UK Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Tanu Chauhan Tops Uttarakhand Board Class 12, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Data

Uttarakhand Board 12th Toppers List 2023: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education has released the names of toppers, pass percentages along with the announcement of class 12th result. Students can check UBSE UK board 12th results online at ubse.uk.gov.in,uaresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 12th roll number and security code in the login window to download the marksheets. The Uttarakhand Board 12th toppers' list includes the name of the candidate, basic details and marks on it.
|
Uttarakhand Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the UK Board 10, 12 Exam 2023?
The UK board has announced the names of toppers along with the Uttarakhand board class 10th and 12th result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available. As per the recent updates, Tanu Chauhan tops the UK Board Class 12th Exam 2023 with 97.60%.
Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2023: Toppers List
The Uttarakhand board officials has released the toppers list for class 12th. Candidates can check the top 3 toppers in the table given below:
|Rank
|Name
|1
|Tanu Chauhan
|2
|Himani
|3
|Raj Mishra
Previous Year’s UK Board 10th Toppers
|
Ranks
|
Students Name
|
Percentage
|
1st
|
Gaurav Saklani
|
98.20%
|
2nd
|
Jigyasa
|
97.80%
|
3rd
|
Shivani Rawat
|
97.60%
|
3rd
|
Tanuj Jagwan
|
97.60%
|
3rd
|
Lakshit Singh Bisht
|
97.60%
UK Board 12th Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Students Name
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Mukul Silswal
|
99
|
2
|
Ayush Awasthi
|
98.6
|
2
|
Ayush Jain
|
98.6
|
3
|
Rabeena Koranga
|
98.4
|
4
|
Shivansh Sahu
|
98.2
|
5
|
Soni
|
98
Previous Year's Uttarakhand Board Result Statistical Data
Candidates can check the previous year’s statistics of UK board result class 10 and 12th including the number of students, pass percentage and gender-wise pass percentage in the table given below.
Previous years Statistics of UK Board class 10th Result
|
Year
|
Total students appeared
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
1,27,895
|
84.06%
|
71.12%
|
77.47%
|
2021
|
1,47,725
|
98.86%
|
99.30%
|
99.09%
|
2020
|
1,47,155
|
82.65%
|
71.39%
|
76.91%
|
2019
|
1,49,950
|
82.47%
|
70.6%
|
76.43%
|
2018
|
1,46,166
|
80%
|
68.96%
|
74.57%
|
2017
|
1,50,573
|
78.51%
|
68.76%
|
73.67%
|
2016
|
1,78,045
|
76.54
|
70.48%
|
73.47%
|
2015
|
1,69,481
|
76.5%
|
65.1%
|
70.7%
|
2014
|
1,70,401
|
73.7%
|
61.5%
|
67.4%
|
2013
|
1,76,823
|
76.7%
|
66.7%
|
71%
Previous Year’s Statistics of UK Board Class 12th Result
|
Year
|
Overall pass percentage (%)
|
Number of students
|
Girls pass (%)
|
Boys pass (%)
|
2022
|
82.63%
|
1,11,688
|
85.38%
|
79.74%
|
2021
|
99.56%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2020
|
80.26%
|
1,19,164
|
83.63%
|
76.68%
|
2019
|
80.13%
|
1,24,867
|
83.79%
|
76.29%
|
2018
|
78.97%
|
1,32,381
|
82.83%
|
75.03%
|
2017
|
78.89%
|
1,31,190
|
82.07%
|
75.56%
|
2016
|
78.41%
|
1,35,645
|
83.14%
|
73.55%