CHSE 12th Result 2023 Arts: Check Marks and Download Odisha 12th Result Marksheet Online with Roll and Registration Number

CHSE 12th Result 2023 Arts Check Online with Roll Number and Registration Number: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the Class 12 Arts stream result TODAY, on June 8. Students can check their results at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in as soon as the result link is made available. Candidates must have their roll number and registration number ready to check their exam results. Odisha board students had appeared in the 12th Class Arts board exam 2023 from March 2 to April 5, 2023.

Credentials Required to Check Odisha Board Results 2023 12th Arts Online

The information required can be found on the CHSE Odisha 12th admit card/hall ticket of the candidate. The following information is required to check the Odisha Board Result 2023:

Roll number

Registration number

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: How to Check and Download CHSE Arts Result and Marksheet 2023 Online

Odisha Board candidates will be able to check their mark sheet and result via the following sources:

Official websites

SMS service

Steps to Download CHSE Odisha 12th Class Arts Marksheet 2023 Online?

Find below the process to get CHSE 12th Arts Stream Result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 link.

Step 3: Choose Arts stream, enter your roll number and registration number and Submit.

Step 4: Your CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Steps to Check Odisha Board CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023 on SMS in Offline Mode

There are chances that the Odisha board websites will slow down or crash. To check Odisha class 12 Arts result 2023 via SMS:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and start a new SMS

Step 2: Type the SMS in this format: OR12(ROLL NUMBER)

Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.

CHSE Odisha Result 2023: Important Statistics and Highlights

The board announced the results for the Class 12 Science and Commerce streams at the end of May, 2023. The board's overall pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 81.12%.

Board Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) Class 12 Exam Odisha Class 12th +2 2023 Exam Stream Arts Odisha Class 12 Arts Exam Dates March 2 to April 5, 2023 CHSE Odisha 12 Arts Result 2023 Date and Time June 8, 2023, 4pm Official website www.orissaresults.nic.in www.chseodisha.nic.in Total Number of Students Appeared Coming soon Total Number of Students Passed Coming soon

