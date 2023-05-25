UK Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Tanu Chauhan Tops Uttarakhand Board Class 12, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Data

UBSE Result 2023: Uttarakhand Board has announced the result of classes 10th and 12th today on May 25, 2023. Students who have appeared for the class 10th and 12th regular board exams can check and download their marks from the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in.

UK Board 12th Toppers List 2023 out, Check District-wise Data here
UK Board 12th Toppers List 2023 out, Check District-wise Data here

Uttarakhand Board 12th Toppers List 2023: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has released the names of toppers, pass percentages along with the announcement of class 12th result. Students can check UBSE UK board 12th results online at ubse.uk.gov.in,uaresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 12th roll number and security code in the login window to download the marksheets. The Uttarakhand Board 12th toppers' list includes the name of the candidate, basic details and marks on it. 

Check UK Board 10th Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)

Check UK Board 12th Result 2023 – Declared (Result Available Here)

Uttarakhand Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the UK Board 10, 12 Exam 2023?  

The UK board has announced the names of toppers along with the Uttarakhand board class 10th and 12th result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available. As per the recent updates, Tanu Chauhan tops the UK Board Class 12th Exam 2023 with 97.60%.

Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2023: Toppers List

The Uttarakhand board officials has released the toppers list for class 12th. Candidates can check the top 3 toppers in the table given below:

Rank Name
1 Tanu Chauhan 
2 Himani
3 Raj Mishra

Previous Year’s UK Board 10th Toppers

Ranks

Students Name

Percentage

1st

Gaurav Saklani

98.20%

2nd

Jigyasa

97.80%

3rd

Shivani Rawat

97.60%

3rd

Tanuj Jagwan

97.60%

3rd

Lakshit Singh Bisht

97.60%

UK Board 12th Toppers List 2022

Rank

Students Name

Percentage

1

Mukul Silswal

99

2

Ayush Awasthi

98.6

2

Ayush Jain

98.6

3

Rabeena Koranga

98.4

4

Shivansh Sahu

98.2

5

Soni

98

Previous Year's Uttarakhand Board Result Statistical Data

Candidates can check the previous year’s statistics of UK board result class 10 and 12th including the number of students, pass percentage and gender-wise pass percentage in the table given below.

Previous years Statistics of UK Board class 10th Result

Year

Total students appeared

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

Overall Pass %

2022

1,27,895

84.06%

71.12%

77.47%

2021

1,47,725

98.86%

99.30%

99.09%

2020

1,47,155

82.65%

71.39%

76.91%

2019

1,49,950

82.47%

70.6%

76.43%

2018

1,46,166

80%

68.96%

74.57%

2017

1,50,573

78.51%

68.76%

73.67%

2016

1,78,045

76.54

70.48%

73.47%

2015

1,69,481

76.5%

65.1%

70.7%

2014

1,70,401

73.7%

61.5%

67.4%

2013

1,76,823

76.7%

66.7%

71%

Previous Year’s Statistics of UK Board Class 12th Result

Year

Overall pass percentage (%)

Number of students

Girls pass (%)

Boys pass (%)

2022

82.63%

1,11,688

85.38%

79.74%

2021

99.56%

-

-

-

2020

80.26%

1,19,164

83.63%

76.68%

2019

80.13%

1,24,867

83.79%

76.29%

2018

78.97%

1,32,381

82.83%

75.03%

2017

78.89%

1,31,190

82.07%

75.56%

2016

78.41%

1,35,645

83.14%

73.55%

 

