TN SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2026 OUT at dge.tn.gov.in; Direct Link to Check Class 10 Marks Memo
Directorate of Government, Tamil Nadu, (DGE) has released the TN SSLC Class 10 supplementary result 2026, today, i.e. August 5, 2026. Candidates can check and download the Class 10 marks memo using their login details. Read the article below to get the direct link for SSLC 10th result, how to download, etc.
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 has been released for Class 10 at dge.tn.gov.in website. Candidates who took the exam can download their TN Supplementary exam result 2026 using their roll number, date of birth and password.
Students who were not able to score well in the SSLC exam, had to appear for the supplementary exam to better their scores from July 8, 2026, to July 15, 2026. Scroll down to get the direct link for SSLC 10th result, how to download scorecard, etc.
Latest: TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE Updates
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Direct Link
Candidates can find the direct link to download the SSLC supplementary Class 10 result 2026 on the official website of Directorate of Government, Tamil Nadu website, or click the direct link below to download the result.
Direct Link to Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026- https://apply1.tndge.org/senior-secondary-private-provisional-marksheet-02092021
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Login Credentials Required
Candidates can check the marksheet online for TN SSLC Supplementary exam online. To check and download the TN SSLC marksheet, candidates can use the following login credentials:
- Candidate's roll number
- Date of birth of the candidate
- Password created during registration
- Captcha Code
How to Download SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Tamil Nadu
Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to download the TN SSLC supplementary result 2026:
- Go to the website of Directorate of Government, i.e. www.dge.tn.gov.in
- Click on Result tab on the homepage
- Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Password
- Enter the captcha code and login
- Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 will appear on the screen
- Download the same and save for future references
Details Mentioned on TN SSLC Scorecard 2026
Following details will be mentioned on the TN Class 10 supplementary scorecard 2026:
- Name of the candidates
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Subjects appeared for
- Marks scored in each subject
- Overall marks
- Passing Status
What After SSLC Class 10th Result 2026?
After the SSLC TN results are released, candidates who took the exam and have passed will be promoted for admissions to Class 11. Students should also download the soft copy of Class 10 scorecard online and also collect the marksheets from the respective schools.
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Pass Percentage
The pass percentage for TN SSLC Supplementary result 2026 for Class 10 is the percentage of students who took the exam and cleared it. Candidates should secure a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 to pass the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TN SSLC) Supplementary Result 2026. The pass percentage for the compartment exam will be declared soon by the exam authorities. This year, the regular exam pass percentage was 94.31%. The formula to check the pass percentage for SSLC TN Supplementary result 2026 is as follows:
(Number of students who passed the supply exam / Total students who appeared for the supply exam ) × 100
Number of Candidates Appeared for TN Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2026
A total to 66,488 students appeared for the SSLC Supplementary 2026 exam.
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