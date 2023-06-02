RBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Check Rajasthan Board 10th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Result Details

RBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan announces the class 10th toppers list along with the RBSE class 10th result. The board will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. Students can download their BSER 10th result marksheet online at:rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com. The board released the last RBSE 10th toppers list in 2019. According to that, Hitesh Kumar Sharma secured rank 1.
RBSE 10th Result 2023
RBSE 10th Praveshika Result 2023
This year, the board might release the names of the toppers. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.89%. The pass percentage for boys and girls was 81.62% and 84.38% respectively.
Rajasthan Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the BSER 10 Result
The Rajasthan Board releases the names of toppers along with the RBSE 10 result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Gender-Wise Pass Percentage
Girls outshine boys this time. Check the table below:
|
Overview
|
Pass Percentage
|
Overall
|
90.49%
|
Boys
|
89.78%
|
Girls
|
91.31%
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Statistics at a glance
The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 90.49%. Check statistics:
|
Overview
|
Total Number of students
|
Total students registered
|
1066270
|
Total students appeared
|
1041373
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Division-Wise Girls Statistics
This year 440608 girls students have passed in the exam. Check the table for complete details:
|
Division
|
Number of girls students
|
1st Division
|
212253
|
2nd Division
|
171895
|
3rd Division
|
56335
|
Total Passed
|
440608
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Division-Wise Boys Statistics
This year 501752 boys have passed in BSER 10th result. Students can check the table below:
|
Division
|
Number of students
|
1st Division
|
209495
|
2nd Division
|
205450
|
3rd Division
|
86589
|
Total Passed
|
501752
Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 Division-Wise Statistics
|
Division
|
Number of students
|
1st Division
|
421748
|
2nd Division
|
377345
|
3rd Division
|
142924
|
Supplementary
|
33453
RBSE 10th Result 2023 Appeared Statistics
|
Students appeared
|
Number of students
|
Total students
|
1041373
|
Girls
|
482520
|
Boys
|
558853
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Registration Statistics
|
Registration Details
|
Number of students
|
Total students
|
1066270
|
Girls registered
|
490872
|
Boys registered
|
575398
RBSE Class 10th District-Wise Pass Percentage 2023
|
Districts
|
Pass percentage
|
Sikar
|
95.63%
|
Nagaur
|
95.04%
Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2023: Subject Wise Pass Percentage
|
Subjects
|
Pass Percentage
|
HINDI
|
97.58%
|
ENGLISH
|
96.66%
|
SCIENCE
|
93.95%
|
SOC.SCIENCE
|
96.27%
|
MATHEMATICS
|
95.00%
|
SANSKRIT
|
97.67 %
|
URDU
|
97.25%
Rajasthan Board 10th Result Toppers 2019
Students can check the names and pass percentage secured by the BSER class 10th toppers:
|
Topper Name
|
Marks Secured
|
Hitesh Kumar Sharma
|
99.33%
|
Kaushal Kumar
|
99.17%
|
Komal
|
98.83%
|
Kaustubh Agrawal
|
98.50%
|
Shaheen Afroz
|
98.50%
Rajasthan Board 10 Result Statistics
Along with the RBSE 10th Class result 2023, the board also releases the result statistics. As per reports, last year a total of 10,36,626 students registered for the Rajasthan 10th exams from which 877849 students passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 82.89%. Check the table below to know year-wise Rajasthan board result statistics:
|
Years
|
Total Students
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
877849
|
82.89%
|
2021
|
1152201
|
80.63%
|
2020
|
11,79,830
|
80.63%
|
2019
|
10,98,132
|
79.85%
|
2018
|
10,58,018
|
79.86%
|
2017
|
10,99,000
|
78.96%
|
2016
|
10,51,105
|
75.89%
|
2015
|
11,06,048
|
78.1%
Rajasthan Board 10 Result Gender-Wise Statistics
Students can check below the pass percentage of boys and girls of the last few years:
|
Years
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
2022
|
81.62%
|
84.38%
|
2021
|
79.99%
|
81.41%
|
2020
|
78.99%
|
81.41%
|
2019
|
79.45%
|
80.35%
|
2018
|
79.79%
|
79.95%
|
2017
|
79.01%
|
78.89%
|
2016
|
76.02%
|
75.7%
|
2015
|
77.87%
|
78.41%