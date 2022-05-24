Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2022: Know MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th Result Date & How to Check Result Link Here

    Created On : May 24, 2022 19:43 ISTModified On : May 24, 2022 19:49 IST

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Class 12th Result in May 2022 on @ mbose.in. How to Check MBOSE SSLC 12th Result direct Link here. And register to get Meghalaya Board 12th Result updates via Email & SMS.

    Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2022
    Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2022
    MBOSE 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 Class 12  Highlights
    MBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 Date and Time
    How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Meghalaya  Board Result 2022 for Class 12th  Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Meghalaya Board has announced the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date and Time for the Class 12 students. Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) formally released a notification which said that the MBOSE 12th Result 2022 for Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams will be declared on 26th May - Thursday. The declaration of Meghalaya 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 is being done ahead of the Arts stream results, as per the general trend. Once announced, students will be able to check and access their individual results scorecards for MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for science, commerce and vocational stream students online via the official website megreuslts.nic.in. In addition to this, students will also get individual digital scorecards for Meghalaya Class 12 Results 2022 on this page of jagranjosh.com as well on Thursday. Until the MBOSE 12th Result is announced, students are advised to stay tuned to this page for latest news and updates related to the Meghalaya Board Result 2022.

    Updated as on 25/05/2022 @ 7:43 PM

    Meghalaya Board 12th Result: Meghalaya board of School Education is expected to announce the MBOSE Class 12th Result 2022 for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams on the official website soon. The Board conducted the annual exams for the students in March-april 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the MBOSE 12th exams can visit the official website @mbose.in.

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022 will first be declared by the officials in a press conference after which the final results will be announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can enter the MBOSE class 12 Registration number in the result link in order to check the results.

    Students eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12th Results are advised to bookmark this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12th Results 2022. Candidates can also visit the official website for further information.

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 Class 12  Highlights

    Board name

    Meghalaya Board of School of Education

    Exam name

    MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2022

    HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date

    May 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC result website

    mbose.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    MBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

    Meghalaya Board class 12 exams 2022 were conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exams can visit the website or check the tentative schedule provided here to check the MBOSE 12th Result details.

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022

    March 25 to April 21, 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Commerce and Science

    May 26, 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12 arts

    May 2022

    Supplementary exam date

    June 2022

    MBOSE Class 12th revaluation application

    June 2022

    MBOSE 12th result 2022 for revaluation

    June 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam

    July 2022

    How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Candidates must note that the Meghalaya board class 12 result 2022 will be made available to the students in the online mode. To check the MBOSE class 12 Result 2022 for the various streams students are first required to visit the website and enter the registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Meghalaya board 12th Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 12th result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Meghalaya  Board Result 2022 for Class 12th  Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    To make the process of checking the Meghalaya board 12th Results 2022 easier, candidates have been provided here with the steps to check the MBOSE Results 2022 along with the reference window.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya  Board of School Education (MBOSE)

    MBOSE 12th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

    Meghalaya Board 12thResult 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

    MBOSE Class 12th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya  Board 12th  Results for further reference

    How To Check Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Apart from getting the Meghalaya board 12th Result 2022 for the different streams on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the results via SMS. To get the exam results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below.

    • For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 science:

    MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    • MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Arts:

    MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    • For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 commerce:

    MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 ? 

    MBOSE 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya Board. When checking the Meghalaya board 12th Results 2022 students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the MBOSE 12th Result Page.

    • Name of Examination Class (12th)
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Meghalaya Board Results Statistics

    When releasing the Meghalaya Board class 12 Results 2022, the board officials will also announce the statistics of the performance of the students in the Meghalaya class 12 exams 2022. Candidates can check below the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the class 12 exams below.

