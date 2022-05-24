Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022: Know MBOSE Class 10th Result Date & Direct Link Here

    Created On : May 24, 2022 18:26 ISTModified On : May 24, 2022 18:27 IST

    Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022: MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Class 10th Result in May 2022 on @mbose.in. How to Check MBOSE SSLC 10th Result direct Link here. And register to get Meghalaya Board 10th Result updates via Email & SMS.

    Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022
    Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022
    Register For MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    MBOSE 10th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2022 Highlights
    MBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time
    How to Check Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 10th  Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check Meghalaya Board 10th Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE Class 10 Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates must note that the Meghalaya board 10th exams were conducted in March-April 2022. The Result of the MBOSE SSLC 10th will be announced on the official website @mbose.in.

    To check the Meghalaya board SSLC Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 10 Registration number in the result link given. A direct link for students to check the MBOSE 10th Result 2022 will also be made available on this page, the result link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website website. Candidates can keep visiting this page to get regular updates regarding the declaration of the Meghalaya board 10th Result 2022.

    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2022 Highlights

    Board name

    Meghalaya Board of School of Education

    Exam name

    MBOSE SSLC Exam 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date

    May 2022

    HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date

    May 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result website

    mbose.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    MBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time

    Meghalaya Board class 10 results 2022 will be made available on the official website of Meghalaya Board. The MBOSE 10th exams were conducted across the various centres in the state. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exams here.

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    MBOSE Class 10 exam dates

    March 24 to April 6, 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022

    March 25 to April 21, 2022

    Supplementary exam date

    June 2022

    Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022 for supplementary exam

    July 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam

    July 2022

    How to Check Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Meghalaya 10th Result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. Candidates who have taken the MBOSE 10th Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 10th result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 10th  Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Meghalaya Board class 10 result 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can refer to the steps and the reference image provided below to check the MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya  Board of School Education (MBOSE)

    MBOSE 10th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

    Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

    MBOSE Class 10th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

    MBOSE SSLC 10th 2022 Result

    Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya  Board 10th Result for further reference

    How To Check Meghalaya Board 10th Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Along with the result link provided on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the MBOSE 10th results 2022 via SMS. To get the Meghalaya board 10th Results through SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

    10th

    • Type an SMS in the following format: MBOSE10<space>roll number
    • Send it to 56263
    • The Meghalaya board SSLC result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

    What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 10 ? 

    MBOSE 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya board. Candidates when checking the results must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the MBOSE SSLC Results 2022. Candidates can check below the complete details of MBOSE 10th Result 2022.

    • Name of Examination Class (10th)
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2021 Statistics

    Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. Along with announcing the class 10 results, students will also be provided with the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the MBOSE 10th exams 2022. Candidates can check below the statistics of the exams from the previous year.

    MBOSE 10th Results Previous year analysis

    Year

    No. of students appeared

    Girls’ pass %

    Boys’ pass %

    Overall pass %

    2021

    64269

    -

    -

    52.91

    2020

    50,081

    73.93

    76.39

    50.31

    2019

    50,050

    77.94

    75.47

    76.56

    2018

    50,077

    56.76

    78.44

    79.67

    2017

    52100

    54.04

    80.84

    79.12

    2016

    51067

    54.82

    53.29

    54.1

    What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 10th ?

    After the Meghalaya 10th Results 2022 are announced on the official website, the board will be releasing the applications for the Compartmental exams and the answer sheet evaluation and scrutiny. Candidates who have appeared for the MBOSE Class 10 exams and wish to apply for the compartmental exams or get their answer sheets evaluated for mistakes are required to visit the website and submit the applications for the same.

    Candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible for further admission procedures.

    Meghalaya  Board Class 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    MBOSE 10th Re-checking and scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who have doubts in the evaluation process and wish to get the answer sheets evaluated even further. Such students are first required to visit the website and submit the scrutiny applications available on the website.

    After the applications are submitted, the answer sheets of the students will be taken for the evaluation process. The results of the Meghalaya Board class 10 Scrutiny and revaluation will be announced on the official website of the board.

    MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Meghalaya Board class 10 compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt and wish to improve their scores. Candidates are required to visit the website and submit the applications after which the board will conduct the compartmental exams for the students.

    The schedule for the compartmental exams will be announced along with the application form. The  MBOSE 10th Compartmental exam results 2022 will be announced soon after the exams are conducted.

    Meghalaya Board 10th  Result 2022 - Toppers

    MBOSE 10th List of toppers will include the number of students who have secured the top ranks in the MBOSE 10th exams 2022. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped the MBOSE 10th exams from the previous years here.

    MBOSE 10th Toppers 2021

    Name of students

    Marks obtained (out of 600)

    Kevinstrong Lawriniang

    576 marks

    Wanteibok Pator

    575 marks

    Kashish Samee

    574 marks

    Mridumay Saha

    574 marks

    Iaphilarisa Khongbuh

    573 marks

    About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

    Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

    The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12. The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    Meghalaya SSLC Result 2022: MBOSE Class 10 Results Likely To Release Soon at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in

    Published on: 2022-05-23 15:37

    Meghalaya, MBOSE SSLC results 2022 are expected to be released soon. The Meghalaya results date will be announced on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Check latest updates here 

    Meghalaya 10th Results 2021 Declared @ mbose.in, Get MBOSE 10th Direct Link Here

    Published on: 2021-08-05 11:29

    Meghalaya Board of School Education have declared the MBOSE 10th Results 2021 on the official website of the board today. Check complete result details here.

    MBOSE SSLC Results 2021 Declared at megresults.nic.in, Check Meghalaya Class 10 Results Here

    Published on: 2021-08-05 11:07

    MBOSE SSLC results 2021 have been declared just a few minutes back. To check the SSLC result 2021 MBOSE, students need to have their roll number after logging onto megresults.nic.in. Get direct link here

    More News

    FAQ

    Where to check Meghalaya Board class 10 Results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 10 Results will be available on the official website mbose.in. A direct link for students to check the MBOSE Results will also be available here.

    When is the Meghalaya Board class 10 results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Meghalaya Board class 10 exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by June 2022

    How to check Meghalaya Board class 10 Results 2022?

    To check the Meghalaya Board class 10 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here

    What details will be mentioned in the Meghalaya Board class 10 results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 10 results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.