chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2023

Odisha Board 12th Result 2023: CHSE Odisha board will release the class 12th result for Arts stream today, June 8, 2023, in online mode. Students who have given the board exams can get the steps to check the Odisha Plus Two 12th Arts result 2023 using roll number/registration number here.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is all set to declare the CHSE Odisha Plus Two result for the Arts stream today on June 8, 2023, in online mode. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the board officials will release the Odisha CHSE Arts result in a press conference at around 4 PM.

The CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts results 2023 can be accessed online. In order to check and download the scorecards, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number and registration number in the result login window to get their marksheets at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

In 2022, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the CHSE Plus Two exams, the overall pass percentage for Arts stream was recorded at 82.10%. Girls outshined boys with 87.45% pass percentage. Whereas 75.08% of boys cleared the class 12th board exams in Arts stream.

List of Direct Official Links to check Odisha board 12th Arts result 2023

The Odisha+2 results will be announced by the officials on the board's website today, June 8, 2023, from around 4 PM. Students can check the direct links to check the board results are mentioned below:

orissaresults.nic.in

chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha CHSE Arts Result 2023: Grading System

Candidates will also get grades in their class 12th Arts marksheets. They can check the grading system in the table below:

Marks Grade Grade based on Grade Point 91-100 A1 Top 1/8th of passed candidates 10 81-90 A2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 9 71-80 B1 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 8 61-70 B2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 7 51-60 C1 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 6 41-50 C2 Next 1/8th of passed candidates 5 33-40 D Next 1/8th of passed candidates 4 21-32 E1 E: Failed Candidates C

Odisha CHSE Plus Two Result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the important highlights related to the Odisha board (CHSE) Plus Two Arts result 2023 in the table given below: