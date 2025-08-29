Chhattisgarh Rajnandgaon District Administration Announces Free NEET, JEE Coaching for 600 Students

As per media reports, the Rajnandgaon district administration in Chhattisgarh has started a new free coaching program for students of Class 11 and 12. This program will help students prepare for NEET (medical exam) and JEE (engineering exam).

District Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said that around 600 students will get coaching in 10 clusters across the city. The classes will be held both online and offline so that every student can study well.

A student named Iksha Devangan shared, “I chose Biology in Class 11 and I am preparing for NEET. With this free coaching, I can prepare not only for NEET but also for my Class 12 exams.”

Another student, Saksham Devangan, said, “Here, we are being taught Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Hindi, and English. This will help us in NEET, JEE, and other exams too. The best part is it is completely free.”