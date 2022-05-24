Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022: MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Class 10th Result in May 2022 on @mbose.in. How to Check MBOSE SSLC 10th Result direct Link here. And register to get Meghalaya Board 10th Result updates via Email & SMS.
|MBOSE 10th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2022 Highlights
|MBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time
|How to Check Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?
|Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
|How To Check Meghalaya Board 10th Results 2022 Via SMS?
Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE Class 10 Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates must note that the Meghalaya board 10th exams were conducted in March-April 2022. The Result of the MBOSE SSLC 10th will be announced on the official website @mbose.in.
To check the Meghalaya board SSLC Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 10 Registration number in the result link given. A direct link for students to check the MBOSE 10th Result 2022 will also be made available on this page, the result link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website website. Candidates can keep visiting this page to get regular updates regarding the declaration of the Meghalaya board 10th Result 2022.
|
Board name
|
Meghalaya Board of School of Education
|
Exam name
|
MBOSE SSLC Exam 2022
|
MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date
|
May 2022
|
HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date
|
May 2022
|
MBOSE SSLC result website
|
mbose.in
|
Mode of result
|
Online
Meghalaya Board class 10 results 2022 will be made available on the official website of Meghalaya Board. The MBOSE 10th exams were conducted across the various centres in the state. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exams here.
|
Events
|
Tentative Dates
|
MBOSE Class 10 exam dates
|
March 24 to April 6, 2022
|
MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022
|
March 25 to April 21, 2022
|
Supplementary exam date
|
June 2022
|
Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022 for supplementary exam
|
July 2022
|
MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam
|
July 2022
Meghalaya 10th Result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. Candidates who have taken the MBOSE 10th Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2022.
Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link
Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 10th result link
Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link
Step 5: The MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference
Meghalaya Board class 10 result 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can refer to the steps and the reference image provided below to check the MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)
Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page
Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link
Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link
Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 10th Result for further reference
Along with the result link provided on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the MBOSE 10th results 2022 via SMS. To get the Meghalaya board 10th Results through SMS students can follow the steps provided below.
10th
MBOSE 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya board. Candidates when checking the results must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the MBOSE SSLC Results 2022. Candidates can check below the complete details of MBOSE 10th Result 2022.
Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. Along with announcing the class 10 results, students will also be provided with the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the MBOSE 10th exams 2022. Candidates can check below the statistics of the exams from the previous year.
MBOSE 10th Results Previous year analysis
|
Year
|
No. of students appeared
|
Girls’ pass %
|
Boys’ pass %
|
Overall pass %
|
2021
|
64269
|
-
|
-
|
52.91
|
2020
|
50,081
|
73.93
|
76.39
|
50.31
|
2019
|
50,050
|
77.94
|
75.47
|
76.56
|
2018
|
50,077
|
56.76
|
78.44
|
79.67
|
2017
|
52100
|
54.04
|
80.84
|
79.12
|
2016
|
51067
|
54.82
|
53.29
|
54.1
After the Meghalaya 10th Results 2022 are announced on the official website, the board will be releasing the applications for the Compartmental exams and the answer sheet evaluation and scrutiny. Candidates who have appeared for the MBOSE Class 10 exams and wish to apply for the compartmental exams or get their answer sheets evaluated for mistakes are required to visit the website and submit the applications for the same.
Candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible for further admission procedures.
MBOSE 10th Re-checking and scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who have doubts in the evaluation process and wish to get the answer sheets evaluated even further. Such students are first required to visit the website and submit the scrutiny applications available on the website.
After the applications are submitted, the answer sheets of the students will be taken for the evaluation process. The results of the Meghalaya Board class 10 Scrutiny and revaluation will be announced on the official website of the board.
Meghalaya Board class 10 compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt and wish to improve their scores. Candidates are required to visit the website and submit the applications after which the board will conduct the compartmental exams for the students.
The schedule for the compartmental exams will be announced along with the application form. The MBOSE 10th Compartmental exam results 2022 will be announced soon after the exams are conducted.
MBOSE 10th List of toppers will include the number of students who have secured the top ranks in the MBOSE 10th exams 2022. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped the MBOSE 10th exams from the previous years here.
MBOSE 10th Toppers 2021
|
Name of students
|
Marks obtained (out of 600)
|
Kevinstrong Lawriniang
|
576 marks
|
Wanteibok Pator
|
575 marks
|
Kashish Samee
|
574 marks
|
Mridumay Saha
|
574 marks
|
Iaphilarisa Khongbuh
|
573 marks
Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.
The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12. The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.
Meghalaya, MBOSE SSLC results 2022 are expected to be released soon. The Meghalaya results date will be announced on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Check latest updates here
Meghalaya Board of School Education have declared the MBOSE 10th Results 2021 on the official website of the board today. Check complete result details here.
MBOSE SSLC results 2021 have been declared just a few minutes back. To check the SSLC result 2021 MBOSE, students need to have their roll number after logging onto megresults.nic.in. Get direct link here