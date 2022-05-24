Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE Class 10 Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates must note that the Meghalaya board 10th exams were conducted in March-April 2022. The Result of the MBOSE SSLC 10th will be announced on the official website @mbose.in.

To check the Meghalaya board SSLC Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 10 Registration number in the result link given. A direct link for students to check the MBOSE 10th Result 2022 will also be made available on this page, the result link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website website. Candidates can keep visiting this page to get regular updates regarding the declaration of the Meghalaya board 10th Result 2022.

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Meghalaya Board of School of Education Exam name MBOSE SSLC Exam 2022 MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date May 2022 HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date May 2022 MBOSE SSLC result website mbose.in Mode of result Online

MBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time

Meghalaya Board class 10 results 2022 will be made available on the official website of Meghalaya Board. The MBOSE 10th exams were conducted across the various centres in the state. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exams here.

Events Tentative Dates MBOSE Class 10 exam dates March 24 to April 6, 2022 MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022 March 25 to April 21, 2022 Supplementary exam date June 2022 Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022 for supplementary exam July 2022 MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam July 2022

How to Check Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Meghalaya 10th Result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. Candidates who have taken the MBOSE 10th Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 10th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

How To Check Meghalaya Board 10th Results 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the result link provided on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the MBOSE 10th results 2022 via SMS. To get the Meghalaya board 10th Results through SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

10th

Type an SMS in the following format: MBOSE10<space>roll number

Send it to 56263

The Meghalaya board SSLC result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 10 ?

MBOSE 10th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya board. Candidates when checking the results must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the MBOSE SSLC Results 2022. Candidates can check below the complete details of MBOSE 10th Result 2022.

Name of Examination Class (10th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2021 Statistics

Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. Along with announcing the class 10 results, students will also be provided with the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the MBOSE 10th exams 2022. Candidates can check below the statistics of the exams from the previous year.

MBOSE 10th Results Previous year analysis

Year No. of students appeared Girls’ pass % Boys’ pass % Overall pass % 2021 64269 - - 52.91 2020 50,081 73.93 76.39 50.31 2019 50,050 77.94 75.47 76.56 2018 50,077 56.76 78.44 79.67 2017 52100 54.04 80.84 79.12 2016 51067 54.82 53.29 54.1

What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 10th ?

After the Meghalaya 10th Results 2022 are announced on the official website, the board will be releasing the applications for the Compartmental exams and the answer sheet evaluation and scrutiny. Candidates who have appeared for the MBOSE Class 10 exams and wish to apply for the compartmental exams or get their answer sheets evaluated for mistakes are required to visit the website and submit the applications for the same.

Candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible for further admission procedures.

Meghalaya Board Class 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

MBOSE 10th Re-checking and scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who have doubts in the evaluation process and wish to get the answer sheets evaluated even further. Such students are first required to visit the website and submit the scrutiny applications available on the website.

After the applications are submitted, the answer sheets of the students will be taken for the evaluation process. The results of the Meghalaya Board class 10 Scrutiny and revaluation will be announced on the official website of the board.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Meghalaya Board class 10 compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt and wish to improve their scores. Candidates are required to visit the website and submit the applications after which the board will conduct the compartmental exams for the students.

The schedule for the compartmental exams will be announced along with the application form. The MBOSE 10th Compartmental exam results 2022 will be announced soon after the exams are conducted.

Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2022 - Toppers

MBOSE 10th List of toppers will include the number of students who have secured the top ranks in the MBOSE 10th exams 2022. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped the MBOSE 10th exams from the previous years here.

MBOSE 10th Toppers 2021

Name of students Marks obtained (out of 600) Kevinstrong Lawriniang 576 marks Wanteibok Pator 575 marks Kashish Samee 574 marks Mridumay Saha 574 marks Iaphilarisa Khongbuh 573 marks

About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12. The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.