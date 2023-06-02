RBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Check Rajasthan Board 10th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Result Details

RBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Rajasthan Board releases the BSER 10th toppers list and pass the percentage along with the result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list and result statistics here

RBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan announces the class 10th toppers list along with the RBSE class 10th result. The board will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. Students can download their BSER 10th result marksheet online at:rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com. The board released the last RBSE 10th toppers list in 2019. According to that, Hitesh Kumar Sharma secured rank 1.

This year, the board might release the names of the toppers. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.89%. The pass percentage for boys and girls was 81.62% and 84.38% respectively.

Rajasthan Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the BSER 10 Result

The Rajasthan Board releases the names of toppers along with the RBSE 10 result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

Girls outshine boys this time. Check the table below:

Overview Pass Percentage Overall 90.49% Boys 89.78% Girls 91.31%

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Statistics at a glance

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 90.49%. Check statistics:

Overview Total Number of students Total students registered 1066270 Total students appeared 1041373

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Division-Wise Girls Statistics

This year 440608 girls students have passed in the exam. Check the table for complete details:

Division Number of girls students 1st Division 212253 2nd Division 171895 3rd Division 56335 Total Passed 440608

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Division-Wise Boys Statistics

This year 501752 boys have passed in BSER 10th result. Students can check the table below:

Division Number of students 1st Division 209495 2nd Division 205450 3rd Division 86589 Total Passed 501752

Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 Division-Wise Statistics

Division Number of students 1st Division 421748 2nd Division 377345 3rd Division 142924 Supplementary 33453

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Appeared Statistics

Students appeared Number of students Total students 1041373 Girls 482520 Boys 558853

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Registration Statistics

Registration Details Number of students Total students 1066270 Girls registered 490872 Boys registered 575398

RBSE Class 10th District-Wise Pass Percentage 2023

Districts Pass percentage Sikar 95.63% Nagaur 95.04%

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2023: Subject Wise Pass Percentage

Subjects Pass Percentage HINDI 97.58% ENGLISH 96.66% SCIENCE 93.95% SOC.SCIENCE 96.27% MATHEMATICS 95.00% SANSKRIT 97.67 % URDU 97.25%

Rajasthan Board 10th Result Toppers 2019

Students can check the names and pass percentage secured by the BSER class 10th toppers:

Topper Name Marks Secured Hitesh Kumar Sharma 99.33% Kaushal Kumar 99.17% Komal 98.83% Kaustubh Agrawal 98.50% Shaheen Afroz 98.50%

Rajasthan Board 10 Result Statistics

Along with the RBSE 10th Class result 2023, the board also releases the result statistics. As per reports, last year a total of 10,36,626 students registered for the Rajasthan 10th exams from which 877849 students passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 82.89%. Check the table below to know year-wise Rajasthan board result statistics:

Years Total Students Overall Pass % 2022 877849 82.89% 2021 1152201 80.63% 2020 11,79,830 80.63% 2019 10,98,132 79.85% 2018 10,58,018 79.86% 2017 10,99,000 78.96% 2016 10,51,105 75.89% 2015 11,06,048 78.1%

Rajasthan Board 10 Result Gender-Wise Statistics

Students can check below the pass percentage of boys and girls of the last few years: