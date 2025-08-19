NCERT Launches KATBOOK Digital Textbooks with AI-Powered Tools

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has joined hands with UEducate Global Private Limited to make all NCERT books available in a new digital format called KATBOOK. These books will not just have text but also videos, animations, and simulations that make learning fun and easy for students.
Teachers will also get AI-powered tools, translators, dictionaries, and audiobooks to teach better. The best part is that these resources can be used offline, so even students in remote areas can benefit. This project is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Digital India Mission, aiming to make education more inclusive, accessible, and technology-friendly.
Features of NCERT KATBOOK Digital Textbooks
The new KATBOOK format will change the way students learn. Some exciting features include:
-
Multimedia content with 2D/3D images and animations
-
Virtual labs and game-based learning
-
AI-powered tools for teachers and students
-
A smart search tool with multilingual translation
-
Easy-to-use clarification tools
-
Personalised study options
This digital shift will help more than 250 million students across India. At first, the project will start in a few states as a pilot program, and then it will expand to the whole country in the next 18 months.
NCERT and UEducate Global Partnership
The partnership agreement was signed at the NCERT headquarters in New Delhi. It was formalised by Aman Sharma (Secretary, NCERT) and Manpreet Chadha (Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, UEducate Global), in the presence of senior officials.
Speaking about the project, Sarath Kakumanu, Founder and MD of UEducate Global, said:
“With KATBOOK, we want to empower teachers, inspire students, and make learning more interactive, inclusive, and impactful. Our goal is to make sure that every child in India can get quality education, no matter where they live.”
