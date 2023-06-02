Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 by Jagran Josh, Check with Roll Number and Name-wise

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: BSER Rajasthan board will release the RBSE class 10th result today, June 2, 2023, in online mode. Students who have given the board exams that were held in March and April can get the steps to check the RBSE 10th exam 2023 using roll number here.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will announce the class 10th result today, June 2, 2023, in online mode. According to the recent updates, the results will be announced by the Hon'ble Education Minister Dr. B.D. Kalla and Hon'ble Minister of State for Education Smt. Zahida Khan in the administrative building of the Education Complex, Jaipur, at 1 PM through a press conference. This year, close to 11 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th board examinations. Once released, students can download and check their RBSE 10th marksheets online by entering the necessary login details from the official portals- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results at Jagran Josh, as it will be providing the BSER Ajmer class 10th results 2023.



Last year a total of 10,36,626 students registered for the Rajasthan 10th exams from which 8,77,849 students passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 82.89%. In 2022, students were required to enter the roll number to check Rajasthan board 10th results. As per updates, it is expected that this year too, the board will follow the same pattern and will not change the login credentials required to download the BSER 10th marksheet.

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the RBSE class 10th result 2023 in the table given below:

Overview Specifications Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Name of the examination Rajasthan Board Class 10th Mode of the examination Offline Official websites to check Rajasthan board class 10th result 2023 rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in Session 2022-2023 RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time June 2, 2023 at 1 PM Mode of Result Online

Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2023 at Jagran Josh

As mentioned, Jagran Josh will be providing candidates with a link to check their RBSE 10th board exam results if in case students are unable to check their scores from the official website of Rajasthan Board. Candidates can visit the link - rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com

How to check Rajasthan board class 10th result 2023 through roll number?

Students who have given the RBSE Matric board exam for the academic year 2023 can check the below-given steps in order to check the results using roll number. They are advised to keep their respective admit cards along with them to check their scores.

Step 1: Visit the official result websites of Rajasthan board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for the RBSE 10th result link available on the webpage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen asking for required credentials

Step 4: Fill in all the details such as roll number and then click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 5: The RBSE 10th result page 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the Rajasthan board class 10th results 2023 marksheet and print a hard copy of it for future use

How to check Rajasthan Board class 10th Result 2023 Name-wise?

Students must take note that they can access the Rajasthan class 10 results through their roll number. As per the media updates, the option to enter the candidate's name in the result login window is not available to the students.