    MBOSE 12th result Statistics of 2021 (Commerce)

    • Total students appeared - 2,055
    • Total students passed - 1,673
    • Overall pass percentage - 81.41
    • Pass percentage of Boys - 78.62
    • Pass percentage of girls - 85.38

    MBOSE 12th result Statistics of 2021 (Arts)

    • Total number of students appeared - 25,683
    • Total number of students passed - 20,740
    • Overall passing percentage - 80.75%
    • Pass percentage of boys - 79.22%
    • Pass percentage of girls - 87.63%

    Past Years’ MBOSE 12th Result Statistics

    Year

    Total Students

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2020

    Approx 25,000

    -

    -

    74.02 %(Science)

    77.28% (Commerce)

    2019

    Around 30,000

    -

    -

    73.80% (Science)

    79.24% (Commerce)

    85.13 (Arts)

    2018

    29,840

    -

    -

    74.58 (Science)

    79.84 (Commerce)

    81.62 (Arts)

    2017

    27,001

    70

    74

    75

    2016

    26,853

    70

    74

    73

    2,015

    27,005

    68

    72

    73

    2014

    26,483

    66

    73

    70

    2013

    25,616

    65

    68

    68

    What After the Announcement of Meghalaya  Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12th ?

    Meghalaya Board class 12 results 2022 are expected to be announced by the board officials by May 2022. Candidates who qualify the MBOSE 12th exams 2022 under the various streams will be eligible for the admissions to higher education degrees. Candidates will be admitted based on the admission criteria of the respective colleges.

    The board will also be conducting the MOBSE class 12 re-checking and re-evaluation process and the compartmental exams. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for totalling mistakes or wish to appear for the compartmental exams to improve their scores are required to visit the official website for further details.

    Meghalaya  Board Class 12th  Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    MBOSE class 12 Re-checking and scrutiny is conducted for those candidates who have doubts in the evaluation of their answer sheets. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated are required to visit the official website and complete the applications for the scrutiny process.

    After candidates submit the applications, the board will take the answer sheets of the students for re-evaluation. The results of the MBOSE class 12 answer sheet scrutiny will be available on the official website of Meghalaya board.

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Meghalaya Board 12th compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the exams and want to get a second chance in improving their scores.

    Candidates who wish to take the MBOSE compartment exams are required to fill and submit the MBOSE 12th compartmental exam applications available on the official website. The board will release the complete schedule for the Meghalaya compartment exams along with the applications. The results of the MBOSE 12th compartmental exams will be announced shortly after.

    Meghalaya  Board 12th  Result 2022 - Toppers

    Meghalaya Board class 12 list of toppers will include the list of students who have scored the highest marks in the class 12 examinations under various streams. The list of toppers will be announced by the officials along with the exam results. Candidates can check the list of students who topped the exams in the previous years below.

    MBOSE 12 HSSLC Science 2021 Toppers

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Marks obtained

    1st

    Rachoita Das

    477*

    2nd

    Akash Paul

    471*

    3rd

    Luigi Dalian Pasweth

    470*

    4rd

    Abhinav Dey

    469*

    5th

    Rahul Paul

    466*

    MBOSE HSSLC Commerce topper list 2021

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Marks obtained

    1st

    Debraj Nag

    472*

    2nd

    Sanjana Singhania

    465*

    3rd

    Roshan Tiwari

    459*

    4rd

    Gaurav Paul

    Sweety Paul

    458*

    5th

    Vidhita Chettri

    455*

    MBOSE HSSLC Arts topper list 2021

    Rank

    Name of the toppers

    Marks obtained

    1st

    Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat

    462*

    2nd

    L Kennedy Vaiphei

    450*

    3rd

    Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa

    449*

    4th

    Madhurjya Parasar Pathak

    447*

    5th

    Nukutulu Rhakho

    443*

    About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

    Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

    The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12. The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.

    Read more

    FAQ

    How to check Meghalaya Board class 12 Results 2022?

    To check the Meghalaya Board class 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here

    When is the Meghalaya Board class 12 results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12 exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by June 2022

    Where to check Meghalaya Board class 12 Results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12 Results will be available on the official website mbose.in. A direct link for students to check the MBOSE Results will also be available here.

    What details will be mentioned in the Meghalaya Board class 12 results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12 results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.