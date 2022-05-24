Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Meghalaya Board has announced the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date and Time for the Class 12 students. Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) formally released a notification which said that the MBOSE 12th Result 2022 for Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams will be declared on 26th May - Thursday. The declaration of Meghalaya 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 is being done ahead of the Arts stream results, as per the general trend. Once announced, students will be able to check and access their individual results scorecards for MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for science, commerce and vocational stream students online via the official website megreuslts.nic.in. In addition to this, students will also get individual digital scorecards for Meghalaya Class 12 Results 2022 on this page of jagranjosh.com as well on Thursday. Until the MBOSE 12th Result is announced, students are advised to stay tuned to this page for latest news and updates related to the Meghalaya Board Result 2022.

Updated as on 25/05/2022 @ 7:43 PM

Meghalaya Board 12th Result: Meghalaya board of School Education is expected to announce the MBOSE Class 12th Result 2022 for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams on the official website soon. The Board conducted the annual exams for the students in March-april 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the MBOSE 12th exams can visit the official website @mbose.in.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022 will first be declared by the officials in a press conference after which the final results will be announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can enter the MBOSE class 12 Registration number in the result link in order to check the results.

Students eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12th Results are advised to bookmark this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12th Results 2022. Candidates can also visit the official website for further information.

Meghalaya Board Result 2022 Class 12 Highlights

Board name Meghalaya Board of School of Education Exam name MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2022 HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date May 2022 MBOSE HSSLC result website mbose.in Mode of result Online

MBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

Meghalaya Board class 12 exams 2022 were conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exams can visit the website or check the tentative schedule provided here to check the MBOSE 12th Result details.

Events Tentative Dates MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022 March 25 to April 21, 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Commerce and Science May 26, 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12 arts May 2022 Supplementary exam date June 2022 MBOSE Class 12th revaluation application June 2022 MBOSE 12th result 2022 for revaluation June 2022 MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam July 2022

How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates must note that the Meghalaya board class 12 result 2022 will be made available to the students in the online mode. To check the MBOSE class 12 Result 2022 for the various streams students are first required to visit the website and enter the registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Meghalaya board 12th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 12th result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

To make the process of checking the Meghalaya board 12th Results 2022 easier, candidates have been provided here with the steps to check the MBOSE Results 2022 along with the reference window.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 12th Results for further reference

How To Check Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from getting the Meghalaya board 12th Result 2022 for the different streams on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the results via SMS. To get the exam results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below.

For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 science:

MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Arts:

MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 commerce:

MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 ?

MBOSE 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya Board. When checking the Meghalaya board 12th Results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the MBOSE 12th Result Page.

Name of Examination Class (12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Meghalaya Board Results Statistics

When releasing the Meghalaya Board class 12 Results 2022, the board officials will also announce the statistics of the performance of the students in the Meghalaya class 12 exams 2022. Candidates can check below the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the class 12 exams below.

MBOSE 12th result Statistics of 2021 (Commerce)

Total students appeared - 2,055

Total students passed - 1,673

Overall pass percentage - 81.41

Pass percentage of Boys - 78.62

Pass percentage of girls - 85.38

MBOSE 12th result Statistics of 2021 (Arts)

Total number of students appeared - 25,683

Total number of students passed - 20,740

Overall passing percentage - 80.75%

Pass percentage of boys - 79.22%

Pass percentage of girls - 87.63%

Past Years’ MBOSE 12th Result Statistics

Year Total Students Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Overall Pass % 2020 Approx 25,000 - - 74.02 %(Science) 77.28% (Commerce) 2019 Around 30,000 - - 73.80% (Science) 79.24% (Commerce) 85.13 (Arts) 2018 29,840 - - 74.58 (Science) 79.84 (Commerce) 81.62 (Arts) 2017 27,001 70 74 75 2016 26,853 70 74 73 2,015 27,005 68 72 73 2014 26,483 66 73 70 2013 25,616 65 68 68

What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12th ?

Meghalaya Board class 12 results 2022 are expected to be announced by the board officials by May 2022. Candidates who qualify the MBOSE 12th exams 2022 under the various streams will be eligible for the admissions to higher education degrees. Candidates will be admitted based on the admission criteria of the respective colleges.

The board will also be conducting the MOBSE class 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process and the compartmental exams. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for totalling mistakes or wish to appear for the compartmental exams to improve their scores are required to visit the official website for further details.

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

MBOSE class 12 Re-checking and scrutiny is conducted for those candidates who have doubts in the evaluation of their answer sheets. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated are required to visit the official website and complete the applications for the scrutiny process.

After candidates submit the applications, the board will take the answer sheets of the students for re-evaluation. The results of the MBOSE class 12 answer sheet scrutiny will be available on the official website of Meghalaya board.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Meghalaya Board 12th compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the exams and want to get a second chance in improving their scores.

Candidates who wish to take the MBOSE compartment exams are required to fill and submit the MBOSE 12th compartmental exam applications available on the official website. The board will release the complete schedule for the Meghalaya compartment exams along with the applications. The results of the MBOSE 12th compartmental exams will be announced shortly after.

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

Meghalaya Board class 12 list of toppers will include the list of students who have scored the highest marks in the class 12 examinations under various streams. The list of toppers will be announced by the officials along with the exam results. Candidates can check the list of students who topped the exams in the previous years below.

MBOSE 12 HSSLC Science 2021 Toppers

Rank Toppers name Marks obtained 1st Rachoita Das 477* 2nd Akash Paul 471* 3rd Luigi Dalian Pasweth 470* 4rd Abhinav Dey 469* 5th Rahul Paul 466*

MBOSE HSSLC Commerce topper list 2021

Rank Toppers name Marks obtained 1st Debraj Nag 472* 2nd Sanjana Singhania 465* 3rd Roshan Tiwari 459* 4rd Gaurav Paul Sweety Paul 458* 5th Vidhita Chettri 455*

MBOSE HSSLC Arts topper list 2021

Rank Name of the toppers Marks obtained 1st Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat 462* 2nd L Kennedy Vaiphei 450* 3rd Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa 449* 4th Madhurjya Parasar Pathak 447* 5th Nukutulu Rhakho 443*

About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12. The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.