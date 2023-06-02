RBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Check Rajasthan Board 10th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Result Details

RBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan announces the class 10th toppers list along with the RBSE class 10th result. The board will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. Students can download their BSER 10th result marksheet online at:rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com. The board released the last RBSE 10th toppers list in 2019. According to that, Hitesh Kumar Sharma secured rank 1.

This year, the board might release the names of the toppers. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.89%. The pass percentage for boys and girls was 81.62% and 84.38% respectively.

Rajasthan Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the BSER 10 Result 

The Rajasthan Board releases the names of toppers along with the RBSE 10 result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Gender-Wise Pass Percentage  

Girls outshine boys this time. Check the table below: 

Overview 

Pass Percentage

Overall 

90.49%

Boys

89.78%

Girls

91.31%

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Statistics at a glance

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 90.49%. Check statistics: 

Overview 

Total Number of students 

Total students registered

1066270

Total students appeared

1041373

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Division-Wise Girls Statistics 

This year 440608 girls students have passed in the exam. Check the table for complete details: 

Division

Number of girls students 

1st Division

212253

2nd Division

171895

3rd Division 

56335

Total Passed 

440608

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Division-Wise Boys Statistics 

This year 501752 boys have passed in BSER 10th result. Students can check the table below: 

Division

Number of students 

1st Division

209495

2nd Division

205450

3rd Division 

86589

Total Passed 

501752

Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 Division-Wise Statistics

Division

Number of students 

1st Division

421748

2nd Division

377345

3rd Division

142924

Supplementary

33453

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Appeared Statistics 

Students appeared 

Number of students 

Total students 

1041373

Girls 

482520

Boys 

558853

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Registration Statistics 

Registration Details 

Number of students 

Total students 

1066270

Girls registered 

490872

Boys registered 

575398

RBSE Class 10th District-Wise Pass Percentage 2023 

Districts

Pass percentage

Sikar

95.63%

Nagaur

95.04%

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2023: Subject Wise Pass Percentage

Subjects 

Pass Percentage

HINDI

97.58%

ENGLISH

96.66%

SCIENCE

93.95%

SOC.SCIENCE

96.27%

MATHEMATICS

95.00%

SANSKRIT

97.67 %

URDU

97.25%

Rajasthan Board 10th Result Toppers 2019

Students can check the names and pass percentage secured by the BSER class 10th toppers: 

Topper Name

Marks Secured

Hitesh Kumar Sharma

99.33%

Kaushal Kumar

99.17%

Komal

98.83%

Kaustubh Agrawal

98.50%

Shaheen Afroz

98.50%

Rajasthan Board 10 Result Statistics 

Along with the RBSE 10th Class result 2023, the board also releases the result statistics. As per reports, last year a total of 10,36,626 students registered for the Rajasthan 10th exams from which 877849 students passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 82.89%. Check the table below to know year-wise Rajasthan board result statistics: 

Years

Total Students

Overall Pass %

2022

877849

82.89%

2021

1152201

80.63%

2020

11,79,830

80.63%

2019

10,98,132

79.85%

2018

10,58,018

79.86%

2017

10,99,000

78.96%

2016

10,51,105

75.89%

2015

11,06,048

78.1%

Rajasthan Board 10 Result Gender-Wise Statistics 

Students can check below the pass percentage of boys and girls of the last few years: 

Years

Boys’ Pass %

Girls’ Pass %

2022

81.62%

84.38%

2021

79.99%

81.41%

2020

78.99%

81.41%

2019

79.45%

80.35%

2018

79.79%

79.95%

2017

79.01%

78.89%

2016

76.02%

75.7%

2015

77.87%

78.41%

