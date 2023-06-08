chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2023

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is all set to declare the CHSE Odisha Plus Two result for the Arts stream today on June 8, 2023, in online mode. As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the board officials will release the Odisha CHSE Arts result in a press conference at around 4 PM.
The CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts results 2023 can be accessed online. In order to check and download the scorecards, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number and registration number in the result login window to get their marksheets at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.
In 2022, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the CHSE Plus Two exams, the overall pass percentage for Arts stream was recorded at 82.10%. Girls outshined boys with 87.45% pass percentage. Whereas 75.08% of boys cleared the class 12th board exams in Arts stream.
List of Direct Official Links to check Odisha board 12th Arts result 2023
The Odisha+2 results will be announced by the officials on the board's website today, June 8, 2023, from around 4 PM. Students can check the direct links to check the board results are mentioned below:
- orissaresults.nic.in
- chseodisha.nic.in
Odisha CHSE Arts Result 2023: Grading System
Candidates will also get grades in their class 12th Arts marksheets. They can check the grading system in the table below:
|
Marks
|
Grade
|
Grade based on
|
Grade Point
|
91-100
|
A1
|
Top 1/8th of passed candidates
|
10
|
81-90
|
A2
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
9
|
71-80
|
B1
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
8
|
61-70
|
B2
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
7
|
51-60
|
C1
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
6
|
41-50
|
C2
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
5
|
33-40
|
D
|
Next 1/8th of passed candidates
|
4
|
21-32
|
E1
|
E: Failed Candidates
|
C
Odisha CHSE Plus Two Result 2023 Highlights
Candidates can check the important highlights related to the Odisha board (CHSE) Plus Two Arts result 2023 in the table given below:
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Board name
|
Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha
|
Name of the exam
|
Odisha Board CHSE exam
|
Result name
|
Odisha Plus Two Result 2023
|
CHSE Odisha Result Date 2023
|
June 8, 2023
|
Official Results Portal
|
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
Credentials to check
|
|
Result Status
|
To be announced