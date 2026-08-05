CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: DGE Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results OUT, Download Provisional Marksheet at dge.tn.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 5, 2026, 16:27 IST

DGETN Supplementary Result 2026 for SSLC students has been released today, August 5, 2026 on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. To download the online marksheets, students must visit the official website and login with the roll number and date of birth. 

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 released today at dge.tn.gov.in
  • Candidates can download the SSLC Supplementary result using their roll number and date of birth
  • Original marksheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board separately after the result is announced online

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: DGE Tamil Nadu has released the TN SSLC Class 10 Supplementary Result today, August 5, 2026. Students can visit the official website to check the result and download the online marksheets.

To check the TN SSLC supplementary result 2026, students must visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in and click on the 'Result' section. Candidates must enter the roll number and date of birth to check the result and download an online copy of the supplementary marksheets. 

TN SSLC supplementary exam 2026 was conducted from July 8, 2026 to July 15, 2026. A total of 66,488 candidates appeared for the supplementary exams. 

TN Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 - Click Here

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Released

The Directorate of Government Examinations announced the TN class 10 supplementary result today, August 5, 2026. Candidates can use their login credentials to check the result and download their marksheets. The direct link to check the marksheets has been released on the website as well as attached here.

Applying for Answer Script Photostat Copy (Scan Copy)

The window for students to submit applications to acquire the scanned copies of the answer sheets will open on August 10, 2026 (Monday) and be available until August 11, 2026 (Tuesday) from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. As per the notification, candidates can visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in navigate to notifications, click on SSLC examination and then click on the SSLC July 2026 Scam Copy Application link.

Candidates can also apply for the answer scripts in person at the respective District Office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations. Students from Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, and Mayiladuthurai districts can apply at the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) Office.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 5, 2026, 16:27 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The following details will be given on the SSLC Supplementay marksheets:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Subjects
    • Class
    • Marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 5, 2026, 15:28 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in Official Link to Check Results

    TN SSLC 10th supplementary result has been announced today. The link to check the result is available at dge.tn.gov.in. To download the marksheets candidates must visit the official website and login with the roll number and date of birth.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 15:04 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: How to Download Marksheet?

    Students can login with their credentials to download the online credentials. Follow the steps provided below:

    1. Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
    2. Click on Results
    3. Click on View Result next to 'SSLC Supplementary July 2026 Exam - Result - Statement of Marks (Provisional Certificate) Download'
    4. Login with the roll number and date of birth
    5. The supplementary marksheets will be displayed
    6. Download the marksheets for further reference
  • Aug 5, 2026, 14:21 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check Results

    To download the online marksheets, candidates need to login with the following details on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in: 

    • Roll number
    • Date of Birth
  • Aug 5, 2026, 14:11 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 RELEASED

    The TN SSLC Supplementary Result has been released today, August 5, 2026. Candidates can check their provisional marksheet online on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:57 IST

    TN 10th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    The TN Supplementary result 2026 link will be live at dge.tn.gov.in. The provisional marksheet will be available on the official website. To download the marksheets, students can visit the official website and enter the roll number and password. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:55 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheets at dge.tn.gov.in

    To download the Class 10 supplementary result 2026, students can visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates are then required to click on the SSLC supplementary result link and log in with their roll number and date of birth. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:52 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in Official Link to Check Results

    TN SSLC 10th supplementary result will be announced online shortly. The link to check the result will be available at dge.tn.gov.in. To download the marksheets candidates must visit the official website and login with the roll number and date of birth. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:43 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Link to be Activated Soon

    Tamil Nadu class 10 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online shortly. The link to check the result will be available on the official website soon. To download the provisional marksheets students must visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in and login with their roll number and sate of birth. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:14 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    TN SSLC Supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The main exam result was announced on May 20, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.31% in the main exams. Check the statistics below.

    • Total students appeared: 8,70,643
    • Total students passed: 8,21,105
    • Overall pass percentage: 94.31% (up from 93.80% in 2025)
    • Girls pass percentage: 96.47%
    • Boys pass percentage: 92.15%
  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:05 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Direct Link at DGE TN

    The Class 10 Supplementary result will be declared online shortly. Once released, candidates can download the supplementary provisional marksheets through the link on the website - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth to download the provisional marksheets. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:46 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Original Marksheets and Certificates Soon

    Shortly after the announcement of the results for TN SSLC supplementary result, candidates will be provided with the original revised marksheets and pass certificates. Candidates need to collect the same from the centres or schools. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:36 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Provisional Marksheets Shortly

    The TN SSLC Supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the supplementary result will be available at dge.tn.gov.in. To download the marksheets students need to login with the roll number and date of birth. The Provisional Marksheets will contain the details of candidates, marks scored and the qualifying status. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:26 IST

    TN Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026: Provisional Marksheets Expected Shortly

    Class 10 Supplementary result 2026 will be declared online shortly. The link to check the result will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. To download the marksheets students need to login with the roll number and date of birth. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:10 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Where to Check Results?

    SSLC supplementary result 2026 will be available on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. To check the result, students must visit the website and click on the Result link on the homepage. Candidates are then required to login with their roll number and date of birth. The provisional marksheets will be displayed. Candidates can download the marksheets for further reference. The original marksheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board seperately. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:05 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Time: When will the Result be Announced?

    The TN SSLC supplementary result 2026 is set to be declared online today, August 5, 2026. According to the official notification, the result will be announced in the afternoon today. Candidate who have appeared for the supplementary exams are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their individual marksheets. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:02 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    TN SSLC supplementary result 2026 will be announced online shortly. The link to check the result and download the marksheets will be available on the official website. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subjects

    Class

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:54 IST

    TN Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026: Apply for Scanned Copy of Answer Scripts

    After the announcement of the TN 10th Supplementary result, the provision for candidates to apply for scanned copies of the answer scripts will open. Candidates can submit applications to get scanned copies of answer scripts through the link on the official website. 

    The window to apply for the answer script copy will be available from August 10 to 11, 2026 at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates also need to pay a fee of Rs. 275/- per subject (payable in cash at the submission office)
    Note: Only candidates who obtain a scan copy of the answer script will be eligible to apply for retotalling or revaluation later.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:51 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Steps to Download Online Marksheets

    TN SSLC Supplementary result 2026 will be declared in the afternoon today. Once released, students can login with their credentials to download the online credentials. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

    Step 2: Click on Results

    Step 3: Click on SSLC supplementary result link

    Step 4: Login with the roll number and date of birth

    Step 5: The supplementary marksheets will be displayed

    Step 6: Download th marksheets for further reference

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:49 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check Results

    DGE TN supplementary result 2026 for Class 10 students will be issued online shortly. The link to check the result will be available at dge.tn.gov.in. To download the online marksheets candidates need to login with the following details

    Roll number

    Date of Birth

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:44 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time Confirmed

    TN SSLC class 10 supplementary result 2026 date and time has been confirmed. According to the official notification released, the result will be declared in the afternoon today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared forthe supplementary exams can download their marksheets through the link at dge.tn.gov.in. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News