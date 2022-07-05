Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be releasing the class 10 and 12 results 2022 on the official website by May 2022. To check the Odisha board results 2022 for class 10 and 12, students can visit the official website and enter the registration number in the link provided. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the results will also be available on this page after the announcement.

The Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website - bseodisha.nic.in and the class 12 results will be available at - chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates can bookmark this page for all further details on the release of the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022.

Odisha Board Result 2022 Highlights - Class 10

Board name Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Class 10 result name Odisha Board HSC Result 2022 Website bseodisha.nic.in Mode of result online Credentials required Roll number and date of birth

Odisha Board Results 2022 Class 12 - Highlights

Board name Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha Exam name Odisha Board CHSE exam Result name Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 Odisha CHSE result 2022 date May 2022 Website chseodisha.nic.in Mode of result online Credentials to check Roll number and registration number

Odisha Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10, 12

Odisha Board class 10 and 12 examinations are conducted in March 2022. Candidates can also check below the complete tentative schedule of the 10th and 12th exams.

Particulars Dates BSE Odisha 10th exams 2022 March 3-15 2022 Odisha CHSE 12th Exams 2022 March 18-April 12 2022 Odisha Board 10th Class result date May 2022 Odisha Class 12th Science and commerce result date May 2022 Odisha Class 12th arts result date May 2022

How To Check Odisha Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

In order to check the Odisha Board results 2022 for class 10 and 12 students are required to first visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha board 10th and 12th results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the Odisha Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Odisha class 10/ 12 result link

Step 3rd: Enter the Odisha class 10/ 12 registration number in the link provided

Step 4th: The Odisha class 10/ 12 results will be displayed

Step 5th: Download the Odisha Board class 10/ 12 results 2022 for further reference

How To Check Odisha Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 can also be checked via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha class 10 and 12 results 2022 via SMS.

Step 1st: Open a new message window on your phone.

Step 2nd: Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body.

Step 3rd: Send this message to 5676750

What details will be mentioned in the Odisha Board Results 2022?

When checking the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 students must make sure that they check through all the details provided on the result sheet. Candidates are required to connect with the school authorities in case there are any mistakes on the information given on the Odisha Board result sheet 2022.

The details mentioned on the Odisha Board 10th and 12th results 2022 are as follows -

Candidate name

Candidate roll number

Name of examination

School details

List of subjects

Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Total marks secured

Grade

Qualifying status of students

Odisha Board 10th and 12th Results Statistics

Along with the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results, the board will also release the statistics of the performance of the students in the 10th and 12th exams. Candidates can check below the statistics of the students in the previous year exams.

BSE Odisha Results Statistics Previous Years

Year Overall Pass% Pass% for boys/Number of boys passed Pass % for girls/Number of girls passed Number of students appeared 2021 97.89% 2,80,352 2,81,658 5,74,125 2020 78.76 77.8 81.98 5,60,905 2019 70.78 65.26 72.65 3,97,125 2018 92.47 49.34 51 5,90,367 2017 93 90 92 563,758 2016 86.37 84 87 6,10,126 2015 88.16 86 88 6,03,486 2014 85.13 84 85 565,963

CHSE Odisha Results Statistics Previous Years

Year Number of students appeared Overall pass % Boys’ pass % Girls pass % 2021 95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts) 85.98% Arts 92.34% Arts 2020 Around 3 lakh 70.21% (Science) 67.56 (Arts) 74.95 (Commerce) - - 2019 Around 3,50,000 72.33% 70.40% 75.02% 2018 3,65,000 Science- 76.98 Arts- 68.79 Commerce- 74.9 Science- 75.69 Arts- 60.88 Commerce- 73.11 Science- 78.88 Arts- 74.38 Commerce- 74.48 2017 3,80,707 81.11 80.29 82.36 2016 3,73,000 92.63 - - 2015 3,56,418 76.75 72.36 81.53 2014 3,10,378 68.37 64.18 72.85

What After the Announcement of Odisha Board Results 2022 Class 10 and 12?

After the Odisha Board Matric and Intermediate results 2022 are available on the official website, candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for the class 11 and higher secondary admissions. The admissions will be conducted based on the performance of the students and the cutoff set by the institutions.

The board will also be conducting the class 10 and 12 scrutiny of answer sheets and the compartmental exams for the students. Those candidates who have doubts regarding the totalling of the answer sheets or want to improve their scores can visit the official website of the board to apply for the scrutiny of the answer sheets and appear for the compartmental exams.

Odisha Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Odisha Board class 10 and 12 Re-checking and re-evaluation process is conducted for those students who have doubts in the evaluation of the answer sheets and want to get them checked once again. Such candidates are first required to visit the website and complete the applications through the link provided. After the application process, the answer sheets will be re-evaluated by the officials.

The results of the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 re-checking and scrutiny will be released on the official website of the board soon so that the students can apply for further admissions.

Odisha Board Results 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Odisha Board class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their exam scores or were not able to qualify with the required marks. The applications for the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared.

The Odisha Board class 10 and 12 supplementary exams are conducted soon after the main results are declared so that the results of the compartmental exams can be declared soon and students do not miss an academic year.

Odisha Board Results 2022 - Toppers

Odisha Board class 10 and 12 toppers list will be released on the official website of the board. The list of students who top the class 10 and 12 exams will be announced along with the results of the examinations. In 2021, the board had not released the list of students who had topped the class 10 and 12 examinations. Candidates can however check the list of students who have topped the exams here as and when the results are announced.

About Odisha Board School Examination Board (CHSE Odisha )

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was set up in 1982 and was established as per the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982. The CHSE, Odisha regulates and monitors the policies to develop Higher Secondary Education in the state of Odisha.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on the other hand is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board conducts the High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) and other related examinations. The board also develops the curriculum, and supervises the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.