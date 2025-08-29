Chhattisgarh Rajnandgaon District Administration Announces Free NEET, JEE Coaching for 600 Students

As per media reports, the Rajnandgaon district administration in Chhattisgarh has started a new free coaching program for students of Class 11 and 12. This program will help students prepare for NEET (medical exam) and JEE (engineering exam).
District Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said that around 600 students will get coaching in 10 clusters across the city. The classes will be held both online and offline so that every student can study well.
A student named Iksha Devangan shared, “I chose Biology in Class 11 and I am preparing for NEET. With this free coaching, I can prepare not only for NEET but also for my Class 12 exams.”
Another student, Saksham Devangan, said, “Here, we are being taught Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Hindi, and English. This will help us in NEET, JEE, and other exams too. The best part is it is completely free.”
What is the NEET and JEE Exam For?
Check the given below details to know about the NEET and JEE Exam for:
NEET (UG): Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for students who want to become doctors. It is also needed for admission into courses like BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS in Indian medicine and homoeopathy. NEET is held in 13 languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. The NEET score is also used for admission in the BSc Nursing course.
JEE: A national-level exam for students who want to become engineers or architects. It has two stages, JEE Main (for NITs, IIITs, and other colleges) and JEE Advanced (for IITs). Students must first qualify in JEE Main to appear for JEE Advanced.
