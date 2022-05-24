Meghalaya Board Result: Meghalaya board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on the official website of the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya board exams conducted in May-June 2022, can visit the official website of Meghalaa board to check the results. The MBOSE class 12 Result 2022 will be declared on the official website @mbose.in.

To check the Meghalaya board SSLC and HSSLC Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 10, 12 Registration number in the result link given. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the MBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website.

Candidates must note that the MBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced first by the officials in a press conference followed by which the board will provide the result link on the official website. Students are also advised to bookmark this page to get result updates regarding the declaration of the Meghalaya board 10th and 12th Results 2022

Meghalaya Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

Board name Meghalaya Board of School of Education Exam name MBOSE SSLC Exam 2022 MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2022 MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date May 2022 HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date May 2022 MBOSE SSLC result website mbose.in Mode of result Online

Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

Meghalaya board 10th and 12th exams 2022 were conducted by the officials in March-April 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2022 can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the MBOSE Results 2022.

Events Tentative Dates MBOSE Class 10 exam dates March 24 to April 6, 2022 MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022 March 25 to April 21, 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12 commerce and Science 26th May 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12 arts May 2022 Supplementary exam date June 2022 Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022 for supplementary exam July 2022 MBOSE Class 12th revaluation application June 2022 MBOSE 12th result 2022 for revaluation June 2022 MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam July 2022

How to Check Meghalaya Board Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya Board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the Meghalaya Board SSLC and HSSLC results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 10th/12th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

In order to make the process of checking the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 easier, candidates have been provided here with the steps to check the Meghalaya Board results along with the reference images for the same.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Results for further reference

How To Check Meghalaya Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya Board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must note that they will be able to check the results of the exams via SMS. To get the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

10th

Type an SMS in the following format: MBOSE10<space>roll number

Send it to 56263

The Meghalaya board SSLC result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

12th

For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 science:

MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Arts:

MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 commerce:

MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

When checking the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Results 2022, students must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result card. Candidates can also check the details mentioned below to cross check the details mentioned in the results.

Name of Examination Class (10th, 12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Meghalaya Board Result Statistics

Along with releasing the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th results 2022 on the official website, the board will also be releasing the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the board examinations. The statistics will include the number of students who have appeared for the exams along with the performance of the students, the total pass percentage and other related details. Candidates can check below the statistics of the previous year MBOSE Results.

MBOSE 10th Results Previous year analysis

Year No. of students appeared Girls’ pass % Boys’ pass % Overall pass % 2021 64269 - - 52.91 2020 50,081 73.93 76.39 50.31 2019 50,050 77.94 75.47 76.56 2018 50,077 56.76 78.44 79.67 2017 52100 54.04 80.84 79.12 2016 51067 54.82 53.29 54.1

MBOSE 12th Previous year Exam Analysis

MBOSE 12th result Statistics of 2021 (Commerce)

Total students appeared - 2,055

Total students passed - 1,673

Overall pass percentage - 81.41

Pass percentage of Boys - 78.62

Pass percentage of girls - 85.38

MBOSE 12th result Statistics of 2021 (Arts)

Total number of students appeared - 25,683

Total number of students passed - 20,740

Overall passing percentage - 80.75%

Pass percentage of boys - 79.22%

Pass percentage of girls - 87.63%

Past Years’ MBOSE 12th Result Statistics

Year Total Students Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Overall Pass % 2020 Approx 25,000 - - 74.02 %(Science) 77.28% (Commerce) 2019 Around 30,000 - - 73.80% (Science) 79.24% (Commerce) 85.13 (Arts) 2018 29,840 - - 74.58 (Science) 79.84 (Commerce) 81.62 (Arts) 2017 27,001 70 74 75 2016 26,853 70 74 73 2,015 27,005 68 72 73 2014 26,483 66 73 70 2013 25,616 65 68 68

What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials on the official website. Shortly after the board results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to download the online copy of their marksheets through the link provided. Shortly after that, the admissions for class 11 and Degree programmes will commence.

The board will also be releasing the applications for the MBOSE 10th and 12th Compartmental exams and the re-checking and scrutiny of answer sheets. Candidates who wish to take the compartmental exams or those who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked can do so by first filling the online applications. Further details regarding the MBOSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation and scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be available here.

Meghalaya Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Meghalaya board class 10 and 12 Re-checking and Scrutiny is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any totalling errors or mistakes. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated are first required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the scrutiny process available on the official website.

After the applications are submitted the answer sheets will be taken for further evaluation. The results of the MBOSE 10th and 12th re-checking and re-evaluation will also be announced on the official website of the board.

MBOSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their score in the board exams after the first attempt. The compartmental exams are conducted by the board shortly after the exam results are declared so that students can apply for further admissions after the results are declared.

Candidates are required to first complete the compartmental exam applications which will be available on the official website of the board. After completing the applications students will be issued the admit card for the compartmental exams. Meghalaya board compartmental exam results will be announced shortlya after the exams are conducted.

Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th list of toppers include the names of students who have appeared for the exams and topped the same with the highest marks. The toppers list will be announced by the officials along with the exam results. Candidates can check the complete list of students who topped the exams in the previous year exams here.

MBOSE 10th Toppers 2021

Name of students Marks obtained (out of 600) Kevinstrong Lawriniang 576 marks Wanteibok Pator 575 marks Kashish Samee 574 marks Mridumay Saha 574 marks Iaphilarisa Khongbuh 573 marks

MBOSE 12 HSSLC Science 2021 Toppers

Rank Toppers name Marks obtained 1st Rachoita Das 477* 2nd Akash Paul 471* 3rd Luigi Dalian Pasweth 470* 4rd Abhinav Dey 469* 5th Rahul Paul 466*

MBOSE HSSLC Commerce topper list 2021

Rank Toppers name Marks obtained 1st Debraj Nag 472* 2nd Sanjana Singhania 465* 3rd Roshan Tiwari 459* 4rd Gaurav Paul Sweety Paul 458* 5th Vidhita Chettri 455*

MBOSE HSSLC Arts topper list 2021

Rank Name of the toppers Marks obtained 1st Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat 462* 2nd L Kennedy Vaiphei 450* 3rd Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa 449* 4th Madhurjya Parasar Pathak 447* 5th Nukutulu Rhakho 443*

About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12. The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.