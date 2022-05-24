Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result 2022: Know MBOSE Class 12th Arts Result Date & How to Check MBOSE Result Link Here

    Created On : May 24, 2022 19:12 ISTModified On : May 24, 2022 19:12 IST

    MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2022: MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Class 12th Arts Result in May 2022 on @megresults.nic.in. How to Check MBOSE Arts 12th Result Link here. And register to get Meghalaya 12th Arts Result updates via Email & SMS.

    Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2022
    Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2022
    Register For MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    MBOSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Highlights
    MBOSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time
    How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Arts Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Arts  Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result 2022: Meghalaya board of School Education Class 12th Arts results will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya Board @mbose.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts examination can visit the official website of Meghalaya board to check the results.

    To check the Meghalaya board class 12th Arts results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12th Arts Registration number in the result link provided. Students must also note, a direct link for them to check the MBOSE Class 12th Arts result will also be available on this page. The link will be made live as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

    Students awaiting the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results 2022 for the Arts stream can also bookmark this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the results.

    Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Highlights

    Board name

    Meghalaya Board of School of Education

    Exam name

    MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date

    May 2022

    HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date

    May 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result website

    mbose.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    MBOSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time

    Meghalaya Board 12th Arts stream exams were conducted by the board in March-April 2022. The MBOSE class 12th Arts results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022. Candidates can check the complete MBOSE 12th Arts Result schedule here.

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022

    March 25 to April 21, 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12th Arts commerce and Science

    May 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12th Arts

    May 2022

    Supplementary exam date

    June 2022

    Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022 for supplementary exam

    July 2022

    MBOSE Class 12th Arts revaluation application

    June 2022

    MBOSE 12th Arts result 2022 for revaluation

    June 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam

    July 2022

    How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Arts Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results 2022 for the Arts stream will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board 12th Arts exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the Meghalaya board 12th Arts Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 12th Arts result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Arts  Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    MBOSE 12th Arts results 2022 will be announced on the official website for the arts stream. To make the process of checking the MBOSE 12th Arts Results for arts stream easier, candidates have been provided with the steps and the reference window below.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

    MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

    Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 link

    MBOSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 12th Arts  Results for further reference

    How To Check Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Candidates will also be able to check their MBOSE class 12th Arts stream results 2022 via SMS. Those who are unable to get their results through the link provided can also get their results via SMS by following the steps provided below.

    • MBOSE result 2022 class 12th Arts:

    MBOSE12th Arts A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12th Arts ?

    Meghalaya board class 12th Arts stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website. Students when checking their board exam results must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the MBOSE arts stream results 2022.

    • Name of Examination Class (12th Arts )
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Meghalaya Board Class 12 Arts Results 2022 Statistics

    Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of MBOSE. Along with releasing the class 12th Arts stream results, the board will also release the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the exams. Candidates can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous exams here.

    MBOSE 12th Arts result Statistics of 2021 (Arts)

    • Total number of students appeared - 25,683
    • Total number of students passed - 20,740
    • Overall passing percentage - 80.75%
    • Pass percentage of boys - 79.22%
    • Pass percentage of girls - 87.63%

    Past Years’ MBOSE 12th Arts Result Statistics

    Year

    Total Students

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2020

    Approx 25,000

    -

    -

    74.02 %(Science)

    77.28% (Commerce)

    2019

    Around 30,000

    -

    -

    73.80% (Science)

    79.24% (Commerce)

    85.13 (Arts)

    2018

    29,840

    -

    -

    74.58 (Science)

    79.84 (Commerce)

    81.62 (Arts)

    2017

    27,001

    70

    74

    75

    2016

    26,853

    70

    74

    73

    2,015

    27,005

    68

    72

    73

    2014

    26,483

    66

    73

    70

    2013

    25,616

    65

    68

    68

    What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12th Arts ?

    After the Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have taken the exams will be eligible to apply for the further admission procedure. Along with this the board will also be conducting the answer sheet scrutiny for the arts stream students and the compartmental exams for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt of the exam.

    Candidates must note that the details of the Meghalaya Board Arts stream re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams will be announced on the official website of the board. Students are advised to watch this space for further details on Meghalaya Board 12th Arts results 2022.

    Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts  Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Meghalaya board class 12th Arts Re-checking and re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any calculation errors. Candidates who want to get their answer sheet re-evaluated need to apply for the same through the link provided on the official website.

    The results of the students after the re-evaluation process will be announced after the answer sheet evaluation is completed.

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    MBOSE 12th Arts compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their exam scores. The notification for the compartmental exams will be announced along with the release of the applications.

    Those who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt will be able to improve their scores in the compartment exams. The results of the MBOSE 12th Arts compartmental exams will be announced on the website of the board.

    Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result 2022 - Toppers

    Meghalaya class 12th Arts list of toppers will include the names of students who topped the exams in the Arts stream. Candidates can check below the list of students who topped the exams in the arts stream in the previous exams.

    MBOSE HSSLC Arts topper list 2021

    Rank

    Name of the toppers

    Marks obtained

    1st

    Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat

    462*

    2nd

    L Kennedy Vaiphei

    450*

    3rd

    Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa

    449*

    4th

    Madhurjya Parasar Pathak

    447*

    5th

    Nukutulu Rhakho

    443*

    About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

    Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

    The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12th Arts . The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Check Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce Results on 26th May at megresults.nic.in

    Published on: 2022-05-24 16:44

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Check Meghalaya

    12th Science, Commerce Results on 26th May at megresults.nic.in

    Meghalaya class 12 Arts Results 2021 Declared @ mbose.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Published on: 2021-08-05 11:35

    Meghalaya Board class 12 Arts stream results 2021 will be declared on the official website of the board today. Students awaiting the declaration of the MBOSE 12th Arts Results 2021 can visit the official website of the board to check the results. 

    Meghalaya HSSLC Arts Result 2021 Released at megresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check MBOSE Class 12 Results Here

    Published on: 2021-08-05 10:16

    MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2021: As per the updates, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Meghalaya HSSLC/12th Arts result in online mode. The MBOSE HSSLC result 2021 has been released on the official website - megresults.nic.in or mbose.in. To get MBOSE 12th Arts result 2021, students will need to enter roll number and captcha code. Also, to avoid crowding in the school premises, the board has decided that there will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation. This year, the result of Science, Commerce and Vocational has been declared on the same day. However, the Board has announced the Meghalaya 12th Arts result 2021 today.

    More News

    FAQ

    How to check Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts Results 2022?

    To check the Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here

    When is the Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by June 2022

    What details will be mentioned in the Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.

    Where to check Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts Results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts Results will be available on the official website mbose.in. A direct link for students to check the MBOSE Results will also be available here.