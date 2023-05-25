UBSE Result 2023: List of Required Documents to Check Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result and Download Marksheet

UBSE Result 2023: Uttarakhand Board will announce the result of classes 10th and 12th today on May 25, 2023. Once the result is released, students who have appeared for the class 10th and 12th regular board exams can check and download their marks from the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023: The Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) will announce the class 10th and 12th results today on May 25, 2023, at 11 AM in online mode. The board will release the UK Board 10th, 12th results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams. Once released, students who have appeared for the regular board exams can check and download their marks by entering the required login credentials in the result login window from the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official website of the Uttarakhand board, students can also check and download their results at Jagran Josh. According to the past year's trends, it is expected that the board will announce the results in the press conference around 11 AM. Along with the announcement of the class 10th and 12th results, the examination authority will also release the streamwise toppers list, pass percentage and other important result statistics on its official website.

According to the media reports, approximately a total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the UK board 2023 class 10 exams. Whereas a total of 1,27,236 students have given the Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams 2023.

List of Websites to Check Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) Result 2023

According to the official notification released by the Uttarakhand board, the UBSE result 2023 can be accessed in online mode. Students can check the list of websites provided below:

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

uk10.jagranjosh.com

uk12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

What are the documents required to check the Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th marksheet 2023?

Candidates who have given the class 12th board exams that were conducted from March to April are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them as they need to enter the details in the login window to check the results.

Roll number

Security Captcha code

Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the UBSE Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 class 10th, 12th in the table given below:

Overview Specifications Board name Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) Examination Name High School Examination (10th Exams) Uttarakhand Board 12th Examination Mode of the exam Offline Session 2022-23 Official websites to check Uttarakhand Board class 10th, 12th Result 2023 ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

uk10.jagranjosh.com

uk12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com Result mode Online Credentials required to check UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Roll number

Security Captcha code Result Status To be announced UK Board 10th Exam Dates March 17 to April 6, 2023 UK 12th exam dates March 16 to April 6, 2023

How to Check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online through official website?

Students who have appeared for the board exam can check their UBSE result at official websites provided above. They can check the steps that are mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand board: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the 10th or 12th result link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and security code

Step 5: The UK Board result 2023 marksheets for class 10th, 12th will appear on the screen

Step 6: Print a hard copy and keep it safe for future use

Also Read: UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: UBSE Uttarakhand Board Result Link at ubse.gov.in Passing Marks, Toppers List

