website of Rajasthan Board results - rajresults.nic.in or they can click on the direct link to be provided on this page.

    Will 10th, 12th RBSE board results 2022 be declared on the same day?

    The Rajasthan board might declare the result for Classes 10 and 12 on separate dates, however, it is not confirmed yet.

    When will the compartment exams of Rajasthan Class 10th be held?

    The board will hold the class 10th compartment exams in June 2022 tentatively.

    What credentials are required to check the RBSE 12th result 2022?

    The credentials required to check the Rajasthan Board 12th result is the student's roll number.