MBOSE SSLC, HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya 10th, 12th Arts Result Link megresults.nic, Passing Marks and Latest News

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Statistics The overall pass percentage in Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023 is 85.72%, the girl's pass percentage if 88.40%, whereas 81.55% of boys has passed the Meghalaya board HSSLC exam 2023. No. of Candidates Pass Percentage (%) Category Applied Appeared Total Pass REGULAR Male 8960 8880 7242 81.55 Female 13882 13809 12207 88.40 Total 22842 22689 19449 85.72 NON-REGULAR Male 1494 1323 419 31.67 Female 1562 1425 557 39.09 Total 3056 2748 976 35.52 Grand Total 25898 25437 20425 80.30 Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 10.48 AM

MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023: Class 12th Arts Stream District-wise pass percentage Name of the district Pass percentage (%) East Khasi Hills 89.93 West Khasi Hills 90.96 Ri-Bhoi 88.04 West Garo Hills 74.92 East Garo Hills 49.23 South Garo Hills 49.23 South West Khasi Hills 76.73 West Jaintia Hills 81.46 East Jaintia Hills 71.79 North Garo Hills 65.15 South West Garo Hills 67.59 Eastern West Khasi Hills 91.64 Grand Total 80.30 Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 10.25 AM

MBOSE 10th Result 2023: Category Wise Pass Percentage Candidates can check the MBOSE Meghalaya Board class10th result 2023 category-wise passing percentage in the table given below: Category Gender Pass Percentage (%) SC Male 63.55 Female 65.04 ST Male 49.34 Female 51.60 OBC Male 78.18 Female 70.18 General Male 70.39 Female 68.86 Grand Total Pass Percentage 51.93 Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 10.22 AM

Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th Toppers with Marks Check the MBOSE class 10th toppers name with the marks in the table given below: Name of the candidate Marks Obtained Samridhya Das 572 Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee 570 Tanushri Acharjee 564 Ritam Deep Chowdhury 564 Salrime M Sangma 564 Ronggrik B Sangma 562 Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai 560 Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 10.16 AM

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2023 with Marks Check the MBOSE class 12th Arts stream toppers name along with the marks in the table given below: Name of the candidate Marks Obtained Larisa Lamin 450 Avelyne Francisca Khriam 449 Deinamesha Hynniewta 446 Dasukmynsiem Dkhar 445 Banpynshngainlang Thangkhiew 445 Arman Suchiang 439 Talinungsang Imchen 434 Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 10.10 AM

MBOSE Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023: Pass percentage The overall pass percentage for MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Stream 2023 is 85.72%. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 10.05 AM

MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLS Arts Result 2023: DECLARED! The MBOSE Board officials have declared the Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th Arts stream results on its official website. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 10 AM

How many students awaiting MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023? According to the media updates, this year, over 50,000 students have appeared for the MBOSE SSLC board exams, whereas approximately 20,000 students have given the HSSLC Arts stream exams. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9.59 AM

What is the Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023 Date and Time? Students can check the MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC result 2023 date and time mentioned below: Date: May 26, 2023 Time: 10 AM Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9.53 AM

What to do in case of discrepancy in checking the MBOSE Meghalaya Board Result 2023? If in case, any student finds difficulty while checking their MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023, then there's no need to worry, they can contact the board officials on the provided phone number and email id. Check the contact details below: Phone number - 03651 - 232542

03651 - 232542 Email ID- mbose_tura@rediffmail.com Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9.50 AM

Students can check their Meghalaya Board class 10th, and HSSLC Arts stream results online by visiting the below-given login page. mbose.in/results/form Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9.45 AM

What are the different ways to check Meghalaya Board Exam Result 2023? The Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th Arts students can check their Uttarakhand board result 2023 in the following ways: Through official websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

How to check Meghalaya Matric Result 2023 MBOSE via SMS? If the official website of Meghalaya board crashes due to high traffic, then students can check their results through SMS. Check the steps given below: Step 1: Open SMS application on your smartphone

Step 2: Type the message in the given format - MBOSE10(space)roll number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: The MBOSE Board class 10th result 2023 will be appear on the screen in the form of SMS alert

Step 5: Go through the scores and take a screenshot for future use Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9.30 AM

Credentials required for checking Meghalaya Board class 10th, 12th Arts Result Live Once the MBOSE Meghalaya Board class 10th, 12th Arts exam results are announced, students can check their marks by entering login credentials on the official websites. They need to use their roll number in order to download the marksheets. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 9.25 AM

Where can I get Meghalaya 10th, 12th class Arts stream result 2023 link? The Meghalaya Board class 10th, 12th result for Arts stream will be activated at around 10 AM, after the completion of the press conference. After which students can get their MBOSE Board 10th, 12th result link at these websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. To download their marksheet, students need to enter their roll and number in the login window. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 8.11 AM

How to check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Using Roll Number? Students can follow the below-provided steps to check the Meghalaya Board SSLC, and HSSLC Arts result 2023 using roll number. Step 1: Visit the official websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Look for the specific link related to the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result 2023

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: Once submitted, the result marksheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a few printouts of the marksheet for future use. Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 7.18 AM

Meghalaya Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12th Arts Check By Roll Number Students can check and download their results by entering the required login credentials such as roll number in the result login window from the official websites that are mentioned below: megresults.nic.in

mbose.in Updated as on May 26, 2023 at 7.08 AM