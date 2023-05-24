OFFICIAL MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Download Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Marksheet at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Date (OUT): Meghalaya Board will release class 10th and 12th Arts result on May 25, 2023 at megresults.nic.in, meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com. Check latest news on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2023 at Jagran Josh.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Date (OUT): Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the result date for the announcement of class 10th and 12th Arts result. As per the notice, the MBOSE SSLC, and HSSLC Arts results will be released on May 25 at 10 AM. The board issued an official notification, confirming the date for the announcement of the Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th Arts results. Students can download their marksheet at megresults.nic.in, meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

Students have to use their login credentials to download their class 12th marksheet. Earlier, the board announced Meghalaya Board result for MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce and Vocational streams on May 9, 2023. MBOSE conducted HSSLC exams for all four streams: Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational from March 15 to 30, 2023 whereas SSLC exam was held from March 3 to 17, 2023.

Meghalaya Board Class 10th Result Date

Students can check below the table to know when will MBOSE SSLC result 2023 be announced:

Events MBOSE Class 10th Result Date and Time May 24, 2023, at 10.00 AM Exam Date March 3 to 17, 2023

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts Result Date

Check MBOSE 12th Arts result 2023 date below:

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Date Confirmation Notice

The board announced the date through a press release. It has been stated in the notice that, “The Results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will be declared on 26 May, 2023 during office hours.” Check image of official notice below:

Official Links To Check Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Online

The board releases the MBOSE class 10th and 12th Arts result in online mode at various websites. Students have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download SSLC, HSSLC results. They can check below the list of websites where they can download their marksheet:

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

Apart from these websites, students can also check their result at:

meghalaya10.jagranjosh.com

meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

How to Check Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students who have appeared for the exam can check the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results at official websites. They can check the steps provided below to know how to download marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC result link

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials

Step 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Previous Year’s Statistics of MBOSE SSLC Result

Years No. of students appeared Overall pass % 2022 57,371 56.96 2021 64269 52.91 2020 50,081 50.31 2019 50,050 76.56 2018 50,077 79.67 2017 52100 79.12 2016 51067 54.1

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Previous Year Meghalaya Class 12th Statistics

Every year, the board releases the result statistics along with the release of result. Check the table below for complete details: