    Meghalaya Board Result 2022: Know MBOSE Class 10th 12th Result Date & Direct Link Here

    Created On : May 24, 2022 16:30 ISTModified On : May 24, 2022 16:52 IST

    Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education will release the MBOSE 10th 12th Result in May 2022.

    Meghalaya Board Results 2022
    Meghalaya Board Results 2022
    Meghalaya Board Result: Meghalaya board of School Education will be announcing the MBOSE class 10 and 12 Results 2022 on the official website of the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya board exams conducted in May-June 2022, can visit the official website of Meghalaa board to check the results. The MBOSE class 12 Result 2022 will be declared on the official website @mbose.in.

    To check the Meghalaya board SSLC and HSSLC Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 10, 12 Registration number in the result link given. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the MBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website.

    Candidates must note that the MBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced first by the officials in a press conference followed by which the board will provide the result link on the official website. Students are also advised to bookmark this page to get result updates regarding the declaration of the Meghalaya board 10th and 12th Results 2022

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

    Board name

    Meghalaya Board of School of Education

    Exam name

    MBOSE SSLC Exam 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date

    May 2022

    HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date

    May 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result website

    mbose.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

    Meghalaya board 10th and 12th exams 2022  were conducted by the officials in March-April 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2022 can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the MBOSE Results 2022.

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    MBOSE Class 10 exam dates

    March 24 to April 6, 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022

    March 25 to April 21, 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12 commerce and Science

    26th May 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12 arts

    May 2022

    Supplementary exam date

    June 2022

    Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022 for supplementary exam

    July 2022

    MBOSE Class 12th revaluation application

    June 2022

    MBOSE 12th result 2022 for revaluation

    June 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam

    July 2022

    How to Check Meghalaya Board Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya Board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the Meghalaya Board SSLC and HSSLC results 2022. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 10th/12th result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Meghalaya  Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    In order to make the process of checking the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 easier, candidates have been provided here with the steps to check the Meghalaya Board results along with the reference images for the same.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

    MBOSE Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

    MBOSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

    MBOSE 2022 Result

    MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya  Board 10th and 12th Results for further reference

    How To Check Meghalaya  Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Meghalaya  Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya Board. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must note that they will be able to check the results of the exams via SMS. To get the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

    10th

    • Type an SMS in the following format: MBOSE10<space>roll number
    • Send it to 56263
    • The Meghalaya board SSLC result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

    12th

    • For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 science:

    MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    • MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Arts:

    MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    • For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 commerce:

    MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 10 and 12? 

    When checking the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Results 2022, students must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result card. Candidates can also check the details mentioned below to cross check the details mentioned in the results.

    • Name of Examination Class (10th, 12th)
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Meghalaya  Board Result Statistics

    Along with releasing the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th results 2022 on the official website, the board will also be releasing the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the board examinations. The statistics will include the number of students who have appeared for the exams along with the performance of the students, the total pass percentage and other related details. Candidates can check below the statistics of the previous year MBOSE Results.

    MBOSE 10th Results Previous year analysis

    Year

    No. of students appeared

    Girls’ pass %

    Boys’ pass %

    Overall pass %

    2021

    64269

    -

    -

    52.91

    2020

    50,081

    73.93

    76.39

    50.31

    2019

    50,050

    77.94

    75.47

    76.56

    2018

    50,077

    56.76

    78.44

    79.67

    2017

    52100

    54.04

    80.84

    79.12

    2016

    51067

    54.82

    53.29

    54.1

    MBOSE 12th Previous year Exam Analysis

    MBOSE 12th result Statistics of 2021 (Commerce)

    • Total students appeared - 2,055
    • Total students passed - 1,673
    • Overall pass percentage - 81.41
    • Pass percentage of Boys - 78.62
    • Pass percentage of girls - 85.38

    MBOSE 12th result Statistics of 2021 (Arts)

    • Total number of students appeared - 25,683
    • Total number of students passed - 20,740
    • Overall passing percentage - 80.75%
    • Pass percentage of boys - 79.22%
    • Pass percentage of girls - 87.63%

    Past Years’ MBOSE 12th Result Statistics

    Year

    Total Students

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2020

    Approx 25,000

    -

    -

    74.02 %(Science)

    77.28% (Commerce)

    2019

    Around 30,000

    -

    -

    73.80% (Science)

    79.24% (Commerce)

    85.13 (Arts)

    2018

    29,840

    -

    -

    74.58 (Science)

    79.84 (Commerce)

    81.62 (Arts)

    2017

    27,001

    70

    74

    75

    2016

    26,853

    70

    74

    73

    2,015

    27,005

    68

    72

    73

    2014

    26,483

    66

    73

    70

    2013

    25,616

    65

    68

    68

    What After the Announcement of Meghalaya  Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

    Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials on the official website. Shortly after the board results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to download the online copy of their marksheets through the link provided. Shortly after that, the admissions for class 11 and Degree programmes will commence.

    The board will also be releasing the applications for the MBOSE 10th and 12th Compartmental exams and the re-checking and scrutiny of answer sheets. Candidates who wish to take the compartmental exams or those who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked can do so by first filling the online applications. Further details regarding the MBOSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation and scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be available here.

    Meghalaya  Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Meghalaya board class 10 and 12 Re-checking and Scrutiny is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any totalling errors or mistakes. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets evaluated are first required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the scrutiny process available on the official website.

    After the applications are submitted the answer sheets will be taken for further evaluation. The results of the MBOSE 10th and 12th re-checking and re-evaluation will also be announced on the official website of the board.

    MBOSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their score in the board exams after the first attempt.  The compartmental exams are conducted by the board shortly after the exam results are declared so that students can apply for further admissions after the results are declared.

    Candidates are required to first complete the compartmental exam applications which will be available on the official website of the board. After completing the applications students will be issued the admit card for the compartmental exams. Meghalaya board compartmental exam results will be announced shortlya after the exams are conducted.

    Meghalaya  Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

    Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th list of toppers include the names of students who have appeared for the exams and topped the same with the highest marks. The toppers list will be announced by the officials along with the exam results. Candidates can check the complete list of students who topped the exams in the previous year exams here.

    MBOSE 10th Toppers 2021

    Name of students

    Marks obtained (out of 600)

    Kevinstrong Lawriniang

    576 marks

    Wanteibok Pator

    575 marks

    Kashish Samee

    574 marks

    Mridumay Saha

    574 marks

    Iaphilarisa Khongbuh

    573 marks

    MBOSE 12 HSSLC Science 2021 Toppers

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Marks obtained

    1st

    Rachoita Das

    477*

    2nd

    Akash Paul

    471*

    3rd

    Luigi Dalian Pasweth

    470*

    4rd

    Abhinav Dey

    469*

    5th

    Rahul Paul

    466*

    MBOSE HSSLC Commerce topper list 2021

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Marks obtained

    1st

    Debraj Nag

    472*

    2nd

    Sanjana Singhania

    465*

    3rd

    Roshan Tiwari

    459*

    4rd

    Gaurav Paul

    Sweety Paul

    458*

    5th

    Vidhita Chettri

    455*

    MBOSE HSSLC Arts topper list 2021

    Rank

    Name of the toppers

    Marks obtained

    1st

    Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat

    462*

    2nd

    L Kennedy Vaiphei

    450*

    3rd

    Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa

    449*

    4th

    Madhurjya Parasar Pathak

    447*

    5th

    Nukutulu Rhakho

    443*

    About Meghalaya  Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

    Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

    The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12. The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.

    FAQ

    Where to check Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 Results will be available on the official website mbose.in. A direct link for students to check the MBOSE Results will also be available here.

    How to check Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 Result 2022?

    To check the Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here

    What details are mentioned in the Meghalaya Board Result?

    Meghalaya Board Results 2022 will include the details of the students, name of the exam, marks secured and qualifying status of the students.

    When is the Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by June 2022

    What details will be mentioned in the Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.