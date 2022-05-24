MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022: MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Class 12th Science Result in May 2022 on @megresults.nic.in. How to Check MBOSE Science 12th Result d Link here. And register to get Meghalaya 12th Science Result updates via Email & SMS.
|MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 Highlights
|MBOSE Class 12 Science Result 2022 Date and Time
|How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?
|Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 12 Science Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
|How To Check Meghalaya Board Result 2022 Via SMS?
MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2022 Date Confirmed: To end the guessing game, the Meghalaya Board has finally confirmed the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2022 Date. As per the official notice published by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, the MBOSE 12th Result 2022 for science stream students is going to be declared on 26th May 2022 - Thursday. The declaration of MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 comes after nearly after two months since the completion of the Class 12 Board Exams. Students waiting for the Meghalaya 12th Science Result 2022 will be able to check it in the form of a digital scorecard that will be made available online on the official website megreults.nic.in. Apart from this, special arrangements have also been made to ensure that students get the MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022 on this page of jagranjosh.com as well. With just few days left for the declaration of Meghalaya HSSLC Science Result 2022, it is important for students to identify a website from where they will be able to get priority access to the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for science stream and jagranjosh.com is the perfect destination for it.
Meghalaya Class 12th Science Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School of Education will be announcing the MBOSE class 12 Science Science stream result for the students on the official website mbose.in . Students who have appeared for the MBOSE 12 Science examination for the science stream can check their Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science results through the link provided here.
Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Science Stream examinations will be able to check the results by entering the class 12 Science Science Registration Number in the result link provided. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the Meghalaya Board 12 Science Science stream results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are announced by the board officials.
Students awaiting the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12 Science stream results 2022 can bookmark this page to receive timely updates on the declaration of the MBOSE 12 Science Results 2022.
Board name
Meghalaya Board of School of Education
Exam name
MBOSE HSSLC Science Exam 2022
MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date
May 2022
HSSLC Science Result 2022 Meghalaya Date
May 2022
MBOSE SSLC result website
mbose.in
Mode of result
Online
Meghalaya Board 12 Science examinations were conducted across the state in March-April 2022. Students can check here the complete schedule of the MBOSE 12 Science exams and result declaration.
Events
Tentative Dates
MBOSE HSSLC Science exam date 2022
March 25 to April 21, 2022
MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science commerce and Science
May 26, 2022
MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science arts
May 2022
Supplementary exam date
June 2022
MBOSE Class 12 Science revaluation application
June 2022
MBOSE 12 Science result 2022 for revaluation
June 2022
MBOSE HSSLC Science Supplementary exam
July 2022
Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the MBOSE 12 Science stream registration number in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the MBOSE 12 Science stream results 2022.
Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link
Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 12 Science result link
Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link
Step 5: The MBOSE HSSLC Science result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference
Meghalaya class 12 Science Science stream results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Board of School Education, Meghalaya. Candidates checking the results can follow the instructions and the reference video provided below to download the results.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)
Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page
Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Science Result 2022 link
Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link
Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 12 Science Result for further reference
Along with the MBOSE 12 Science stream results which will be available on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. To get the MBOSE 12 Science results 2022 via SMS, students are required to follow the steps provided below.
MBOSE12 Science S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Meghalaya HSSLC Science Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya Board. The MBOSE Class 12 Science Science stream results will include the details of the students along with the marks secured and the qualifying status. Candidates can check the details of the Meghalaya board 12 Science stream results 2022 here.
Along with announcing the MBOSE 12 Science Results 2022 the board will also be providing the students with the statistical analysis of the performance of the students in the class 12 Science exams and the stream wise performance. Students can check below the performance of the students from the previous year.
Past Years’ MBOSE 12 Science Result Statistics
Year
Total Students
Boys Pass %
Girls Pass %
Overall Pass %
2020
Approx 25,000
-
-
74.02 %(Science)
77.28% (Commerce)
2019
Around 30,000
-
-
73.80% (Science)
79.24% (Commerce)
85.13 (Arts)
2018
29,840
-
-
74.58 (Science)
79.84 (Commerce)
81.62 (Arts)
2017
27,001
70
74
75
2016
26,853
70
74
73
2,015
27,005
68
72
73
2014
26,483
66
73
70
2013
25,616
65
68
68
Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Science stream results 2022 are announced, those candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to various Science stream subjects. Students will be admitted to various higher education programmes based on the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.
After the results are declared, the board will release the notification for the MBOSE Class 12 Science Science answer sheet re-evaluation and compartmental exams. The revaluation of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams are conducted for the students shortly after the board results are declared. Candidates can keep watching this space to check details on the MBOSE 12 Science compartmental exams and answer sheet re-evaluation.
Meghalaya board class 12 Science Science stream re-checking and re-evaluation of answer sheets is conducted by the board shortly after the results are declared. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 Science science stream exams and wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any errors are required to apply through the link provided on the official website.
The answer sheets of the students who apply for the answer sheet scrutiny will be taken for the re-evaluation process and the changes in the marks will be updated on the official website.
Students can watch this space for regular updates on the details related to the Re-checking and re-evaluation process.
MBOSE Class 12 Science Science stream compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the examination and want a second chance to improve their scores.
The notification regarding the MBOSE 12 Science stream compartmental exams will be announced shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who want to appear for the Meghalaya Board 12 Science compartmental exams are first required to visit the official website and complete the applications available on the website. For further details candidates can watch this space.
Meghalaya Board class 12 Science list of toppers for the science stream will be announced by the board officials along with the results of the board examinations. The list of toppers will include the names of the students who have secured the highest marks in the Science stream in the annual examinations. Candidates can check the list of students who topped the exams in the previous exams below.
MBOSE 12 Science HSSLC Science Science 2021 Toppers
Rank
Toppers name
Marks obtained
1st
Rachoita Das
477*
2nd
Akash Paul
471*
3rd
Luigi Dalian Pasweth
470*
4rd
Abhinav Dey
469*
5th
Rahul Paul
466*
Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.
The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12 Science . The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.
