Assam HS Result 2023 Date and Time: AHSEC 12th Result Soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Higher Secondary (HS) results in online mode. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 12th examinations that were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023, can check and download their mark sheets by entering the required login credentials such as roll number and the security code to get their class 12th scores. According to the past year's trends, it can be expected that the board exam result will be declared in a press conference.
The state education minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday informed that a notice in circulation regarding the date on the declaration of class 12th results is fake. The fake notice claims that the HS Final Exam results will be given today, May 22, 2023. The board will announce the official date and time of the declaration of the result on its official website. The Edu minister requested students not to believe in such fake news.
Assam 12th Result 2023 Official Tweet Confirming Fake Notification
Check the official tweet regarding the fake news of the announcement of the Assam board HS result 2023 below:
There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news.— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023
Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the Assam Board (AHSEC) class 12th results in the table mentioned below:
Events
Assam Board Class 12th
Result Date
To be announced
Exam Date
February 20 to March 20, 2023
List of websites to check Assam Board Result 2023 Link?
Once announced, candidates can check and download their class 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams from the official website and some other third-party websites using login details such as roll number and security code. They can check the list of websites mentioned below:
- ahsec.assam.gov.in
How to check AHSEC HS Result 2023 Online?
Candidates who have appeared for the Assam board class 12th examination can follow the below-given steps to check the Assam HS result 2023.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Board i.e. ahsec.assam.gov.in
- Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the Assam Board class 12th result available on the homepage
- Step 3: Fill out all the required details including roll number etc, as asked in the result login window
- Step 4: After this, click on the submit button to proceed further
- Step 5: The AHSEC class 12th marksheet will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Go through the Assam HS result and check the qualifying percentage and marks scored
- Step 7: Download and save it for future use
What after the announcement of Assam HS Final Result 2023 for Class 12th?
After downloading the Assam Higher Secondary result, students are requested to print a hard copy of their marksheets and keep it safe for future use. They have to collect their AHSEC 12th marksheets and other valid documents from their school a few days after the release of the Assam HS result 2023.
