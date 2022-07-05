    Odisha Board Results 2022 Class 10, 12 (10th Result - Tomorrow): BSE & CHSE Odisha Result, How to Check, Direct Link

    Updated: Jul 5, 2022 17:41 IST

    Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 - To be Declared Tomorrow

    Orissa Board Results 2022
    Orissa Board Results 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Odisha Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Odisha Board Result 2022 Highlights - Class 10
    Odisha Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10, 12
    How To Check Odisha Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Odisha Board Result 2022 for Class10 and 12 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check Odisha Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be releasing the class 10 and 12 results 2022 on the official website by  May 2022. To check the Odisha board results 2022 for class 10 and 12, students can visit the official website and enter the registration number in the link provided. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the results will also be available on this page after the announcement.

    The Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website - bseodisha.nic.in and the class 12 results will be available at - chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates can bookmark this page for all further details on the release of the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022.

    Odisha Board Result 2022 Highlights - Class 10

    Board name

    Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

    Class 10 result name

    Odisha Board HSC Result 2022

    Website

    bseodisha.nic.in

    Mode of result

    online

    Credentials required

    Roll number and date of birth

    Odisha Board Results 2022 Class 12 - Highlights

    Board name

    Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha

    Exam name

    Odisha Board CHSE exam

    Result name

    Odisha Plus Two Result 2022

    Odisha CHSE result 2022 date

    May 2022

    Website

    chseodisha.nic.in

    Mode of result

    online

    Credentials to check

    Roll number and registration number

    Odisha Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10, 12

    Odisha Board class 10 and 12 examinations are conducted in March 2022. Candidates can also check below the complete tentative schedule of the 10th and 12th exams.

    Particulars

    Dates

    BSE Odisha 10th  exams 2022

    March 3-15 2022

    Odisha CHSE 12th Exams 2022

    March 18-April 12 2022

    Odisha Board 10th Class result date

    May 2022

    Odisha Class 12th Science and commerce result date

    May 2022

    Odisha Class 12th arts result date

    May 2022

    How To Check Odisha Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    In order to check the Odisha Board results 2022 for class 10 and 12 students are required to first visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha board 10th and 12th results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the Odisha Board official website

    Step 2nd: Click on the Odisha class 10/ 12 result link

    Step 3rd: Enter the Odisha class 10/ 12 registration number in the link provided

    Step 4th: The Odisha class 10/ 12 results will be displayed

    Step 5th: Download the Odisha Board class 10/ 12 results 2022 for further reference

    Odisha Board Result 2022 for Class10 and 12 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Step 1st: Visit the Odisha Board official website

    Odisha Board HSC (10th) & Plus 2 (12th) Result 2022

    Odisha Board HSC (10th) & Plus 2 (12th) Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the result link on the homepage

    Step 3rd: Click on the Odisha 10th and 12th relevant result link

    Odisha Board HSC (10th) & Plus (12th) Result 2022

    Step 4th: Login using the required login details

    Odisha Board HSC (10th) & Plus 2 (12th) Result 2022

    Odisha Board HSC (10th) & Plus 2 (12th) 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Odisha board class 10 and 12 result 2022 for further reference

    How To Check Odisha Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 can also be checked via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha class 10 and 12 results 2022 via SMS.

    Step 1st: Open a new message window on your phone.

    Step 2nd: Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body.

    Step 3rd: Send this message to 5676750

    What details will be mentioned in the Odisha Board Results 2022? 

    When checking the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 students must make sure that they check through all the details provided on the result sheet. Candidates are required to connect with the school authorities in case there are any mistakes on the information given on the Odisha Board result sheet 2022.

    The details mentioned on the Odisha Board 10th and 12th results 2022 are as follows -

    • Candidate name
    • Candidate roll number
    • Name of examination
    • School details
    • List of subjects
    • Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Total marks secured
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status of students

    Odisha Board 10th and 12th Results Statistics

    Along with the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results, the board will also release the statistics of the performance of the students in the 10th and 12th exams. Candidates can check below the statistics of the students in the previous year exams.

