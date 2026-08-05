Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 (Official): Download Shift-Wise Response Sheet PDF at punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Police has released the provisional answer key for the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre posts on its official website. The Authority had conducted the written exam from July 1, 2026, to July 30, 2026. Candidates appeared in the exam can download the answer key and response sheet with process to raise objections through the link at the official website A total of 3,297 Constable vacancies in the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The candidates can raise their objections, if any through the official website within the deadline released by the authority. Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Download Link It is expected that the Punjab Police will soon release the provisional answer key for the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre posts. A number of candidates appeared in the much awaited recruitment drive through which 3,297 Constable vacancies are to be filled. Now the Authority will release the response sheet and provisional answer key with a process to raise objections, if any on its official website. Candidates can download the same through the link at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Download Link What After Punjab Police Answer Key 2026? After the release of the provisional Punjab Police Answer Key 2026 on the official website, candidates are now required to download the provisional answer key with a response sheet and raise objection steps. Candidates can raise their objections against the provisional answer key, if any, through the Punjab Police Official Portal by August 7, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Once objections are raised by the candidates till the deadline, the authority will address the same through the experts panel and then the authority will release the final answer key. How to Calculate the Probable Marks? Candidates appeared in the Punjab Police Constable exam can calculate their probable marks for the Punjab Police Constable exam once the Provisional answer key is released by the authority. First of all you are advised to download the response sheet and the provisional key from the official website and then count your correct answers. Count your correct answer and deduct the wrong answers marks. Now you are advised to add +1 marks for every correct response and finally skip and unattempt question and calculate your marks.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Date Punjab Police has not confirmed a particular date for the release of Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026, it is expected that the month-long examination schedule which ended on July 30, will be available shortly on the official website. As per the previous trends and media reports, it is expected that the provisional key and candidate response sheets may be uploaded during the first or second week of August. Check the previous year trdnds of exam completion and answer key release date- Recruitment Year Exam Completion Date Provisional Answer Key Release Date Gap (Exam to Key) 2026 July 30, 2026 Awaited (Expected August) ~2–3 weeks 2025 June 18, 2025 June 21, 2025 03 Days 2024 August 16, 2024 August 21, 2024 05 Days 2023 No major Constable cycle 2022 September 2022 October 20, 2022 03-04, Weeks 2021 September 25, 2021 October 2021 ~2 weeks

Details Mentioned on Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Once released, candidates are advised to download the Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 for the District Police and Armed Police cadres posts. You are advised to download the answer key and check the crucial details mentioned on the same. Below are details mentioned on the Answer key- Candidate’s Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Examination Name

Exam Date

Question Paper Set/Series

Correct Answers

Candidate’s Marked Responses

Objection Submission Instructions Why is the Punjab Police Constable 2026 Answer Key Important? In a bid to make the entire selection process for any recruitment drive, the authority releases the provisional answer key aiming to provide a chance to raise their objections, if any, for the candidates. The whole exercise is to make the selection process transparent and also consider the grievances of the candidates regarding the questions asked in the concerned exams. Certain through the opportunity to raise objections, candidates who appeared in the written exam for Punjab Police Constable posts, have an opportunity to raise their doubts and clear the same regarding any particular questions through the experts panel.

Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Overview A total of 3,297 Constable vacancies in the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The Authority had conducted the written exam from July 1, 2026, to July 30, 2026.You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- Event Details Recruitment Authority Punjab Police Post Constable (District & Armed Cadre) Total Vacancies 3,297 Category Answer Key Answer Key Status Soon Objection Window Deadline Awaited Exam held on July 1, 2026, to July 30, 2026. Official Website punjabpolice.gov.in Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Check Steps To Raise Objections Candidates can raise their objections against the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre posts with the official website after following the steps mentioned on the official website. The Punjab Police will upload the detailed provisional Answer Key on the Recruitment Portal. Candidates will be given 48 hours to raise objections to the Answer Key. A nominal fee of rupees 50/- shall be charged per objection. The fee shall be refunded, if the objection is sustained.