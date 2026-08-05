TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: DGE Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results OUT, Download Provisional Marksheet at dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: DGE Tamil Nadu has released the TN SSLC Class 10 Supplementary Result today, August 5, 2026. Students can visit the official website to check the result and download the online marksheets.

To check the TN SSLC supplementary result 2026, students must visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in and click on the 'Result' section. Candidates must enter the roll number and date of birth to check the result and download an online copy of the supplementary marksheets.

TN SSLC supplementary exam 2026 was conducted from July 8, 2026 to July 15, 2026. A total of 66,488 candidates appeared for the supplementary exams.

TN Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Released

The Directorate of Government Examinations announced the TN class 10 supplementary result today, August 5, 2026. Candidates can use their login credentials to check the result and download their marksheets. The direct link to check the marksheets has been released on the website as well as attached here.

Applying for Answer Script Photostat Copy (Scan Copy)

The window for students to submit applications to acquire the scanned copies of the answer sheets will open on August 10, 2026 (Monday) and be available until August 11, 2026 (Tuesday) from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. As per the notification, candidates can visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in navigate to notifications, click on SSLC examination and then click on the SSLC July 2026 Scam Copy Application link.

Candidates can also apply for the answer scripts in person at the respective District Office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations. Students from Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, and Mayiladuthurai districts can apply at the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) Office.