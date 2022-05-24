Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Meghalaya Board 12th Science Result 2022: Know MBOSE Class 12 Science Result Date & How to Check Result Link Here

    Created On : May 24, 2022 19:43 ISTModified On : May 24, 2022 19:49 IST

    MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022: MBOSE will release the Meghalaya Class 12th Science Result in May 2022 on @megresults.nic.in. How to Check MBOSE Science 12th Result d Link here. And register to get Meghalaya 12th Science Result updates via Email & SMS.

    Meghalaya 12th Science Result 2022
    Meghalaya 12th Science Result 2022
    MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 Highlights
    MBOSE Class 12 Science Result 2022 Date and Time
    How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 12 Science Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check Meghalaya Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

    MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2022 Date Confirmed: To end the guessing game, the Meghalaya Board has finally confirmed the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2022 Date. As per the official notice published by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, the MBOSE 12th Result 2022 for science stream students is going to be declared on 26th May 2022 - Thursday. The declaration of MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 comes after nearly after two months since the completion of the Class 12 Board Exams. Students waiting for the Meghalaya 12th Science Result 2022 will be able to check it in the form of a digital scorecard that will be made available online on the official website megreults.nic.in. Apart from this, special arrangements have also been made to ensure that students get the MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022 on this page of jagranjosh.com as well. With just few days left for the declaration of Meghalaya HSSLC Science Result 2022, it is important for students to identify a website from where they will be able to get priority access to the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 for science stream and jagranjosh.com is the perfect destination for it.

    Updated as on 24/05/2022 @ 7:44 PM

    Meghalaya Class 12th Science Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School of Education will be announcing the MBOSE class 12 Science Science stream result for the students on the official website mbose.in . Students who have appeared for the MBOSE 12 Science examination for the science stream can check their Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science results through the link provided here.

    Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Science Stream examinations will be able to check the results by entering the class 12 Science Science Registration Number in the result link provided. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the Meghalaya Board 12 Science Science stream results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are announced by the board officials.

    Students awaiting the declaration of the Meghalaya Board 12 Science stream results 2022 can bookmark this page to receive timely updates on the declaration of the MBOSE 12 Science Results 2022.

    Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 Highlights

    Board name

    Meghalaya Board of School of Education

    Exam name

    MBOSE HSSLC Science Exam 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result 2022 date

    May 2022

    HSSLC Science Result 2022 Meghalaya Date

    May 2022

    MBOSE SSLC result website

    mbose.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    MBOSE Class 12 Science Result 2022 Date and Time

    Meghalaya Board 12 Science examinations were conducted across the state in March-April 2022. Students can check here the complete schedule of the MBOSE 12 Science exams and result declaration.

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    MBOSE HSSLC Science exam date 2022

    March 25 to April 21, 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science commerce and Science

    May 26, 2022

    MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science arts

    May 2022

    Supplementary exam date

    June 2022

    MBOSE Class 12 Science revaluation application

    June 2022

    MBOSE 12 Science result 2022 for revaluation

    June 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC Science Supplementary exam

    July 2022

    How to Check Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the MBOSE 12 Science stream registration number in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the MBOSE 12 Science stream results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

    Step 3: Click on the MBOSE 12 Science result link

    Step 4: Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

    Step 5: The MBOSE HSSLC Science result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Meghalaya Board Result 2022 for Class 12 Science Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Meghalaya class 12 Science Science stream results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Board of School Education, Meghalaya. Candidates checking the results can follow the instructions and the reference video provided below to download the results.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

    MBOSE 12th Science Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the MBOSE Result Section given on the home page

    Meghalaya 12th Science Board Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBOSE HSLC/ HSSLC Science Result 2022 link

    MBOSE Class 12 Science Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

    MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Meghalaya Board 12 Science Result for further reference

    How To Check Meghalaya Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Along with the MBOSE 12 Science stream results which will be available on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. To get the MBOSE 12 Science results 2022 via SMS, students are required to follow the steps provided below.

    • For MBOSE result 2022 class 12 Science science:

    MBOSE12 Science S<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    What details will be mentioned in MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 Science ?