    BSE Odisha Results Statistics Previous Years

    Year

    Overall Pass%

    Pass% for boys/Number of boys passed

    Pass % for girls/Number of girls passed

    Number of students appeared

    2021

    97.89%

    2,80,352

    2,81,658

    5,74,125

    2020

    78.76

    77.8

    81.98

    5,60,905

    2019

    70.78

    65.26

    72.65

    3,97,125

    2018

    92.47

    49.34

    51

    5,90,367

    2017

    93

    90

    92

    563,758

    2016

    86.37

    84

    87

    6,10,126

    2015

    88.16

    86

    88

    6,03,486

    2014

    85.13

    84

    85

    565,963

    CHSE Odisha Results Statistics Previous Years

    Year

    Number of students appeared

    Overall pass %

    Boys’ pass %

    Girls pass %

    2021

     

    95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts)

    85.98% Arts

    92.34% Arts

    2020

    Around 3 lakh

    70.21% (Science)

    67.56 (Arts)

    74.95 (Commerce)

    -

    -

    2019

    Around 3,50,000

    72.33%

    70.40%

    75.02%

    2018

    3,65,000

    Science- 76.98

    Arts- 68.79

    Commerce- 74.9

    Science- 75.69

    Arts- 60.88

    Commerce- 73.11

    Science- 78.88

    Arts- 74.38

    Commerce- 74.48

    2017

    3,80,707

    81.11

    80.29

    82.36

    2016

    3,73,000

    92.63

    -

    -

    2015

    3,56,418

    76.75

    72.36

    81.53

    2014

    3,10,378

    68.37

    64.18

    72.85

    What After the Announcement of Odisha Board Results 2022 Class 10 and 12?

    After the Odisha Board Matric and Intermediate results 2022 are available on the official website, candidates who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for the class 11 and higher secondary admissions. The admissions will be conducted based on the performance of the students and the cutoff set by the institutions.

    The board will also be conducting the class 10 and 12 scrutiny of answer sheets and the compartmental exams for the students. Those candidates who have doubts regarding the totalling of the answer sheets or want to improve their scores can visit the official website of the board to apply for the scrutiny of the answer sheets and appear for the compartmental exams.

    Odisha Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Odisha Board class 10 and 12 Re-checking and re-evaluation process is conducted for those students who have doubts in the evaluation of the answer sheets and want to get them checked once again. Such candidates are first required to visit the website and complete the applications through the link provided. After the application process, the answer sheets will be re-evaluated by the officials.

    The results of the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 re-checking and scrutiny will be released on the official website of the board soon so that the students can apply for further admissions.

    Odisha Board Results 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Odisha Board class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who want to improve their exam scores or were not able to qualify with the required marks. The applications for the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared.

    The Odisha Board class 10 and 12 supplementary exams are conducted soon after the main results are declared so that the results of the compartmental exams can be declared soon and students do not miss an academic year.

    Odisha Board Results 2022 - Toppers

    Odisha Board class 10 and 12 toppers list will be released on the official website of the board. The list of students who top the class 10 and 12 exams will be announced along with the results of the examinations. In 2021, the board had not released the list of students who had topped the class 10 and 12 examinations. Candidates can however check the list of students who have topped the exams here as and when the results are announced.

    About Odisha Board School Examination Board (CHSE Odisha )

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was set up in 1982 and was established as per the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982. The CHSE, Odisha regulates and monitors the policies to develop Higher Secondary Education in the state of Odisha.

    The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on the other hand is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board conducts the High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) and other related examinations. The board also develops the curriculum, and supervises the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    Odisha to Reopen Schools for Classes 10 and 12 from 26 July, Get Details Here

    Published on: 2021-07-18 11:53

    Schools To Reopen: Odisha government has decided to re-open schools for classes 10 and 12 from 26th July 2021. The timing of the schools will be from 10 am to 1:30 pm. However, schools will continue with online teaching for as well.

    Odisha 10th and 12th Exam 2021 Postponed on CM Naveen Patnaik's Orders, New Date Sheet to be Released Later

    Published on: 2021-04-15 15:59

    Odisha 10th and 12th Exam 2021 Postponed: As per the latest report, Odisha State Government has decided to postpone BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2021 and CHSE Odisha Plus Two Exam 2021 in the light of the rapidly increasing Coronavirus cases. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has directed the Education Department to postpone the upcoming Odisha Board Exams 2021. Get Details Here.

    Odisha Schools will not be conducting classes for 10th and 12th students from April

    Published on: 2021-03-11 11:55

    According to a decision taken by the Odisha Government there will not be any Sunday classes for the students from class 10 and 12 from April onwards. The decision was taken on March 10, 2021. 

    More News

    FAQ

    When will the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 be declared?

    The Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be declared on the official website by May 2022.

    How to check the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022?

    To check the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number and password in the link provided.

    What details are mentioned in the Odisha Board results 2022?

    The Odisha Board Results 2022 will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

    Will the Odisha Board online result copy be accepted for admissions?

    Admissions will be granted provisionally for the students based on the online copy of the results. The board will be issuing the original copy of the results.

    Where to check Odisha Board Results 2022?

    candidates can check the Odisha Board class 10 and 12 results on the official website of the board. A direct link will also be available on this page for students to check the results.