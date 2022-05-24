MBOSE 12th Vocational Result 2022 Date Confirmed: After nearly two months since the completion of the Meghalaya HSSLC Exam 2022, the MBOSE is all set to announce the Meghalaya 12th Result 2022 for Vocational Stream students soon. The official notification released by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) says that the MBOSE Class 12 Vocational Result 2022 will be declared on 26th May 2022 - Thursday. The declaration of Meghalaya HSSLC Vocational Result 2022 comes at a time when nearly two months have already passed since the completion of the exam. Like all other streams, the MBOSE 12th Vocational Results will be declared by the board online and made available to the students in the form of digital scorecards - megresults.nic.in. Once declared, students will also be able to check their individual results for Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Vocational Exam on this page as well. To avoid facing any glitches or technical difficulties on the day of the MBOSE 12th Vocational Results, students are advised to bookmark this page and visit it regularly to stay updated.

Old Updates

Meghalaya Board 12th Vocational Result 2021 Declared: Meghalaya Board 12th Results for the Vocational stream has been announced on the official website of the board. Students can now check the Vocational stream Meghalaya Board results 2021 by entering the registration number in the link provided on the official website.

The result link has been made active on the official website of Meghalaya Board after a formal announcement was made by the board officials. Students must note that the online marksheets of Meghalaya Board 12th Vocational stream will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, marks secured in each subject, total marks and grade secured and the qualifying status of the students.

Meghalaya Board 12th Vocational Result 2021 Shortly: Meghalaya Board 12th Results 2021 are expected shortly on the official website. Students can check the Meghalaya Board class 12 Results 2021 by clicking on the result link which will be provided on the website after the result announcement is made.

To check the Meghalaya 12th Results 2021 students are required to enter the MBOSE 12th Registration number in the appropriate result link provided. Students must also note that a direct link to check the Meghalaya 12th Vocational stream results 2021 will also be provided on this page as soon as the results are announced on the official website.

Meghalaya Board 12th Vocational Result 2021 Today: Meghalaya Board of School Education will be declaring the MBOSE 12th Results 2021 on the official website of the board today. The students awaiting the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12th Vocational Streams can visit the official website of the board today to check the results. The MBOSE 12th Results will first be announced in an official press conference after which the students will be able to check the results by clicking on the result link provided.

Candidates can check the Meghalaya Board 12th Results 2021 by entering the MBOSE 12th Registration number in the result link given on the official website. Students will also be able to check the MBOSE 12th Vocational stream results 2021 through the direct link provided on this page. The Meghalaya 12th Result link will be available here once the results are declared on the official website.

Meghalaya Board 12th Vocational Result 2021 Tomorrow: Meghalaya Board 12th Vocational stream results are to be announced on the official website of the board tomorrow. Students eagerly waiting for the Meghalaya Board class 12 Results 2021 will be able to check their results through the link which will be available on the official website of the board.

As per the notification provided the MBOSE 12th Vocational stream results will first be announced by the board officials in a press meet after which the link to check the MBOSE 12th results will be provided on the official website to the students. Along with the link on the website, students will also be provided with a direct link to check the MBOSE 12th Results on this page. The link will be activated after the Meghalaya Board 12th Results 2021 are announced on the official website.

Old Updates:-

Meghalaya Board class 12 Vocational examinations will be conducted by the board officials in April-May 2021. The students who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board Vocational examinations will be able to check the examination results on the official website. To check the Meghalaya Board class 12 Vocational exam results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link given.

A direct link to check the Meghalaya Board class 12 Vocational examination results will be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website. The link will be activated on this page as soon as the examination results are declared on the official website of the board.

Meghalaya HSSLC Vocational Results 2021 – Date of Declaration

The Meghalaya Board class 12 vocational examinations will be conducted in April-mAy 2021 while the examination results are expected to be declared by June 2021. The date of the declaration of the examination results for the vocational courses will be announced by the board officials before the declaration of the examination results.

Where to Check Meghalaya HSSLC Vocational Results 2021

The Meghalaya Board class 12 Vocational stream examination results will be available on the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education. Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results by clicking on the result link provided. The results will be available on the official website - mbose.in.

Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the Meghalaya Board Vocational exam results will be available on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

Steps to check the Meghalaya HSSLC Vocational Results 2021

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC Vocational Results 2021 will be declared on the official website of the board. Students can check the vocational examination results through the link available on the website and this page. Candidates can also check the examination results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1 - Scroll to the top of this page

Step 2 - Click on the link which says MBOSE HSSLC Vocational Result 2021

Step 3 – Enter the roll number and other required details

Step 4 - Click on the submit button

Step 5 - Download the e-copy of HSSLC Vocational Result in PDF

Step 6 - Take a Print out of your result

Meghalaya HSSLC Vocational Results 2021: Previous Year Analysis

Meghalaya Board class 12 Vocational exam results will be declared on the official website of Meghalaya Board. Class 12 examination results for the vocational examinations will also be provided on this page when the exam results are declared on the website.

Along with the examination results, the students will also be able to check the complete analysis of the examination. Candidates will be able to check the number of students who appeared for the examination, the number of students who have appeared for the exams, and the passing percentage of the students.

Meghalaya HSSLC Vocational Results 2021: Re-evaluation and Rechecking

Meghalaya Board class 12 vocational exam results will be declared on the official website of the board. After the examination results are declared on the website, the students who wish to get the answer sheets reevaluated can do so by submitting the applications which are available online after the results are declared.

The rechecking and revaluation applications will be available on the official website of the board. Students can submit the applications and the application fee based on the number of subjects submitted for the rechecking and revaluation process.

Meghalaya HSSLC Vocational Results 2021 – Supplementary Examination

Meghalaya Board class 12 Vocational exam results 2021 will be available on the official website of the board. After the results are declared on the website the students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt will be able to apply for the supplementary examinations which will be available on the official website.

The supplementary examinations will be conducted by the board officials a month after the examination results are declared on the official website. The results of the supplementary examinations will also be available on the official website of the board.

What after Meghalaya HSSLC Vocational Results 2021?

The Meghalaya Board class 12 Vocational exam results will be available on the official website of the board. Students will also be able to check the vocational examination results through the direct link provided here - meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

After the Meghalaya Board class 12 vocational examination results are declared, the students who have qualified the examinations can apply for the undergraduate programmes offered by the colleges.

Meghalaya HSSLC Vocational Result 2020 - Toppers

Along with the Meghalaya Board class 12 Vocational exam results the board officials will also release the list of students who have topped the examinations. The list of toppers will be district wise and released separately for the different streams.

About Meghalaya Board of School Education

Meghalaya Board of School Education was established in 1973 as per the Meghalaya Board of School Education Act. The board is the government body which regulated and supervised matters related to the school education in the state. The board is also responsible for conducting the annual class 10 and 12 examinations in the different centres in the state.

The board was initially set up in order to conduct the SSLC examination until the Pre-University degree was discontinued by the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in 1996. The board began operating from the Office of the Director of Public Instruction, Shillong which later shifted to Araimile, Tura in 1974. The MBOSE also has a regional office in the capital city of Shillong. The board under it has close to 1400 schools affiliated to it.