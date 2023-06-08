Official CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Today, Check Time and Download CHSE Plus Two Marksheet at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Today: Students can check the +2 Arts results today at the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials: roll number and registration number to download CHSE 12th Arts marksheet Know details here.

Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare the CHSE 12 Arts result today. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the result online at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. They have to use their roll number and registration number to download their Odisha 12th Arts result marksheet.

The board will hold a press conference to announce Plus Two Arts results. In the press conference, the board will announce the pass percentage and other highlights of the result. After that, Odisha Plus Two result links will be activated.

Odisha 12th Science and Commerce results were announced on March 31, during which the council's President informed that HSE Arts results will be announced shortly, by June 8. The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%. While the pass percentage this year in commerce stream has been recorded at 81.12%.

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can check below the table to know when will CHSE Plus Two result 2023 be announced:

Events Odisha 12 Result date and time CHSE Plus Two Result Date 8 June 2023 Odisha Board 12 Arts Result Time 4pm (Expected)

Where To Check the Odisha+2 Arts Result 2023?

Students can check their Plus 2 result for Arts online at the official website. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too:

chseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in

How to check Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students can download their Orissa Plus Two marksheet online. They can go through the steps to know how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website: orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link: CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts result available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, image text (captcha)

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2023 in offline mode?

In case, the website works slow, the n students have to check their CHSE Odisha Board Inter result offline mode. They can follow the steps mentioned here:

Step 1: Type a new SMS on phone: RESULT{space}OR12{space}Roll Number

Step 2: Send SMS to 56263

Step 3: The 12th class Odisha Arts marks will send on the same mobile number

Can students check CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023 Name Wise?

Based on the previous year's practice by the Odisha Board, the Council of Higher Secondary Education does not provide the facility for students to check their Odisha CHSE Plus Two final result using their names from the official website. However, since many students prefer to search for their Odisha 12th result Arts name-wise, some 3rd party websites might claim to provide such a service. It is advised not to provide data to such websites or else the information could be misused.

Odisha CHSE Grading System 2023 for Arts Stream

Students are also given grades in their Plus Two Arts marksheet. They can check the table below to know the grading system of Odisha CHSE:

Marks Grade Grade based on Grade Point 91-100 A1 Top 1/8th of passed candidates 10 81-90 A2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 9 71-80 B1 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 8 61-70 B2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 7 51-60 C1 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 6 41-50 C2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 5 33-40 D Next 1/8th of passed candidates 4 21-32 E1 E: Failed Candidates C

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Overview