    Meghalaya HSSLC Science Science stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Meghalaya Board. The MBOSE Class 12 Science Science stream results will include the details of the students along with the marks secured and the qualifying status. Candidates can check the details of the Meghalaya board 12 Science stream results 2022 here.

    • Name of Examination Class (12 Science)
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Meghalaya Board Results Statistics

    Along with announcing the MBOSE 12 Science Results 2022 the board will also be providing the students with the statistical analysis of the performance of the students in the class 12 Science exams and the stream wise performance. Students can check below the performance of the students from the previous year.

    Past Years’ MBOSE 12 Science Result Statistics

    Year

    Total Students

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2020

    Approx 25,000

    -

    -

    74.02 %(Science)

    77.28% (Commerce)

    2019

    Around 30,000

    -

    -

    73.80% (Science)

    79.24% (Commerce)

    85.13 (Arts)

    2018

    29,840

    -

    -

    74.58 (Science)

    79.84 (Commerce)

    81.62 (Arts)

    2017

    27,001

    70

    74

    75

    2016

    26,853

    70

    74

    73

    2,015

    27,005

    68

    72

    73

    2014

    26,483

    66

    73

    70

    2013

    25,616

    65

    68

    68

    What After the Announcement of Meghalaya Board MBOSE Result 2022 Class 12 Science?

    Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Science stream results 2022 are announced, those candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to various Science stream subjects. Students will be admitted to various higher education programmes based on the marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

    After the results are declared, the board will release the notification for the MBOSE Class 12 Science Science answer sheet re-evaluation and compartmental exams. The revaluation of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams are conducted for the students shortly after the board results are declared. Candidates can keep watching this space to check details on the MBOSE 12 Science compartmental exams and answer sheet re-evaluation.

    Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Meghalaya board class 12 Science Science stream re-checking and re-evaluation of answer sheets is conducted by the board shortly after the results are declared. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 Science science stream exams and wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any errors are required to apply through the link provided on the official website.

    The answer sheets of the students who apply for the answer sheet scrutiny will be taken for the re-evaluation process and the changes in the marks will be updated on the official website.

    Students can watch this space for regular updates on the details related to the Re-checking and re-evaluation process.

    MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    MBOSE Class 12 Science Science stream compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in the examination and want a second chance to improve their scores.

    The notification regarding the MBOSE 12 Science stream compartmental exams will be announced shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who want to appear for the Meghalaya Board 12 Science compartmental exams are first required to visit the official website and complete the applications available on the website. For further details candidates can watch this space.

    Meghalaya Board 12 Science Result 2022 - Toppers

    Meghalaya Board class 12 Science list of toppers for the science stream will be announced by the board officials along with the results of the board examinations. The list of toppers will include the names of the students who have secured the highest marks in the Science stream in the annual examinations. Candidates can check the list of students who topped the exams in the previous exams below.

    MBOSE 12 Science HSSLC Science Science 2021 Toppers

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Marks obtained

    1st

    Rachoita Das

    477*

    2nd

    Akash Paul

    471*

    3rd

    Luigi Dalian Pasweth

    470*

    4rd

    Abhinav Dey

    469*

    5th

    Rahul Paul

    466*

    About Meghalaya Board School Examination Board (MBOSE)

    Meghalaya Board of School Education was established under the MBOSE 1973 Act. The Board controls the matters related to the school education in Meghalaya along with conducting the examinations for the secondary school leaving certificate for the students. The board initially functioned under the director of public instruction.

    The Meghalaya Board of Schools Education also provides regular as well as distance education for the students from classes 8 to 12 Science . The distance education provided by the board is with the schools affiliated to the board. The board conducted various activities and school level events to keep up the enthusiasm of the students.

    How to check Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Results 2022?

    To check the Meghalaya Board class 12 Science results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here

    When is the Meghalaya Board class 12 Science results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12 Science exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by June 2022

    Where to check Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12 Science Results will be available on the official website mbose.in. A direct link for students to check the MBOSE Results will also be available here.

    What details will be mentioned in the Meghalaya Board class 12 Science results 2022?

    The Meghalaya Board class 12 Science results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.