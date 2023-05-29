RBSE 10th Result 2023 Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know When to Check and List of Websites Here

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) 10th Result 2023: BSER Rajasthan board will release the RBSE class 10th result soon in online mode. Once released, students who have given the board exams can check and download their marksheets from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Check date and time updates here

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the class 10th result soon on its official website. According to the recent updates, the results will be announced by the State Education Minister via press conference. This year, around 9 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th board examinations. Once released, students can download and check their RBSE 10th marksheets online by entering the necessary login details from the official portals- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.



Last year a total of 10,36,626 students registered for the Rajasthan 10th exams from which 8,77,849 students passed. In 2022, students were required to enter the roll number to check Rajasthan board SSLC results. As per updates, it is expected that this year too, the board will follow the same pattern and will not change the login credentials required to download the BSER 10th marksheet.

Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the RBSE class 10th result 2023 in the table given below:

Overview Specifications Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Name of the examination Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam Date March 16 to April 13, 2023 Mode of the examination Offline Official websites to check Rajasthan board class 10th result 2023 rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in Session 2022-2023 RBSE Class 10th Result May/June 2023 (Expected) Mode of Result Online

How to check Rajasthan board class 10th result 2023 Online?

Students who have given the RBSE board class 10th exam for the academic year 2023 can check the below-given steps in order to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official result websites of Rajasthan board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for the RBSE SSLC result link available on the webpage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen asking for required credentials

Step 4: Fill in all the details such as roll number and then click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 5: The RBSE 10th result page 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the Rajasthan board class 10th results 2023 marksheet and print a hard copy of it for future use

Also Read: Assam HS Result 2023 Date and Time: AHSEC 12th Result Soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in