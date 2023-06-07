CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Expected Tomorrow, Check Plus Two Result Date and Time Details Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2023 is expected to be announced tomorrow, June 8, 2023. Candidates awaiting the announcement of the board results can visit the official website to check the results.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is expected to announce the CHSE Odisha Plus Two result for the Arts stream tomorrow, June 8, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the announcement of the board result is expected soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for the board to announce the date and time for the Odisha HSE arts stream results can keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Odisha board will be announcing the plus two arts stream results online. The link for students to check the results will be available on the official website - orissaresults.nic.in. The alternate link to check the Odisha 12th arts result is chseodisha.nic.in.

The board has already released the results of the CHSE Odisha Science and Commerce stream results on May 31, 2023. To check the board results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number on the Odisha 12th result link provided on the result portal.

How to Check CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2023

Odisha Board will announce the HSE arts stream results in online mode. The link for students to check their results and download their marksheets will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to check the Odisha HSE result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the CHSE Odisha official website

Step 2: Click on the Odisha 12th Arts result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number, registration number, and security image text

Step 4: Download the Odisha 12th arts stream marksheet for further reference

Odisha 12th Result Statistics 2023

Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results were announced on May 31, 2023. The overall pass percentage for the science stream is 84.93% while the pass percentage for the commerce stream was 81.12%.

Gender Science Commerce Arts Girls 85.67% 83.87% - Boys 84.28% 79.52% - Overall 84.93% 81.12% -

