RBSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12: As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will likely to release the RBSE class 10 12 result 2022 in the second week of June. According to media reports, the schools have sent in the grades of students to the board. Therefore, it is expected that the RBSE 10th 12th results can be out in June. Students can check their RBSE class 10thand 12th result 2022 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To check the Rajasthan Board 10th 12th result 2022, students have to use their roll number.

Updated as on 2/05/2022 at 3.03 PM

RBSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare the RBSE result class 10 and 12 in May/June 2022. Students will be able to check their Rajasthan board 10th and 122th result 2022 at rajresults.nic.in. To check the class 10th and 12th results of Rajasthan board, students need to use their roll number along with the given captcha code.

They can also follow the instructions provided below to check the RBSE 10th and 12th results 2022. Also, they can click on the direct link to be given below to check the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th result. Read the complete article to know more about the RBSE Board result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 10 & 12 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Exam name RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th Board exam Exam mode Offline Official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Session 2021-2022 RBSE Class 10th and 12th Result May/June 2022 Mode of Result Online

RBSE Result Date 2022 for Class 10 and 12

As of now, the Rajasthan board has not released the class 10th and 12th exam dates. Till then students can check the tentative dates for the announcement of RBSE 10th and 12th results and other important events. Students awaiting their result can check tentative class 10th and 12th result and other related dates here -

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022

Events RBSE Ajmer 10th Dates Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam Dates 31st March to 26th April 2022 RBSE Result June 2022

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022

Events RBSE Ajmer 12th Dates Rajasthan Board Class 12th Exam Dates 24th March to 26th April 2022 RBSE Result June 2022

How to Check Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Exam in Online mode?

The RBSE class 10 and 12 examination results will be released on the official website. To check and download the result mark sheet, students have to use the login details. To check their Rajasthan Board result, we have provided steps for the same -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click the relevant link of the result as per the student’s class.

Step 3rd - A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter the roll number in the result window and click on the submit button.

Step 5th - Rajasthan board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

How to Check RBSE Result 2022 Class 10 & 12 Via SMS?

There might be chances that after the announcement of the result of Rajasthan board, the official website does not work properly. In that case, students can avail SMS facility to view their results. For this, they will have to send an SMS in a specified format to a specified number. They can check the SMS format to view BSER result 2022 for class 10th and 12th -

For class 10, students will have to send SMS in this format - RESULT(space)RAJ10(space)ROLL NUMBER and send it at 56263.

For class 12th Arts, students have to send the SMS in this format - RJ12A <Space> ROLL NUMBER and send it at 5676750/56263.

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Science, students need to type a message in this format - RJ12S <Space> ROLL NUMBER and send it at 5676750/56263.

For the Rajasthan Board Commerce result, students have to send the SMS at 5676750/56263 in this format - RJ12C <Space> ROLLNUMBER

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 10 & 12 - Result Window and Checking Procedure

We have provided the image-wise result checking procedure of RBSE result here. Students can go through the steps to know the checking procedure. Check details below -

Step 1st - Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Look for the result tab and click on it, the below-mentioned page will appear.

Step 3rd - Now, click on the respective result link, a login window will appear.

Step 4th - Enter the required credentials and the RBSE result 2022 will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned on the RBSE Result 2022 Class 10 & 12 Exam?

As per last year’s information, the Rajasthan Board Ajmer class 10th and 12th exam result is expected to include the following details. Students are advised to go through the information carefully and in case of any error they can contact the authorities.

Name of the student

Exam name (RBSE 10th/12th)

Roll number

Subjects

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Percentage secured

Result status

Overall grade

Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Statistics

Every year, the board releases the RBSE result statistics for class 10th and 12th Arts, Science and Commerce. As per the results declared, RBSE recorded a pass percentage of 80.63% for the Class 10 examinations. For class 10th, the pass percentage of Boys was78.99% whereas for girls was 81.41%. Check below the table to know previous years Rajasthan Board result statistics -

BSER Result Class 10 Statistics

Year Total number of students Overall Pass Percentage 2021 1152201 80.63 2019 1098132 79.85 2018 1058018 79.86 2017 1099000 79 2016 1051105 75.89 2015 1,106,048 78.1

Rajasthan Board 12th Result Statistics

In 2021, the total number of students registered from the Science stream were 2,36,030 Whereas, the overall pass percentage from Science stream - 99.52%. Students registered in the Commerce stream was 31,953 and the pass percentage was 99.73% Whereas pass percentage in Arts stream - 99.19%.

Year Total number of students Overall Pass Percentage 2018 868492 89.05 2017 805564 87.14 2016 443216 84.69 2015 455784 76 2014 320458 71.78

What after the release of RBSE Board Result 2022?

After the announcement of the Rajasthan Board class 10th and 12th result, students are advised to either download a PDF copy/take a printout of the result. The scorecard available online can be used as a provisional mark sheet until the original one is issued by the Rajasthan Board.

The students must collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools within the stipulated time. Further, class 10th students can take admission in any streams Arts, Science and Commerce and all the class 12th students will be eligible for admission in college in any course.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 - Rechecking/Re-evaluation

After the declaration of the Rajasthan Board result 2022, the students who are not content with the marks awarded in the examination and are of the view that their efforts have not been truly justified can opt for either rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

The students can avail of this facility at the cost of a nominal fee and an application form. More information in this regard can be sought by the students from their respective schools.

RBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Result 2022 - Supplementary/Improvement Examination

The students who have failed in the examination will be allowed to write the exams again, saving their academic year. If a student has failed in one or two subjects, then they can opt for a compartmental examination. As the name suggests, the improvement examination provides the students with the opportunity to improve their scores in a particular subject(s).

The students can appear in the supplementary/improvement exam of the Rajasthan board by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website of the board and paying a requisite amount of fee.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Toppers

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announces the names of the toppers of the RBSE 10th and RBSE 12th every year after the declaration of the results by the officials. Typically, the Rajasthan Board announces the BSER 10th Result and BSER 12th Result separately, therefore, the names of the toppers will also be announced on different dates. Once the Rajasthan Board declares the names of the toppers, the same will reflect on our website.

About Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) which was established in 1957 is the apex body for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Rajasthan. Around 6,000 schools are affiliated with the Board and more than 15 lakh students participate in the examinations conducted by the BSER every year. The BSER also conducts science talent search examinations and national talent search examinations. It also promotes Sanskrit and Cultural Studies and has a unique course structure in the form of Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha for class 12th students.