Official CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Today, Check Time and Download CHSE Plus Two Marksheet at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare the CHSE 12 Arts result today. Students who have appeared for the exam can check the result online at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. They have to use their roll number and registration number to download their Odisha 12th Arts result marksheet.
The board will hold a press conference to announce Plus Two Arts results. In the press conference, the board will announce the pass percentage and other highlights of the result. After that, Odisha Plus Two result links will be activated.
Odisha 12th Science and Commerce results were announced on March 31, during which the council's President informed that HSE Arts results will be announced shortly, by June 8. The overall pass percentage of science students stands at 84.93%. While the pass percentage this year in commerce stream has been recorded at 81.12%.
Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Date and Time
Students can check below the table to know when will CHSE Plus Two result 2023 be announced:
|
Events
|
Odisha 12 Result date and time
|
CHSE Plus Two Result Date
|
8 June 2023
|
Odisha Board 12 Arts Result Time
|
4pm (Expected)
Where To Check the Odisha+2 Arts Result 2023?
Students can check their Plus 2 result for Arts online at the official website. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too:
|
chseodisha.nic.in
|
orissaresults.nic.in
How to check Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2023 Online?
Students can download their Orissa Plus Two marksheet online. They can go through the steps to know how to check:
- Step 1: Visit the official website: orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link: CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts result available on the homepage
- Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number, image text (captcha)
- Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen
- Step 5: Download, and take a printout for further reference
How to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2023 in offline mode?
In case, the website works slow, the n students have to check their CHSE Odisha Board Inter result offline mode. They can follow the steps mentioned here:
- Step 1: Type a new SMS on phone: RESULT{space}OR12{space}Roll Number
- Step 2: Send SMS to 56263
- Step 3: The 12th class Odisha Arts marks will send on the same mobile number
Can students check CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2023 Name Wise?
Based on the previous year's practice by the Odisha Board, the Council of Higher Secondary Education does not provide the facility for students to check their Odisha CHSE Plus Two final result using their names from the official website. However, since many students prefer to search for their Odisha 12th result Arts name-wise, some 3rd party websites might claim to provide such a service. It is advised not to provide data to such websites or else the information could be misused.
Odisha CHSE Grading System 2023 for Arts Stream
Students are also given grades in their Plus Two Arts marksheet. They can check the table below to know the grading system of Odisha CHSE:
|
Marks
|
Grade
|
Grade based on
|
Grade Point
|
91-100
|
A1
|
Top 1/8th of passed candidates
|
10
|
81-90
|
A2
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
9
|
71-80
|
B1
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
8
|
61-70
|
B2
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
7
|
51-60
|
C1
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
6
|
41-50
|
C2
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
5
|
33-40
|
D
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
4
|
21-32
|
E1
|
E: Failed Candidates
|
C
Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Overview
Students can check the result and complete overview of Odisha class 12th Arts below:
|
Particulars
|
Overview
|
Board name
|
Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha
|
Exam name
|
Odisha Board CHSE
|
Result name
|
Odisha Plus Two Result 2023
|
CHSE Odisha result date 2023
|
June 8, 2023 ( Arts and Vocational stream)
May 31, 2023, at 11 am ( Science and Commerce)
|
Official Results Portal
|
orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in
|
Mode of result
|
online
|
Credentials to check
|
Roll number and registration number
|
Result Status
|
Yet to be Announced (Arts and Vocational)
Announced (Science and Commerce)