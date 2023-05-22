Assam HS Result 2023 Date and Time: AHSEC 12th Result Soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam HS Result 2023 Date & Time: Assam Board will soon release the class 12th result on its official website. In order to check their scores, students need to use their roll number and captcha code at resultsassam.nic.in. Check date and time updates here

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Higher Secondary (HS) results in online mode. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 12th examinations that were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023, can check and download their mark sheets by entering the required login credentials such as roll number and the security code to get their class 12th scores. According to the past year's trends, it can be expected that the board exam result will be declared in a press conference.

The state education minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday informed that a notice in circulation regarding the date on the declaration of class 12th results is fake. The fake notice claims that the HS Final Exam results will be given today, May 22, 2023. The board will announce the official date and time of the declaration of the result on its official website. The Edu minister requested students not to believe in such fake news.

Assam 12th Result 2023 Official Tweet Confirming Fake Notification

Check the official tweet regarding the fake news of the announcement of the Assam board HS result 2023 below:

There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news. — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023