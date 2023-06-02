10th RBSE Result 2023: List of Documents Required to Check BSER Ajmer 10th Result and Download Marksheet

10th RBSE Result 2023: Students can check their Rajasthan board 10 result at these websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com. Also, in the login window, they need to enter their roll number. Know what documents are required to download Ajmer 10th marksheet.

10th RBSE Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare the result for class 10th Rajasthan today. Students can download their RBSE results online at these websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com. They have to use their roll number to download their BSER Ajmer 10th result marksheet 2023. The students can get the details of their roll number in their school exam admit card.

Along with declaring the RBSE 10th Result 2023, the board will also release statistics, pass percentages and other important information. In 2022, a total of 10,36,626 students registered for the RBSE 10th board exam out of which 87,7849 students passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.89%. The pass percentage for boys and girls was 81.62% and 84.38% respectively.

Important Things Needed to Check BSER Ajmer 10th Result Marksheet 2023

To check as well as download their Rajasthan 10th marksheet, students must keep the below-mentioned documents ready:

Rajasthan Board 10th Class Admit Card

Mobile Phone to check BSER 10th result via SMS

Mobile Phone to check RBSE result online on the official website

Computer or Laptop for checking results online

Strong internet connection

Websites to check class 10th RBSE Ajmer Board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Result 2023

Students can go through the below-mentioned websites where they can download their BSER 10th marksheet:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com

How to Check Rajasthan Board 10 Result 2023 in Online mode?

Students can check the RBSE 10th results on the official website. They can follow the given steps to download online BSER Class 10th result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the Rajasthan Class 10th result link.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the roll number in the result window and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Rajasthan board 10th result markheet will appear on the screen.

RBSE 10th Class Result 2023 Name Wise: RBSE 10th Class Result 2023 Name Wise Kaise Check Kare? आरबीएसई 10th क्लास रिजल्ट 2023 by Name service has not been made available to candidates in the last few years. If the RBSE Result check by name service is available in 2023, then follow these steps to check your result: Step 1: Go to the official website of BSER, Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter your name in the field

Step 4: Submit

Sep 5: RBSE 10th result 2023 will open up on screen

Official Tweet By Rajasthan Education Minister Dr B D Kalla Regarding RBSE 10th Result 2023

How to Check 10th RBSE Result 2023 Via SMS?

In case, the official website does not work then they can check their scores via SMS. They can check their RBSE 10th result by sending an SMS in a specified format to a specified number.

Step 1: Go to SMS application in mobile

Step 2: Type: RESULT{space}RAJ10{space}ROLL NUMBER

Step 3: Send it at 56263

What details will be mentioned on Rajasthan Board 10 Result Marksheet 2023?

The original marksheet is issued by the schools a few days after the announcement of result. It is expected that the following information will be provided on the result marksheet:

Name of the student Exam name Roll number Subjects Father’s name Mother’s name School name Subject wise marks Total marks Grades Percentage Result status

Rajasthan Board 10 Result 2023 Overview

Students appearing for RBSE board exams for classes 10 must know important details regarding the exams. Check the table below for complete details: