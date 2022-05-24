MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2022 Date Confirmed: To end the guessing game, the Meghalaya Board has finally confirmed the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2022 Date. As per the official notice published by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, the MBOSE 12th Result 2022 for science stream students is going to be declared on 26th May 2022 - Thursday. The declaration of MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 comes after nearly after two months since the completion of the Class 12 Board Exams. Students waiting for the Meghalaya 12th Science Result 2022 will be able to check it in the form of a digital scorecard that will be made available online on the official website megreults.nic.in. Apart from this, special arrangements have also been made to ensure that students get the MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022 on this page of jagranjosh.com as well. With just few days left for the declaration of Meghalaya HSSLC Science Result 2022, it is important for students to identify a website from where they will be able to get priority access to the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for science stream and jagranjosh.com is the perfect destination for it.

Updated as on 24/05/2022 @ 7:44 PM

Meghalaya Class 12th Science Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School of Education will be announcing the MBOSE class 12 Science Science stream result for the students on the official website mbose.in . Students who have appeared for the MBOSE 12 Science examination for the science stream can check their Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science results through the link provided here.

Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Science Stream examinations will be able to check the results by entering the class 12 Science Science Registration Number in the result link provided. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the Meghalaya Board 12 Science Science stream results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are announced by the board officials.

Students awaiting the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12 Science stream results 2022 can bookmark this page to receive timely updates on the declaration of the MBOSE 12 Science Results 2022.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Meghalaya Board of School of Education Exam name MBOSE HSSLC Science Exam 2022 MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date May 2022 HSSLC Science Result 2022 Meghalaya Date May 2022 MBOSE SSLC result website mbose.in Mode of result Online

MBOSE Class 12 Science Result 2022 Date and Time

Meghalaya Board 12 Science examinations were conducted across the state in March-April 2022. Students can check here the complete schedule of the MBOSE 12 Science exams and result declaration.

Events Tentative Dates MBOSE HSSLC Science exam date 2022 March 25 to April 21, 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science commerce and Science May 26, 2022 MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science arts May 2022 Supplementary exam date June 2022 MBOSE Class 12 Science revaluation application June 2022 MBOSE 12 Science result 2022 for revaluation June 2022 MBOSE HSSLC Science Supplementary exam July 2022

How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the MBOSE 12 Science stream registration number in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the MBOSE 12 Science stream results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 12 Science result link

Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

Step 5: The MBOSE HSSLC Science result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 12 Science Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Meghalaya class 12 Science Science stream results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Board of School Education, Meghalaya. Candidates checking the results can follow the instructions and the reference video provided below to download the results.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Science Result 2022 link

Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 12 Science Result for further reference

How To Check Meghalaya Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the MBOSE 12 Science stream results which will be available on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. To get the MBOSE 12 Science results 2022 via SMS, students are required to follow the steps provided below.

For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science science:

MBOSE12 Science S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 Science ?

Meghalaya HSSLC Science Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya Board. The MBOSE Class 12 Science Science stream results will include the details of the students along with the marks secured and the qualifying status. Candidates can check the details of the Meghalaya board 12 Science stream results 2022 here.

Name of Examination Class (12 Science)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Meghalaya Board Results Statistics

Along with announcing the MBOSE 12 Science Results 2022 the board will also be providing the students with the statistical analysis of the performance of the students in the class 12 Science exams and the stream wise performance. Students can check below the performance of the students from the previous year.

Past Years’ MBOSE 12 Science Result Statistics

Year Total Students Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Overall Pass % 2020 Approx 25,000 - - 74.02 %(Science) 77.28% (Commerce) 2019 Around 30,000 - - 73.80% (Science) 79.24% (Commerce) 85.13 (Arts) 2018 29,840 - - 74.58 (Science) 79.84 (Commerce) 81.62 (Arts) 2017 27,001 70 74 75 2016 26,853 70 74 73 2,015 27,005 68 72 73 2014 26,483 66 73 70 2013 25,616 65 68 68

What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 Science?

Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Science stream results 2022 are announced, those candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to various Science stream subjects. Students will be admitted to various higher education programmes based on the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

After the results are declared, the board will release the notification for the MBOSE Class 12 Science Science answer sheet re-evaluation and compartmental exams. The revaluation of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams are conducted for the students shortly after the board results are declared. Candidates can keep watching this space to check details on the MBOSE 12 Science compartmental exams and answer sheet re-evaluation.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Meghalaya board class 12 Science Science stream re-checking and re-evaluation of answer sheets is conducted by the board shortly after the results are declared. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 Science science stream exams and wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any errors are required to apply through the link provided on the official website.

The answer sheets of the students who apply for the answer sheet scrutiny will be taken for the re-evaluation process and the changes in the marks will be updated on the official website.

Students can watch this space for regular updates on the details related to the Re-checking and re-evaluation process.

MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

MBOSE Class 12 Science Science stream compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the examination and want a second chance to improve their scores.

The notification regarding the MBOSE 12 Science stream compartmental exams will be announced shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who want to appear for the Meghalaya Board 12 Science compartmental exams are first required to visit the official website and complete the applications available on the website. For further details candidates can watch this space.

Meghalaya Board 12 Science Result 2022 - Toppers

Meghalaya Board class 12 Science list of toppers for the science stream will be announced by the board officials along with the results of the board examinations. The list of toppers will include the names of the students who have secured the highest marks in the Science stream in the annual examinations. Candidates can check the list of students who topped the exams in the previous exams below.

MBOSE 12 Science HSSLC Science Science 2021 Toppers

Rank Toppers name Marks obtained 1st Rachoita Das 477* 2nd Akash Paul 471* 3rd Luigi Dalian Pasweth 470* 4rd Abhinav Dey 469* 5th Rahul Paul 466*

About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12 Science . The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.