UK Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Tanu Chauhan Tops Uttarakhand Board Class 12, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Data

UBSE Result 2023: Uttarakhand Board has announced the result of classes 10th and 12th today on May 25, 2023. Students who have appeared for the class 10th and 12th regular board exams can check and download their marks from the official websites - ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in.

Uttarakhand Board 12th Toppers List 2023: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has released the names of toppers, pass percentages along with the announcement of class 12th result. Students can check UBSE UK board 12th results online at ubse.uk.gov.in,uaresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 12th roll number and security code in the login window to download the marksheets. The Uttarakhand Board 12th toppers' list includes the name of the candidate, basic details and marks on it.

Uttarakhand Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the UK Board 10, 12 Exam 2023?

The UK board has announced the names of toppers along with the Uttarakhand board class 10th and 12th result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available. As per the recent updates, Tanu Chauhan tops the UK Board Class 12th Exam 2023 with 97.60%.

Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2023: Toppers List The Uttarakhand board officials has released the toppers list for class 12th. Candidates can check the top 3 toppers in the table given below: Rank Name 1 Tanu Chauhan 2 Himani 3 Raj Mishra

Previous Year’s UK Board 10th Toppers

Ranks Students Name Percentage 1st Gaurav Saklani 98.20% 2nd Jigyasa 97.80% 3rd Shivani Rawat 97.60% 3rd Tanuj Jagwan 97.60% 3rd Lakshit Singh Bisht 97.60%

UK Board 12th Toppers List 2022

Rank Students Name Percentage 1 Mukul Silswal 99 2 Ayush Awasthi 98.6 2 Ayush Jain 98.6 3 Rabeena Koranga 98.4 4 Shivansh Sahu 98.2 5 Soni 98

Previous Year's Uttarakhand Board Result Statistical Data

Candidates can check the previous year’s statistics of UK board result class 10 and 12th including the number of students, pass percentage and gender-wise pass percentage in the table given below.

Previous years Statistics of UK Board class 10th Result

Year Total students appeared Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % 2022 1,27,895 84.06% 71.12% 77.47% 2021 1,47,725 98.86% 99.30% 99.09% 2020 1,47,155 82.65% 71.39% 76.91% 2019 1,49,950 82.47% 70.6% 76.43% 2018 1,46,166 80% 68.96% 74.57% 2017 1,50,573 78.51% 68.76% 73.67% 2016 1,78,045 76.54 70.48% 73.47% 2015 1,69,481 76.5% 65.1% 70.7% 2014 1,70,401 73.7% 61.5% 67.4% 2013 1,76,823 76.7% 66.7% 71%

Previous Year’s Statistics of UK Board Class 12th Result