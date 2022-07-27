Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 Declared: The long wait for the Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 is finally over. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Science and Commerce Result online for all the students who appeared in the exam. The CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science and Commerce Stream Result 2022 has been declared online on the official website of the Board like every year. Students will be required to visit the official website and enter their roll number and other credentials to check their Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022. For the convenience of the students, a direct link to the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream has also been made available at the top of this page, from where students will be able to check and access their results online. The Odisha 12th Science result 2022 was earlier announced on 12th August 2022

Updated as on 27 July 2022 @ 4:00 PM

Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 Today: Students patiently waiting for the Odisha Board Plus Two Science and Commerce result 2022 can expect to check the same today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is expected to announce the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science and Commerce result 2022 in a short while. The Odisha Board will announce the results of the Plus Two Science and Commerce result 2022 in the online mode only keeping in view with the situation prevalent. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their CHSE Odisha 12th Science and Commerce result 2022 by visiting the official website. To check their CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science and Commerce result 2022, students will be required to provide their exam roll number and other required credentials. For the convenience of the students, a direct link to Odisha Board Plus Two Science and Commerce result 2022 will also be made available on this page.

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for Science, Commerce and Arts streams on the official website- chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the CHSE class 12 exams 2022 can visit the official website of Odisha Board to check the results.

To check the Odisha Board 12th result 2022, students are required to enter the registration number in the link given. Students must note that along with the link on the official website, a direct link for students to check the results will also be available on this page. The link will be activated once the results are declared online. Candidates can bookmark this page for all further details on the release of the CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2022.

Odisha Board 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha Exam name Odisha Board CHSE exam Result name Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 Odisha CHSE result 2022 date May 2022 Website chseodisha.nic.in Mode of result online Credentials to check Roll number and registration number

Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2022 Date and Time

Odisha Board class 12 examinations are scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022, while the results for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams are expected to be announced by May 2022. Candidates who have taken the Odisha Plus 2 exams can visit the official website of Odisha board to check the results. Candidates can also check the complete schedule of Odisha CHSE Results 2022 here.

Events Dates Odisha 12th Exams 2022 March 18-April 12 2022 Odisha Class 12th Science and commerce result date May 2022 Odisha Class 12th arts result date May 2022 CHSE result for rechecking June 2022 Odisha Plus 2 supplementary exam June 2022 Odisha Plus 2 supplementary result 2022 July 2022

How To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Board class 12 exams 2022 will be able to check the results by visiting the official website of the board and entering the registration details in the result link given. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha CHSE class 12 results 2022.

Step 1st : Visit the Odisha Board official website

: Visit the Odisha Board official website Step 2nd : Click on the Odisha class 12 result link

: Click on the Odisha class 12 result link Step 3rd : Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided

: Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided Step 4th : The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed

: The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed Step 5th: Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for further reference

Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Checking the Odisha Class 12 results 2022 can get confusing especially with the high amount of traffic. Candidates checking the Odisha board class 12 results 2022, can also follow the steps provide here along with the reference window to make the process of checking the results easier.

Step 1st: Visit the Odisha Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3rd: Click on the 12th relevant result link

Step 4th: Login using the roll number and registration number

Step 5th: Download the Odisha board class 12 result 2022 for further reference

How To Check Odisha board 12th Results 2022 Via SMS?

Odisha Plus 2 result 2022 will be available on the official website of Odisha Board. Candidates must note that along with the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the class 12 Odisha board Results 2022.

Step 1st : Open a new message window on your phone.

: Open a new message window on your phone. Step 2nd : Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body.

: Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body. Step 3rd: Send this message to 5676750

What details will be mentioned in the Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2022?

When checking the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022, students must make sure that they cross check all the details given on the official website. The Odisha board 12th result 2022 will contain the details of the candidates along with the marks secured. The details mentioned on the CHSE results 2022 are as follows -

Candidate name

Candidate roll number

Name of examination

School details

List of subjects

Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Total marks secured

Grade

Qualifying status of students

Odisha Board 12th Results Statistics

Odisha Board class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream results 2022 will be available on the official website. Along with the results the board will also issue details on the performance of the students of the Odisha Board class 12 exams. Candidates can check the previous year performance of the students here.

Odisha Board 12th Results Statistics - Previous Years

Year Number of students appeared Overall pass % Boys’ pass % Girls pass % 2021 95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts) 85.98% Arts 92.34% Arts 2020 Around 3 lakh 70.21% (Science) 67.56 (Arts) 74.95 (Commerce) - - 2019 Around 3,50,000 72.33% 70.40% 75.02% 2018 3,65,000 Science- 76.98 Arts- 68.79 Commerce- 74.9 Science- 75.69 Arts- 60.88 Commerce- 73.11 Science- 78.88 Arts- 74.38 Commerce- 74.48 2017 3,80,707 81.11 80.29 82.36 2016 3,73,000 92.63 - - 2015 3,56,418 76.75 72.36 81.53 2014 3,10,378 68.37 64.18 72.85

What After the Announcement of Odisha board 12th Results 2022?

After the Odisha plus 2results 2022 are declared, the students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for the higher education courses. Students can apply for the admissions based on the marks secured and the stream chosen.

Shortly after the Odisha Board class 12 results are declared on the official website, the board will be conducting the scrutiny of the Science, commerce and Arts stream answer sheets and the compartmental exams.

Candidates who want to get their answer sheets reevaluated are required to visit the official website and submit the applications. The applications for the Odisha Board class 12 compartmental exams will also be released on the official website.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Odisha Board class 12 re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets are conducted for the students who have doubts in the evaluation of their answer sheets. To apply for the re-evaluation process, students are required to visit the official website and complete the applications. After the applications are submitted the answer sheets of the students will be taken for evaluation.

The results of the Odisha Board class 12 re-evaluation will be announced on the official website of the board.

Odisha board 12th Results 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Odisha board class 12 compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exam in the first attempt or those who want to improve their scores. Candidates who want to appear for the Odisha Board class 12 compartmental exams are first required to submit the applications for the compartmental exams which will be available on the official website.

After the compartmental exams applications are submitted students will be issued with the admit cards for the exams. The results of the Odisha Board class 12 compartmental exams will be announced soon after the exams are conducted.

Odisha Board class 12 Toppers 2022

Odisha Board will be announcing the list of students who have topped the Odisha Board class 12 examinations. The list of toppers will be announced streamwise and district wise. The list of students who have topped the Odisha board class 12 exams will be updated here.

About Odisha Board School Examination Board (CHSE Odisha)

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on the other hand is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board conducts the High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) and other related examinations. The board also develops the curriculum, and supervises the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was set up in 1982 and was established as per the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982. The CHSE, Odisha regulates and monitors the policies to develop Higher Secondary Education in the state of Odisha.