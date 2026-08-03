TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: [Link Active ] Tamil Nadu Class 10th Marks Memo Released at dge.tn.gov.in; Direct link here

The Directorate of Government (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10th supplementary examination result 2026 on August 5, 2026, The result link is active. Candidates can now visit the DGE official website at dge.tn.gov.in and download their results.

The Directorate of Government (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10th supplementary examination result 2026 on August 5, 2026, The result link is active. Candidates can now visit the DGE official website at dge.tn.gov.in and download their results by entering their exam roll number, date of birth and captcha code. The TN supplementary exam was conducted for those students who were not able to score minimum marks needed to qualify the SSLC examination. Read the article to know more details. TN 10th Supplementary Exam Result: Overview The SSLC Supplementary Examination July 2026 was held from July 8 to July 15, 2026 for students who appeared to clear or improve their class 10 board examination results. The TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 has been released online, and students can check their scores by visiting the official website.Check the table given below to know more details about exam and result.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Overview Exam Name Tamil Nadu Supplementary Examination 2026 Conducting Body Directorate of Government (DGE) Class 10th Sslc Supplementary Examination July 2026 July 8 to July 15, 2026 Category Result Status Afternoon, August 5, 2026 Result Mode Online Official Website tnresults.nic.in TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Download Link TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 can be downloaded online using the official result page. To make the download process easier, we have shared the direct download link below for your convenience. Students are advised to be prepared with their registration number and date of birth to access their marksheet. Use the link given below to check and download your Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 without any hassle.

Direct Link to Check Result: Click Here Steps to Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Those students who have appeared for the improvement exams of class 10th can follow the simple steps given below to download their TN SSLC Supplementary Result in PDF format. Visit the Directorate of Government (DGE) Tamil Nadu website at dge.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result button A new window will appear on screen; then click on View Results Login page will be displayed. Enter your Class 10th exam roll number, DOB, Captcha code and click on the search button given below The Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 will be displayed on screen. Check your passing status, marks obtained and other details mentioned on it Download and take a printout of the TN SSLC Result 2026 for future use