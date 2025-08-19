NCERT Launches KATBOOK Digital Textbooks with AI-Powered Tools

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has joined hands with UEducate Global Private Limited to make all NCERT books available in a new digital format called KATBOOK. These books will not just have text but also videos, animations, and simulations that make learning fun and easy for students.

Teachers will also get AI-powered tools, translators, dictionaries, and audiobooks to teach better. The best part is that these resources can be used offline, so even students in remote areas can benefit. This project is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Digital India Mission, aiming to make education more inclusive, accessible, and technology-friendly.

Features of NCERT KATBOOK Digital Textbooks

The new KATBOOK format will change the way students learn. Some exciting features include: