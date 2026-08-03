TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: [Link Active ] Tamil Nadu Class 10th Marks Memo Released at dge.tn.gov.in; Direct link here
The Directorate of Government (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10th supplementary examination result 2026 on August 5, 2026, The result link is active. Candidates can now visit the DGE official website at dge.tn.gov.in and download their results.
The Directorate of Government (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10th supplementary examination result 2026 on August 5, 2026, The result link is active. Candidates can now visit the DGE official website at dge.tn.gov.in and download their results by entering their exam roll number, date of birth and captcha code. The TN supplementary exam was conducted for those students who were not able to score minimum marks needed to qualify the SSLC examination. Read the article to know more details.
TN 10th Supplementary Exam Result: Overview
The SSLC Supplementary Examination July 2026 was held from July 8 to July 15, 2026 for students who appeared to clear or improve their class 10 board examination results. The TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 has been released online, and students can check their scores by visiting the official website.Check the table given below to know more details about exam and result.
|
Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Overview
|
Exam Name
|
Tamil Nadu Supplementary Examination 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
Directorate of Government (DGE)
|
Class
|
10th
|
Sslc Supplementary Examination July 2026
|
July 8 to July 15, 2026
|
Category
|
Result
|
Status
|
Afternoon, August 5, 2026
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Download Link
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 can be downloaded online using the official result page. To make the download process easier, we have shared the direct download link below for your convenience. Students are advised to be prepared with their registration number and date of birth to access their marksheet. Use the link given below to check and download your Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 without any hassle.
Direct Link to Check Result: Click Here
Steps to Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026
Those students who have appeared for the improvement exams of class 10th can follow the simple steps given below to download their TN SSLC Supplementary Result in PDF format.
- Visit the Directorate of Government (DGE) Tamil Nadu website at dge.tn.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the result button
- A new window will appear on screen; then click on View Results
- Login page will be displayed. Enter your Class 10th exam roll number, DOB, Captcha code and click on the search button given below
- The Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 will be displayed on screen. Check your passing status, marks obtained and other details mentioned on it
- Download and take a printout of the TN SSLC Result 2026 for future use
Information Printed on their TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026
Students are advised to check and verify every detail present on their Tamil Nadu Class 10th supplementary examination result 2026. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact their school authorities to get it corrected as soon as possible, as this result will be used to take admission in class 11th. So every detail present on the result must be correct. The details mentioned are listed below:
- Students Name
- Date of Birth
- Roll Number
- Marks Scored per subject
- Total Marks
- Name of Subject
- Passing Status
What After TN SSLC Supplementary Results are Declared?
Those students who have achieved the minimum qualifying marks and qualified the examination can prepare themselves to take admission in class 11th. Students are advised to collect their original Tamil Nadu Class 10th Marksheet and result from their respective school and keep it safe for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.