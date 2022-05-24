Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result 2022: Meghalaya board of School Education Class 12th Arts results will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya Board @mbose.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts examination can visit the official website of Meghalaya board to check the results.

To check the Meghalaya board class 12th Arts results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12th Arts Registration number in the result link provided. Students must also note, a direct link for them to check the MBOSE Class 12th Arts result will also be available on this page. The link will be made live as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

Students awaiting the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results 2022 for the Arts stream can also bookmark this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the results.

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Meghalaya Board of School of Education Exam name MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2022 MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date May 2022 HSSLC Result 2022 Meghalaya Date May 2022 MBOSE SSLC result website mbose.in Mode of result Online

MBOSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time

Meghalaya Board 12th Arts stream exams were conducted by the board in March-April 2022. The MBOSE class 12th Arts results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022. Candidates can check the complete MBOSE 12th Arts Result schedule here.

Events Tentative Dates MBOSE HSSLC exam date 2022 March 25 to April 21, 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12th Arts commerce and Science May 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12th Arts May 2022 Supplementary exam date June 2022 Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022 for supplementary exam July 2022 MBOSE Class 12th Arts revaluation application June 2022 MBOSE 12th Arts result 2022 for revaluation June 2022 MBOSE HSSLC Supplementary exam July 2022

How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Arts Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results 2022 for the Arts stream will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya board. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board 12th Arts exams can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the Meghalaya board 12th Arts Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 12th Arts result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Arts Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

MBOSE 12th Arts results 2022 will be announced on the official website for the arts stream. To make the process of checking the MBOSE 12th Arts Results for arts stream easier, candidates have been provided with the steps and the reference window below.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 link

Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results for further reference

How To Check Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates will also be able to check their MBOSE class 12th Arts stream results 2022 via SMS. Those who are unable to get their results through the link provided can also get their results via SMS by following the steps provided below.

MBOSE result 2022 class 12th Arts:

MBOSE12th Arts A<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12th Arts ?

Meghalaya board class 12th Arts stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website. Students when checking their board exam results must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the MBOSE arts stream results 2022.

Name of Examination Class (12th Arts )

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Arts Results 2022 Statistics

Meghalaya Board class 12th Arts Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of MBOSE. Along with releasing the class 12th Arts stream results, the board will also release the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the exams. Candidates can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous exams here.

MBOSE 12th Arts result Statistics of 2021 (Arts)

Total number of students appeared - 25,683

Total number of students passed - 20,740

Overall passing percentage - 80.75%

Pass percentage of boys - 79.22%

Pass percentage of girls - 87.63%

Past Years’ MBOSE 12th Arts Result Statistics

Year Total Students Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Overall Pass % 2020 Approx 25,000 - - 74.02 %(Science) 77.28% (Commerce) 2019 Around 30,000 - - 73.80% (Science) 79.24% (Commerce) 85.13 (Arts) 2018 29,840 - - 74.58 (Science) 79.84 (Commerce) 81.62 (Arts) 2017 27,001 70 74 75 2016 26,853 70 74 73 2,015 27,005 68 72 73 2014 26,483 66 73 70 2013 25,616 65 68 68

What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12th Arts ?

After the Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have taken the exams will be eligible to apply for the further admission procedure. Along with this the board will also be conducting the answer sheet scrutiny for the arts stream students and the compartmental exams for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt of the exam.

Candidates must note that the details of the Meghalaya Board Arts stream re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams will be announced on the official website of the board. Students are advised to watch this space for further details on Meghalaya Board 12th Arts results 2022.

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Meghalaya board class 12th Arts Re-checking and re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any calculation errors. Candidates who want to get their answer sheet re-evaluated need to apply for the same through the link provided on the official website.

The results of the students after the re-evaluation process will be announced after the answer sheet evaluation is completed.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

MBOSE 12th Arts compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their exam scores. The notification for the compartmental exams will be announced along with the release of the applications.

Those who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt will be able to improve their scores in the compartment exams. The results of the MBOSE 12th Arts compartmental exams will be announced on the website of the board.

Meghalaya Board 12th Arts Result 2022 - Toppers

Meghalaya class 12th Arts list of toppers will include the names of students who topped the exams in the Arts stream. Candidates can check below the list of students who topped the exams in the arts stream in the previous exams.

MBOSE HSSLC Arts topper list 2021

Rank Name of the toppers Marks obtained 1st Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat 462* 2nd L Kennedy Vaiphei 450* 3rd Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa 449* 4th Madhurjya Parasar Pathak 447* 5th Nukutulu Rhakho 443*

About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12th Arts . The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.