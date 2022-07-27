Odisha board 12th Commerce and Arts Results 2022 (Comm. - Declared): How to Check, Direct Link @ orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 Declared: The much-awaited Odisha Board Plus Two Commerce result 2020 has finally been announced. Students must note that, like every year, the Council has declared the results for 12th Commerce stream results in the online mode only. Keeping in mind the convenience of the students the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released the CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce result 2020 in the online mode only. Students will be required to login to the official website and enter their roll number and other information as required to access their Odisha Plus Two result 2020. Alternatively, students will also find a direct link to CHSE Odisha Class 12 Commerce result 2020 at the top of this page from where they can access it conveniently.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Commerce and Arts stream results 2022 will be declared by May on the official website- chseodisha.nic.in. To check the Odisha 12th Commerce and Arts results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration and roll number in the result link given. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the Odisha Board results 2022 for Class 12 Commerce and Arts streams will be available on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

Candidates can save this page for regular updates on the declaration of the Odisha Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results 2022.

Odisha Board 12th Result 2022 for Commerce and Arts Streams - Highlights

Board name Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha Exam name Odisha Board CHSE Commerce and Arts exam Result name Odisha Plus Two Commerce and Arts Result 2022 Odisha CHSE result 2022 date May 2022 Website chseodisha.nic.in Mode of result online Credentials to check Roll number and registration number

Odisha Board 12th Commerce and Arts Result 2022 Date and Time

As per the tentative dates provided, the Odisha Board Class 12 Commerce and Arts stream exams are scheduled to be conducted by March-April 2022 and the results are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for the Odisha Board Class 12 Commerce and Arts exams here.

Particulars Tentative Dates Odisha 12th Exams 2022 March 18-April 12 2022 Odisha Class 12th arts and commerce result date May 2022

How To Check Odisha Board Class 12 Commerce and Arts Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha CHSE Commerce and Arts results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the Odisha Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Odisha Class 12 Commerce and Arts result link

Step 3rd: Enter the Class 12 Commerce and Arts registration and roll number in the link provided

Step 4th: The CHSE Class 12 Commerce and Arts results will be displayed

Step 5th: Download the Odisha CHSE 12th Commerce and Arts results 2022 for further reference

How To Check Odisha 12th Commerce and Arts Result 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha Board Class 12 result 2022 for Commerce and Arts streams via SMS.

Step 1st: Open a new message window on your phone.

Step 2nd: Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body.

Step 3rd: Send this message to 5676750

What details will be mentioned in the Odisha Board Results 2022 for Class 12 Commerce and Arts ?

The Odisha Board Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2022 will include the candidate details, qualifying status and the grade secured by the students. Check below the complete details mentioned in the Class 12 Commerce and Arts Odisha Board results

Candidate name

Candidate roll number

Name of examination

School details

List of subjects

Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Total marks secured

Grade

Qualifying status of students

Odisha Board 12th Commerce and Arts Results Statistics

Along with the Odisha Board Class 12 Commerce and Arts results 2022, the board also releases the stream wise and district wise performance of the students in the examinations. The board releases the district wise and stream wise performance of the students shortly after the results are declared. Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous year board exams here.

Odisha Board 12th Results Statistics for Commerce and Arts

Year Number of students appeared Overall pass % Boys’ pass % Girls pass % 2021 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts) 85.98% Arts 92.34% Arts 2020 Around 3 lakh 67.56 (Arts) 74.95 (Commerce) - - 2019 Around 3,50,000 72.33% 70.40% 75.02% 2018 3,65,000 Arts- 68.79 Commerce- 74.9 Arts- 60.88 Commerce- 73.11 Arts- 74.38 Commerce- 74.48 2017 3,80,707 81.11 80.29 82.36 2016 3,73,000 92.63 - - 2015 3,56,418 76.75 72.36 81.53 2014 3,10,378 68.37 64.18 72.85

What After the Announcement of Odisha board 12th Arts Commerce Stream Results 2022?

After the board results are declared on the official website students who have qualified the Arts Commerce Stream class 12 exams will be eligible for further admission procedures.

The board will also be conducting the rechecking and revaluation of the answer sheets and the compartment exams for those students who want to. Such candidates are first required to visit the official website and complete the applications available on the official website.

Further details on the scrutiny and supplementary exams of Odisha Board class 12 Arts Commerce Stream will be available here.

Odisha Board Result 2022 for Class 12 Commerce and Arts - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Odisha Board Class 12 Commerce and Arts scrutiny and re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who have doubts in their answer sheets and want the same to be evaluated. Such students are first required to visit the website and apply for the scrutiny process through the applications available on the official website.

The answer sheets will be taken for re-evaluation only after the students submit the applications online. The results of the Odisha Class 12 Commerce and Arts scrutiny will be announced soon after the scrutiny procedure is complete.

Odisha board 12th Results 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Odisha Class 12 Commerce and Arts compartmental exams will be conducted soon after the exam results are declared. The compartmental exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their scores or were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt.

Candidates are first required to submit applications through the link available on the official website after which the board will release the admit card for the exams. The exams will be conducted a month or two from the release of the results. The results of the Odisha board Class 12 Commerce and Arts compartmental exams will be announced shortly after the exams are conducted.

Odisha Board Class 12 Commerce and Arts 2022 Toppers

Along with the Odisha Board Class 12 Commerce and Arts exam results 2022 for the Commerce and Arts stream, the board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations in the various streams. The toppers will be from across the state in the various streams. Candidates will be provided with the toppers for the 2022 examinations on this page as soon as the list is announced by the officials.

About Odisha Board School Examination Board (CHSE Odisha)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was set up in 1982 and was established as per the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982. The CHSE, Odisha regulates and monitors the policies to develop Higher Secondary Education in the state of Odisha.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on the other hand is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board conducts the High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) and other related examinations. The board also develops the curriculum, and supervises the implementation of state academic policies and conducts examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.