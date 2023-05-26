MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Result Link megresults.nic, Passing Marks and Latest News

Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Link: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will release the results of class 10th and 12th Arts stream today, May 26, 2023, in online mode. Once declared, students who have appeared for their regular board exams can check and download their results from the official websites - mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. They have to use their required login credentials such as roll number in the result login window to get their results. This year, the overall pass percentage for MBOSE HSSLC Arts Stream 2023 is 85.72%.
Check MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
Check MBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
Check - MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023
Last year, around 57,371 students appeared for the class 10th board exams and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 56.96%. Whereas, for the class 12th Arts stream, approximately 27,739 students had given the exams with the pass percentage of 81.17%.
Check Latest Updates MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Here!
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Statistics
The overall pass percentage in Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023 is 85.72%, the girl's pass percentage if 88.40%, whereas 81.55% of boys has passed the Meghalaya board HSSLC exam 2023.
MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023: Class 12th Arts Stream District-wise pass percentage
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: District-Wise Pass Percentage
According to the released data, the East Khasi Hills district has topped in MBOSE HSSLC Arts stream result 2023 with the pass percentage of 89.93%.
MBOSE 10th Result 2023: Category Wise Pass Percentage
Candidates can check the MBOSE Meghalaya Board class10th result 2023 category-wise passing percentage in the table given below:
Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th Toppers with Marks
Check the MBOSE class 10th toppers name with the marks in the table given below:
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2023 with Marks
Check the MBOSE class 12th Arts stream toppers name along with the marks in the table given below:
MBOSE Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023: Pass percentage
The overall pass percentage for MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Stream 2023 is 85.72%.
MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Login Window
MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLS Arts Result 2023: DECLARED!
The MBOSE Board officials have declared the Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th Arts stream results on its official website.
How many students awaiting MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023?
According to the media updates, this year, over 50,000 students have appeared for the MBOSE SSLC board exams, whereas approximately 20,000 students have given the HSSLC Arts stream exams.
MBOSE Meghalaya Board Official Website: Not working
What is the Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023 Date and Time?
Students can check the MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC result 2023 date and time mentioned below:
What to do in case of discrepancy in checking the MBOSE Meghalaya Board Result 2023?
If in case, any student finds difficulty while checking their MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023, then there's no need to worry, they can contact the board officials on the provided phone number and email id. Check the contact details below:
What is the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 link?
Students can check their Meghalaya Board class 10th, and HSSLC Arts stream results online by visiting the below-given login page.
MBOSE Meghalaya Board Result 2023 Login Window
Check MBOSE SSLC result 2023 login window page given below:
What are the different ways to check Meghalaya Board Exam Result 2023?
The Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th Arts students can check their Uttarakhand board result 2023 in the following ways:
How to check Meghalaya Matric Result 2023 MBOSE via SMS?
If the official website of Meghalaya board crashes due to high traffic, then students can check their results through SMS. Check the steps given below:
Credentials required for checking Meghalaya Board class 10th, 12th Arts Result Live
Once the MBOSE Meghalaya Board class 10th, 12th Arts exam results are announced, students can check their marks by entering login credentials on the official websites. They need to use their roll number in order to download the marksheets.
megresults.nic.in Official Website Result Window
Check the MBOSE Meghalaya Board login window image below:
Where can I get Meghalaya 10th, 12th class Arts stream result 2023 link?
The Meghalaya Board class 10th, 12th result for Arts stream will be activated at around 10 AM, after the completion of the press conference. After which students can get their MBOSE Board 10th, 12th result link at these websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. To download their marksheet, students need to enter their roll and number in the login window.
How to check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Using Roll Number?
Students can follow the below-provided steps to check the Meghalaya Board SSLC, and HSSLC Arts result 2023 using roll number.
Meghalaya Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12th Arts Check By Roll Number
Students can check and download their results by entering the required login credentials such as roll number in the result login window from the official websites that are mentioned below:
Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed
The Meghalaya Board of School Education is all set to release the MBOSE Board class 10th, 12th Arts results 2023 on Friday, today, May 26, in online mode. The board officials will announce the results in a press conference around 10 AM. Students can download their respective scorecards at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Download Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Marksheet at megresults.nic.in
